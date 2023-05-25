Stewart Rhodes, the Texas-based leader of the Oath Keepers militia, given 18 years in prison for sedition



Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s day by day e-newsletter that assists in keeping readers on top of things on the maximum crucial Texas news.



Oath Keepers defense force founder and previous Granbury resident Stewart Rhodes used to be sentenced Thursday to 18 years in federal prison for seditious conspiracy after enjoying a number one function in the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol in an effort to stay Donald Trump in place of work.

Rhodes and different individuals of the right-wing Oath Keepers played a crucial section in the violence that broke out at the Capitol and stashed guns round the Washington, D.C., house in the expectation that Trump would claim martial regulation.

Leaders of the crew, which incorporates army veterans and active-duty law enforcement, was hoping they’d be deputized by way of the former president and mentioned plans for a “civil war” if Democrat Joe Biden’s win used to be qualified that day by way of Congress. The day of the rebellion, Rhodes and different Oath Keepers additionally mentioned providing security to Republican officers, together with Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Amarillo.

Rhodes based the crew in 2009, after the election of former President Barack Obama. In November, a jury discovered him and different Oath Keeper leaders in charge of seditious conspiracy.

Rhodes has robotically referred to himself as a “political prisoner” whose “only crime is opposing those who are destroying our country” and has when put next himself to a Jew living in Nazi Germany.

At a Thursday sentencing listening to, U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta condemned the ones claims and mentioned Rhodes poses “an ongoing threat and peril to our democracy and the fabric of this country.”

“For decades it is clear that you wanted the democracy in this country to devolve into violence,” Mehta mentioned, in step with ABC News. “You’re not a political prisoner. You’re here because 12 jurors in D.C. who acquitted you of multiple counts found you guilty of sedition.”

The sentencing is a an important win for prosecutors who, for many years, had shied clear of pursuing seditious conspiracy circumstances after a chain of humiliating acquittals of white nationalists in the Eighties and Nineties. Federal prosecutors not too long ago received a an identical case towards individuals of the Proud Boys, the violent crew that used to be key to the outbreak of violence at the Capitol.

The Jan. 6 rebellion used to be fueled and fomented with significant help from Texans akin to Rhodes, InfoWars host Alex Jones, Dallas attorney and election fraud conspiracy theorist Sidney Powell and Ali Alexander, the Fort Worth-based “Stop the Steal” activist who’s reportedly under investigation in Colorado for allegedly soliciting nude footage from youngster boys.

Texas additionally has the perfect quantity of Jan. 6 defendants. Among the a minimum of 75 Texans charged to this point are Kellye SoRelle, a Granbury lawyer who represented the Oath Keepers after assembly Rhodes at a COVID-19 lockdown protest; Wylie resident Guy Reffitt, who prosecutors allege (*18*) of the rebel at the Capitol; and Joshua Lollar, an Army veteran from Spring who used to be sentenced to 30 months in prison on Tuesday.

Many of the defendants have cited Trump’s lies about common election fraud as key explanation why for their involvement in the rebellion. Despite that, such