Stephen Fulton vs. Danny Roman: Fight prediction, undercard, start time, odds, preview, Showtime Boxing

Stephen Fulton has quietly turn out to be certainly one of boxing’s most enjoyable fighters en path to capturing the WBC and WBO titles at tremendous bantamweight. On Saturday evening, Fulton returns to the ring to tackle yet one more fascinating check within the type of former WBA and IBF champion Danny Roman (9 p.m. ET, Showtime).
Over the previous couple of years, Fulton (20-0, eight KO) has repeatedly been positioned into the ring with stress fighters who attempt to negate arguably Fulton’s biggest power, a piston-like jab that, when rolling, permits Fulton to regulate distance and disrupt his opponent’s rhythm. However with the regular food plan of face-first stress opponents has come one other revelation: Fulton has a imply streak when the struggle enters shut vary.
In his most up-to-date struggle, “Cool Boy Steph” went to warfare with Brandon Figueroa in probably the greatest fights of 2021. The 2 males spent a lot of the struggle toe-to-toe, exchanging brutal mixtures of energy photographs. In concept, that was precisely the mistaken struggle for Fulton and performed into Figueroa’s strengths. Fulton did not again down from the struggle, nevertheless, and edged out a deserved majority determination victory.
Roman (29-3-1, 10 KO) would not have the story of most fighters who make it to the elite degree. In his first 11 fights, he picked up two losses and one draw. Then got here a run of 19 consecutive victories and the unification of two world titles.
That run got here to an finish towards Murodjon Akhmadaliev, the person many assume is the highest tremendous bantamweight on the earth. Roman gave a great account of himself, dropping by cut up determination in a really aggressive struggle that many thought would result in a rematch for the WBA and IBF titles.
The undercard options an attention-grabbing showdown at 168 kilos when WBA “common” champion David Morrell takes on Kalvin Henderson. Morrell, who might turn out to be a compulsory challenger for Canelo Alvarez with a win on Saturday, is simply 6-Zero thus far in his profession with 5 knockouts. He is coming off three straight stoppages with relative ease, together with a fourth-round TKO of Alantez Fox in December.
The occasion will start with a replay of final weekend’s thrilling PPV between Gervonta “Tank” Davis and Rolando Romero. Davis received by thrilling knockout within the sixth spherical after Romero was in a position to set up himself within the early portion of the struggle.
As a substitute, Roman steps into the ring on a two-fight profitable streak with a shot on the different two world titles within the division.
Fulton vs. Roman struggle card, odds
Odds by way of Caesars Sportsbook
Stephen Fulton (c) -550
Danny Roman +400
WBC, WBO tremendous bantamweight titles
David Morrell (c) -2000
Kalvin Henderson +1000
WBA “common” tremendous middleweight title
Karl Dargan
Alfredo Santiago
Tremendous light-weight
Prediction
Roman is an excellent fighter and certainly one of boxing’s “good guys.” That is actually good matchmaking on the elite degree within the division. That mentioned, Fulton has confirmed himself able to profitable fights towards robust opposition regardless of the place the struggle takes place. Roman goes to need to get inside and work Fulton to the physique however Fulton is aware of he can survive — and even thrive — when pressured to battle it out inside. And to get inside, Roman goes to need to get previous Fulton’s good jab.
There are just too some ways for Fulton to win in comparison with Roman who has to leap via a number of hurdles simply to get to the place he desires to be. And even when he will get there, it is probably a 50/50 struggle at finest. Choose: Stephen Fulton by way of UD
