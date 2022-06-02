Stephen Curry: Warriors’ Finish to Last Season Was ‘Gas in the Tank’ for Finals Run | Bleacher Report

AP Picture/Jeff Chiu

The Golden State Warriors missed the playoffs final season after falling to the Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies within the 2021 play-in match, and Stephen Curry advised reporters Wednesday that was all of the gasoline the crew wanted for this yr’s run to the NBA Finals.

“I acquired a number of juice from that end,” Curry mentioned. “Clearly I used to be enjoying effectively, figuring it out, you recognize, constructing our chemistry and reforming the id of who we’re and the way we play. After which coming into this yr, like I nonetheless was shocked by our begin, like I mentioned, however that was the gasoline within the tank for the entire summer season, for the beginning of this yr, understanding we had been going to be an issue this yr and we’ve got 4 extra wins to make all of it price it, nevertheless it’s feeling.”

The Warriors completed the 2020-21 season eighth within the Western Convention with a 39-33 report, successful 10 of their closing 15 video games to clinch a spot within the play-in match.

Failing to clinch a playoff spot final yr was undoubtedly disappointing for the Warriors, however the crew did face many challenges, a kind of being the absence of Klay Thompson, who missed his second straight season with a torn Achilles after lacking the 2019-20 marketing campaign with a torn ACL.

As well as, Jordan Poole was nonetheless looking for his footing with the crew and the addition of Kelly Oubre Jr. actually did not pan out.

That mentioned, every thing has modified for the Dubs this season.

Thompson returned from his Achilles harm in January and has been a fixture in Steve Kerr’s lineup since. The 32-year-old averaged 20.Four factors, 3.9 rebounds and a pair of.eight assists in 32 regular-season video games and is averaging 19.eight factors, 4.Three rebounds and a pair of.Four assists within the playoffs.

One of many greatest enhancements for the Warriors this yr has been the emergence of Poole, whom Golden State chosen within the first spherical of the 2019 draft. The 22-year-old averaged 18.5 factors, 3.Four rebounds and 4.zero assists in the course of the common season and is averaging 18.Four factors, 3.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists this postseason.

As well as, the Warriors have acquired spectacular depth performances from Otto Porter Jr. and rookie Jonathan Kuminga this season.

All the items fell into place for the Warriors this season, and it resulted within the crew ending third within the Western Convention with a 53-29 report, its greatest end because the 2018-19 season when it went 57-25 and reached the NBA Finals.

They’ve been dominant within the postseason, defeating the Denver Nuggets in 5 video games, the Grizzlies in six video games and the Dallas Mavericks in 5 video games. That mentioned, the crew’s subsequent battle in opposition to the Boston Celtics will not be straightforward.

The Celtics had been one of the best defensive crew within the NBA this season and the trio of Marcus Sensible, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have bulldozed their opponents, which embody Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks and Jimmy Butler and the Miami Warmth.

Sport 1 of the NBA Finals between the Warriors and Celtics is ready for Thursday on the Chase Heart in San Francisco.