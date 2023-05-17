Steve Sarkisian focused on leading Texas Longhorns Big 12 title

Steve Sarkisian led the Texas (*12*) to a 6-3 report and 3rd position end within the Big 12 closing yr, however can he win all of it earlier than the workforce strikes to the SEC? Although Texas and Oklahoma agreed to an early go out to sign up for the SEC in 2024, the (*12*) are making ready for his or her ultimate yr within the Big 12.

Chris Gordy, the host of “Locked on SEC,” not too long ago stuck up with Steve Sarkisian, the place they mentioned quite a lot of subjects, together with Texas enjoying towards Alabama this yr and the go back of the Lone Star Showdown between Texas and Texas A&M as soon as the (*12*) are formally within the SEC.

When requested in regards to the upcoming season and the workforce’s possibilities of profitable the Big 12 championship, Sarkisian mentioned, “So many times I’m doing interviews I’m getting asked questions about the SEC, the SEC, the SEC, the reality of it is our goal is to go win the Big 12. It just so happens to be the last year. I think we got a pretty good roster that gives us a chance to go do that.”

Although Sarkisian is having a look ahead to Texas’ ultimate season within the Big 12, the workforce must exchange celebrity operating again Bijan Robinson and fellow backfield teammate Roschon Johnson, who had been decided on within the NFL draft by way of Atlanta and Chicago, respectively. A primary position end could be a significant accomplishment for Texas of their ultimate season, however they are going to face difficult pageant from TCU, Kansas State, Baylor, Texas Tech, and fellow long term SEC member Oklahoma.

The (*12*)’ season kicks off on September 2 at house towards Rice.

