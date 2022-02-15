Stitt nominates QuikTrip executive to State Board of Education







Gov. Kevin Stitt nominated someone to fill a vacancy on the Oklahoma State Board of Education.Sarah Lepak will fill the vacant seat in Congressional District 2 after Bill Flanagan resigned. Lepak currently works for Tulsa-based QuikTrip Corp. as a Senior Environmental Project Manager.In a statement, Stitt said, “I am pleased to nominate Sarah Lepak to serve on the State Board of Education. I am confident that she will put the needs of students first and strive to make Oklahoma Top Ten in education.”Lepak said she was honored to be nominated, according to a news release from the governor’s office. Lepak went on to say, “I am happy to give of my time and experience to help ensure Oklahoma kids are well-prepared for the future.” The Oklahoma state senate must approve Lepak’s nomination.The unexpired term ends in 2023.

Gov. Kevin Stitt nominated someone to fill a vacancy on the Oklahoma State Board of Education. Sarah Lepak will fill the vacant seat in Congressional District 2 after Bill Flanagan resigned. Lepak currently works for Tulsa-based QuikTrip Corp. as a Senior Environmental Project Manager. In a statement, Stitt said, “I am pleased to nominate Sarah Lepak to serve on the State Board of Education. I am confident that she will put the needs of students first and strive to make Oklahoma Top Ten in education.” Lepak said she was honored to be nominated, according to a news release from the governor’s office. Lepak went on to say, “I am happy to give of my time and experience to help ensure Oklahoma kids are well-prepared for the future.” The Oklahoma state senate must approve Lepak’s nomination. The unexpired term ends in 2023.





Source link



