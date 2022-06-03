Steve Harvey Weighs In, Blasts Mo’Nique In Response to Her Ongoing Feud With D.L. Hughley

Earlier this week, BMF actress, Mo’Nique overtly shared that she signed a contract to be a headliner at a Detroit present that fellow comic D.L. Hughley declined to carry out at if she was the headliner.
After the 2 went backwards and forwards over social media, one other comic entered the feud to defend his Kings of Comedy pal, D. L Hughley.
After being dragged into the latest feud between Hughley and Mo’Nique, morning present host Steve Harvey responded to feedback Mo’Nique acknowledged in an Instagram Dwell posting earlier this week. Mo’Nique and her husband, Sidney Hicks, determined to take it to the “internets” to debate the latest controversy at a Detroit present on Could 29.
Throughout her hour-long dialogue, she mentions Harvey, as the 2 had beefed publicly up to now, particularly on his present, when she acknowledged to everybody that she was blackballed within the trade by the likes of Oprah Winfrey, Lee Daniels, and Tyler Perry. Mo’Nique brings up a earlier dialogue Hughley and Harvey had on Harvey’s present. She recapped that Harvey acknowledged to Hughley how the producers needed to have the dialog edited to not present Mo’Nique in such a horrible gentle based mostly on what she stated throughout their dialogue. She blasted Harvey for saying that.
On Wednesday, Harvey took to the air throughout a dialogue on his syndicated radio present, Steve Harvey Morning Present to defend himself.
“Let me simply open by saying I might care lower than a…about what you consider me as a result of clearly—clearly—I’m not your drawback. And you realize what? Anybody who is aware of me, who actually is aware of me, can’t even make that assertion. You’re attempting to sound profound now? However actually? Woman? Woman.”
He additionally states, “Her administration, whoever he’s, merely acknowledged, ‘I bought this gig, you co-headline.’ I promise you that’s what was informed. … And that was incorrect info as a result of D.L. put that contract on-line,” Harvey stated. “He was 100 p.c headlining. Co-headlining impacts the cash. Should you’re co-headlining, you’re gonna get the identical money.”