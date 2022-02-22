Trending News

Stillwater police save Oklahoma man after drug overdose

February 22, 2022
Chronicle Reporter
Stillwater police save Oklahoma man after drug overdose

STILLWATER, Okla. —

The Stillwater police saved an Oklahoma man after a drug overdose.

On Saturday night, the Stillwater police were called to a home near 6th Avenue and Perkins Road where they found 28-year-old Skout Showecker. He had overdosed on heroin.

Officers administered Narcan and were able to bring him back.

Inside the home, officers found more heroin, meth, stolen property and a pistol.

Three people, including the man who overdosed, were arrested.



