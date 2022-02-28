Stephen Jones on Cowboys’ $2.4 million settlement paid to cheerleaders: ‘Jerry’s addressed it’

Nearly two weeks ago, reports surfaced of the Cowboys’ $2.4 million confidential settlement paid to four team cheerleaders in May 2016.

The settlement was in response to the cheerleaders’ allegations that Rich Dalrymple, the franchise’s longtime public relations chief who recently retired, filmed them as they changed clothes inside a locker room before an event in Arlington, sources told The Dallas Morning News on Feb. 16.

As the Cowboys and teams around the NFL prepare for the NFL draft combine, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones was asked about the settlement on Monday, but declined to give his input.

“I think Jerry’s addressed it, and I really don’t have anything to add to what he said and what our statements have been,” Jones said.

ESPN first reported two separate voyeurism allegations against Dalrymple, occurring five months apart in 2015. One involved Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders members at AT&T Stadium and the other a Cowboys senior executive, team owner Jerry Jones’ daughter and Stephen Jones’ sister, Charlotte Jones.

Dalrymple, who spent 32 years with the franchise, denied both accusations in a statement. He announced his retirement Feb. 2 as senior vice president of public relations and communications.

“People who know me, co-workers, the media and colleagues, know who I am and what I’m about,” Dalrymple said in the statement. “I understand the very serious nature of these claims and do not take them lightly. The accusations are, however, false. One was accidental and the other simply did not happen. Everything that was alleged was thoroughly investigated years ago, and I cooperated fully.”

Jerry Jones made his first public comments on the settlement in an interview that aired on NBC DFW on Friday.

“First of all, the cheerleaders are an iconic, a vital part of what our organization is, the Dallas Cowboys. We took these allegations very seriously. We immediately began to look-see, an investigation into the situation. I can assure you that had we found that it need be, there would have been firings or there would have been suspensions. As it turns out, in the best interest of our cheerleaders, and the best interest of the organization, in the best interest of our fans, what we decided to do was show the cheerleaders how seriously we took these allegations and we wanted them to know that we were real serious and so the settlement was the way to go,” said Jones.

