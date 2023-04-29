Steve Kerr reacts to Giannis Antetokounmpo ‘failure’ video: ‘Why should anybody on Milwaukee be embarrassed?’

In the NBA playoffs, each group is underneath intense scrutiny as avid gamers participate in one of the crucial maximum high-pressure video games in their careers. When groups are eradicated, inevitable questions rise up – in particular in relation to upsets just like the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks being knocked out of the Eastern Conference playoffs through the No. 8 Miami Heat within the first spherical, main to Giannis Antetokounmpo’s debatable solution to whether or not he regarded as the season a failure. In a two-minute reaction, the two-time MVP said that he didn’t consider it used to be a failure, as enlargement can be completed from each excellent and unhealthy steps.
Since then, there was a flurry of evaluations from more than a few pundits inspecting Antetokounmpo’s feedback, with some agreeing and others strongly disagreeing. Prior to Game 6 in opposition to the Sacramento Kings on Friday, Golden State Warriors trainer Steve Kerr weighed in on the topic, praising Antetokounmpo for his perception.
“My response used to be simply how fortunate we’re to have Giannis within the league and being one of the most marquee stars within the league, now not just for his ability, however his humanity and his viewpoint. He’s so proper. Are there in reality 29 disasters yearly within the league? One group — It simply cannot be a nil sum sport. The thing more is like those guys — I watch our guys each day and I do know this is going on across the league however — those guys paintings so arduous and so they put such a lot into it.
And so, whilst you pay attention phrases like embarrassment or disgrace, like, why should anybody on Milwaukee be embarrassed or ashamed that they misplaced a playoff collection? They mustn’t. Giannis is true. Nobody should be embarrassed. As lengthy as they put within the paintings and put within the effort, which you realize they did, that is sports activities of the very best degree.
Miami’s a hell of a group. Jimmy Butler’s one of the most nice avid gamers within the league. Erik Spoelstra’s considered one of nice coaches within the league. You can say all that stuff — disappointed and one as opposed to 8 and all that — those are the best avid gamers on Earth. They’re competing in opposition to each and every different. And any person’s gonna win, any person’s gonna lose. And I simply assume we are so fortunate to have a man like Giannis main our league and speaking some sense into other people and providing viewpoint.
… When you learn stuff like that, it is simply kind of mind-boggling, however it’s the international we are living in and everyone knows what we are signing up for. But it is nice if in case you have representatives like Giannis to take a look at to communicate sense into everyone.”
The viewpoint of coaches, in particular former avid gamers akin to Kerr, is at all times fascinating. It is apparent from his feedback that he concurs with Antetokounmpo and feels that with any such excessive degree of ability within the league, shedding can’t be regarded as embarrassing or shameful so long as the avid gamers put within the effort.