Steve Harvey Enters Kanye West-D.L. Hughley Fray With A Stern Warning For Ye

Household Feud host Steve Harvey has entered the Kanye versus D. L. Hughley fracas. And Harvey has some sage recommendation for Ye if he needs to combine it up together with his good pal, Hughley.
Ye issued a thinly veiled risk to Hughley after the comic appeared on VLAD TV and spoke candidly about Ye’s harassing conduct towards his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, in a current social media submit.
Whereas discussing the Ye/Hughley dilemma on his radio present, The Steve Harvey Morning Present, Harvey gave his opinion on what might occur if the 2 of them ever bought collectively to “scrap.”
“Look, man, cmon canine. Pull up, man. It ain’t what you need. If y’all do get to scrappin’, all my money on D.L. We from an ass-whoopin’ period. D.L. ain’t ya downside. Don’t go on the market towards that man’s household.”
Hughley remarked that Ye’s motion towards Kim Kardashian quantities to stalking. Ye caught wind of Hughley’s phrases and warned him that he “can afford to harm” him.
In accordance with XXL, within the since-deleted submit, Ye says, “And DL Hughley is a pawn Yeah I do know a king not supposed to handle a pawn however I tackle every little thing and discover addresses DL So don’t communicate on me or my youngsters I can afford to harm u.”
In one other deleted submit, Ye continued his assault on the comic by calling him a drug addict and posted a video clip of Hughley passing out on stage in 2020 attributable to coronavirus.
He then addressed Hughley, “God doesn’t such as you You haven’t any favor Your loved ones hates you I might hate to be associated to any individual who was well-known Now you simply referred to as a broke pawn at the very least Oprah bought billions ‘allegedly’ Come on leftist Y’all gotta do higher than DL This Ye Convey the actual smoke child.”
In a 3rd deleted submit, he states he discovered that Hughley lives in Calabasas, CA, and shared a photograph of the world he lives in and exclaimed, “Wuuuuuut??? DL lives in Calabasas???????? Yoooooo God is nice ”
However, as might be anticipated, Hughley hit again.
Hmmm! Ain’t it bizarre that #Kanye supposedly has all these goons who will kill for him, however not certainly one of them will get his prescriptions crammed? Right here’s a thought when you’re in your solution to kill me in Calabasas, how about any individual drop by CVS and decide up his Xanax! Lol #TeamDl
— DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) March 13, 2022
Ain’t no method in hell I’d ever be frightened of a dude who wears #IKnowWhatDidLastSummerBoots!!! #TeamDl
— DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) March 13, 2022