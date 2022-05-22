Steven Gerrard says Aston Villa goalkeeper Robin Olsen attacked after Manchester City title win | Football News

Aston Villa goalkeeper Robin Olsen was attacked as he made his way from the pitch following the 3-2 loss to Manchester City.
Olsen, who arrived at Villa Park on a loan deal from Roma in January, was making his debut for the club in place of the injured Emi Martinez.
Asked if players got off the pitch safely after the game amid a pitch invasion after City secured the Premier League title, Villa boss Steven Gerrard said: “No is the answer to that. My goalkeeper was attacked. So I think those questions should go to Pep and Manchester City.”
Asked about Olsen’s condition, Gerrard added: “We’re going to check on him.”
A Manchester City club statement read: “Manchester City would like to sincerely apologise to Aston Villa goalkeeper Robin Olsen, who was assaulted after the final whistle at today’s match when fans entered the pitch.
“The club has launched an immediate investigation and once identified, the individual responsible will be issued with an indefinite stadium ban.”
Sky Sports News has contacted Greater Manchester Police for comment.
City retained their Premier League in extraordinary circumstances after coming from two goals down to beat Aston Villa 3-2 at the Etihad Stadium.
Three goals in five minutes late in the game turned the match – and the title race – on its head as substitute Ilkay Gundogan scored two, either side of Rodri’s strike. Liverpool’s late win over Wolves meant that only victory would have been enough for City.
More to follow….
