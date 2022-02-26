STOCK YARDS BANCORP, INC. Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. ‘ (form 10-K)

The consolidated monetary statements embrace the accounts of
Bancorp, Inc.
collectively known as “Bancorp” or the “Firm.” All vital
inter-company transactions and accounts have been eradicated in consolidation.
Bancorp is a FHC headquartered in
Louisville, Kentucky. Established in 1904, SYB is a state-chartered non-member monetary establishment that gives providers in Louisville, central, jap and northern Kentucky, in addition to the Indianapolis, Indianaand Cincinnati, Ohiometropolitan markets by 63 full-service banking middle areas. The Captive is a Nevada-based, wholly-owned insurance coverage subsidiary of the Firm, which was retained along side the KB acquisition and gives insurance coverage protection not at present supplied by Bancorp's industrial insurance policies to Bancorp and SYB, in addition to a gaggle of third-party insurance coverage captives.
Administration’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of
Operations must be learn along side the consolidated monetary
statements and accompanying Footnotes offered in Half II Merchandise 8 “Financial
Statements and Supplementary Information.”
Cautionary Assertion Concerning Ahead-Trying Statements
This doc incorporates statements regarding future outcomes of Bancorp which can be thought-about "forward-looking" as outlined by Part 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Part 21E of the Securities Trade Act of 1934, as amended. The forward-looking statements are principally, however not solely, contained in Half II Merchandise 7 "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and Half I Merchandise 1A "Danger Elements." Ahead-looking statements contain identified and unknown dangers, uncertainties, and different components that will trigger precise outcomes, efficiency, or achievements to be materially totally different from future outcomes, efficiency, or achievements expressed or implied by the assertion. These statements are sometimes, however not all the time, made by the use of phrases or phrases equivalent to "intention," "anticipate," "consider," "can," "conclude," "proceed," "might," "estimate," "count on," "foresee," "objective," "intend," "doubtless," "could," "would possibly," "outlook," "attainable," "plan," "predict," "mission," "potential," "search," "ought to," "goal," "will," "would," or different related expressions. These forward-looking statements usually are not historic info and are primarily based on present expectations, estimates and projections about our {industry}, administration's beliefs and sure assumptions made by administration, many of which, by their nature, are inherently unsure and past our management. Ahead-looking statements element administration's expectations concerning the long run and are primarily based on info identified to administration solely as of the date the statements are made and administration undertakes no obligation to replace forward-looking statements to mirror occasions or circumstances that happen after the date forward-looking statements are made, besides as required by relevant legislation. There is no such thing as a assurance that any record of dangers and uncertainties or danger components is full. Elements that might trigger precise outcomes to vary materially from these expressed or implied in forward-looking statements embrace, amongst different issues:
? influence of the COVID-19 pandemic on Bancorp’s enterprise, together with the influence of
the actions taken by governmental authorities to strive and comprise the pandemic
or tackle the influence of the pandemic on the
limitation, numerous reduction efforts), and the ensuing impact of all such
objects on our operations, liquidity and capital place, and on the monetary
situation of Bancorp's debtors and different prospects; ? modifications in, or forecasts of, future political and financial situations, inflation and efforts to regulate it;
? accuracy of assumptions and estimates utilized in establishing the ACL on loans,
ACL for off-balance sheet credit score exposures and different estimates;
? impairment of funding securities, goodwill, MSRs, different intangible belongings
or DTAs;
? potential to successfully navigate an financial slowdown or different financial or
market disruptions; ? modifications in legal guidelines and laws or the interpretation thereof; ? modifications in fiscal, financial, and/or regulatory insurance policies;
? modifications in tax polices together with however not restricted to modifications in federal and
state statutory charges;
? habits of securities and capital markets, together with modifications in curiosity
charges, market volatility and liquidity; ? potential to successfully handle capital and liquidity;
? long-term and short-term rate of interest fluctuations, in addition to the form of
the
U.S. Treasury yield curve;
? the magnitude and frequency of modifications to the FFTR applied by the Federal
