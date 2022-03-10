Stevie Wonder & Elton John release new music video, Alicia Keys recalls inspiration behind new graphic novel, & more

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Stevie Surprise and Elton John launched a music video on Thursday for his or her 2021 collaboration, “End Line.”

Taken from Elton John’s album The Lockdown Periods, the heartwarming visible incorporates a montage of video footage and pictures by the many years depicting pivotal moments of life, together with the pandemic. Photographs of the 2 musicians, each of the current and the previous, are sprinkled all through the video, showcasing the long-running friendship and companionship they share.

The brand new video marks the newest for the legendary duo and arrives over 35 years since featured collectively on the hit charity tune, “That’s What Friends Are For.”

Alicia Keys says she remembers the second she realized her single, “Girl on Fire,” can be greater than only a hit tune.

“I known as my husband (Swizz Beatz) and I mentioned, ‘Babe, I feel one thing particular is occurring proper now,'” she mentioned in an interview with USA Today.

In honor of the observe’s 10-year anniversary, the 15-time Grammy-winning musician launched the Girl on Fire graphic novel. The ebook’s objective is to proceed the story first offered within the 2012 tune. Keys mentioned, “You positively get to think about who this woman on hearth is.”

﻿﻿Congratulations are to ensure that ﻿grown-ish ﻿star Yara Shahidi, who took to her Instagram to post the thrilling new that she not too long ago submitted her undergraduate diploma thesis.

The actress has been finding out at Harvard College and after finishing the 136 pages of writing, she commemorated the occasion by flexing her stats in the midst of a snowy road.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.