Open Market Committee of the FRB; ? aggressive product and pricing pressures; ? projections of income, bills, capital expenditures, losses, EPS, dividends, capital construction, and so forth.; ? descriptions of plans or aims for future operations, merchandise, or providers; ? integration of acquired monetary establishments, companies or future acquisitions;
? modifications within the credit score high quality of Bancorp’s prospects and counterparties,
deteriorating asset high quality and charge-off ranges; ? modifications in know-how instituted by Bancorp, its counterparties or rivals; ? modifications to or the effectiveness of Bancorp's general inside management atmosphere;
? adequacy of Bancorp’s danger administration framework, disclosure controls and
procedures and inside management over monetary reporting;
? modifications in relevant accounting requirements, together with the introduction of new
accounting requirements; ? modifications in investor sentiment or habits; ? modifications in shopper/enterprise spending or financial savings habits;
? potential to appropriately tackle social, environmental and sustainability
considerations that will come up from enterprise actions;
? incidence of pure or man-made disasters or calamities, together with well being
emergencies, the unfold of infectious illnesses, pandemics or outbreaks of
hostilities, and Bancorp’s potential to deal successfully with disruptions precipitated
by the foregoing;
? potential to keep up the safety of its monetary, accounting, know-how,
knowledge processing and different operational methods and services;
? potential to face up to disruptions that could be brought on by any failure of its
operational methods or these of third events;
? potential to successfully defend itself towards cyberattacks or different makes an attempt by
unauthorized events to entry info of Bancorp, its distributors or its
prospects or to disrupt methods; and
? different dangers and uncertainties reported from time-to-time in Bancorp’s filings
with the
SEC, together with Half I Merchandise 1A "Danger Elements."
Pending Acquisition of
Commonwealth Financial institution & Belief Firm
Efficient
August 3, 2021, Bancorp executed a definitive settlement, pursuant to which Bancorp will purchase all of the excellent widespread inventory of privately-owned Commonwealth Bancshares, Inc., which operates 15 retail branches, together with 9 in Jefferson County, 4 in Shelby countyand two in Northern Kentucky. Below the phrases of the Settlement, the Firm will purchase all excellent widespread inventory in a mixed inventory and money transaction, leading to complete consideration to Commonwealth's shareholders of roughly $171 millionprimarily based on estimates as of February 17, 2022. Bancorp will fund the money fee portion of the acquisition by present sources on-hand. Bancorp has obtained all required regulatory approvals to finish the acquisition and the acquisition is predicted to shut on or round March 7, 2022, topic to satisfaction or waiver of remaining closing situations. As of December 31, 2021, Commonwealth reported roughly $1.31 billionin belongings, $680 millionin loans, $1.16 billionin deposits and $88 millionin tangible widespread fairness. Commonwealth additionally maintains a Wealth Administrationand Belief Division with complete belongings underneath administration of $2.73 billionat December 31, 2021. The mixed franchise can have 78 branches at acquisition date and anticipates serving prospects by a department community of 73 areas, as Bancorp has notified regulators of its intent to shut 5 areas as half of the merger. The mixed franchise can have complete belongings of roughly $8.0 billion, $4.85 billionin gross loans, $6.95 billionin deposits and $7.53 billionin belief belongings underneath administration.
Accomplished
On
Might 31, 2021, Bancorp accomplished its acquisition of Kentucky Bancshares, Inc.and its wholly owned subsidiary, Kentucky Financial institution, collectively outlined as "KB," a industrial financial institution and belief firm working 19 branches all through central and jap Kentuckywith $1.27 billionin belongings, $755 millionin loans (together with PPP), $396 millionin AFS debt securities and $1.04 billionin deposits on the time of acquisition. Kentucky Bancshares, Inc.was additionally the holding firm for an insurance coverage captive, which Bancorp acquired and retained. Bancorp acquired all excellent widespread inventory of Kentucky Bancshares, Inc.in a mixed inventory and money transaction that resulted in complete consideration paid to Kentucky Bancshares, Inc.shareholders of $233 million. Bancorp recorded goodwill of $123 millionand incurred pre-tax merger associated bills totaling $18.1 millionfor the 12 months ended December 31, 2021because of this of the KB acquisition. The acquisition of KB had a major influence on the ACL and credit score loss provisioning for the 12 months ended December 31, 2021. In complete, acquisition-related exercise served to extend the ACL by $14.2 millionfor the 12 months ended December 31, 2021. This improve consisted of $6.Eight millionattributed to the acquired PCD mortgage portfolio, with the corresponding offset recorded to goodwill (as opposed to provision for credit score loss expense), and $7.Four millionattributed to the acquired non-PCD portfolio, which represented the acquisition-related provision expense for the 12 months ended December 31, 2021.
Issued however Not But Efficient Accounting Requirements Updates
For disclosure concerning the influence to Bancorp’s monetary statements of
issued-but-not-yet-effective ASUs, see the Footnote titled “Abstract of
Vital Accounting Insurance policies” of Half II Merchandise 8 “Financial Statements and
Supplementary Information.”
24
Vital Accounting Insurance policies and Estimates
Bancorp's consolidated monetary statements and accompanying footnotes have been ready in accordance with GAAP. The preparation of these monetary statements requires administration to make estimates and assumptions that have an effect on the reported quantities of belongings and liabilities, the disclosure of contingent belongings and liabilities on the date of the monetary statements and the reported quantities of income and bills through the reported intervals. Administration frequently evaluates its accounting insurance policies and estimates that it makes use of to arrange the consolidated monetary statements. Basically, administration's estimates and assumptions are primarily based on historic expertise, accounting and regulatory steering, and info obtained from impartial third-party professionals. Precise outcomes could differ from these estimates made by administration. Vital accounting insurance policies are those who administration believes are probably the most vital to the portrayal of Bancorp's monetary situation and working outcomes and require administration to make estimates which can be troublesome, subjective and complicated. Most accounting insurance policies usually are not thought-about by administration to be crucial accounting insurance policies. A number of components are thought-about in figuring out whether or not or not a coverage is crucial within the preparation of the monetary statements. These components embrace, amongst different issues, whether or not the estimates have a major influence on the monetary statements, the character of the estimates, the flexibility to readily validate the estimates with different info together with impartial third events or out there pricing, sensitivity of the estimates to modifications in financial situations and whether or not different strategies of accounting could also be utilized underneath GAAP. Administration has mentioned every crucial accounting coverage and the methodology for the identification and dedication of crucial accounting insurance policies with Bancorp's Audit Committee. Efficient
January 1, 2021by December 31, 2021, the numerous accounting insurance policies thought-about probably the most crucial in making ready Bancorp's consolidated monetary statements are the dedication of the ACL on loans and Goodwill.
Allowance for Credit score Losses on Loans and Provision for Credit score Losses
On
Losses," which created materials modifications to Bancorp's crucial accounting coverage that existed at
that existed at
For functions of establishing the overall reserve, Bancorp stratifies the mortgage portfolio into homogeneous teams of loans that possess related loss potential traits and calculates the web quantity anticipated to be collected over the life of the loans to estimate the credit score losses within the mortgage portfolio. Bancorp's methodologies for estimating the ACL on loans think about out there related details about the collectability of money flows, together with details about previous occasions, present situations, and affordable and supportable forecasts. The ACL on loans is established by credit score loss expense charged to present earnings. The quantity maintained within the ACL displays administration's estimate of the web quantity not anticipated to be collected on the mortgage portfolio on the steadiness sheet date over the life of the mortgage. The ACL is comprised of particular reserves assigned to sure loans that don't share normal danger traits and normal reserves on swimming pools of loans that do share normal danger traits. Elements contributing to the dedication of particular reserves embrace the creditworthiness of the borrower and extra particularly, modifications within the anticipated future receipt of principal and curiosity funds and/or within the worth of pledged collateral. A reserve is recorded when the carrying quantity of the mortgage exceeds the discounted estimated money flows utilizing the mortgage's preliminary efficient curiosity price, an anticipated loss ratio primarily based on historic losses adjusted as acceptable for qualitative components, or the honest worth of the collateral for sure collateral-dependent loans. With the adoption of CECL, provision expense could also be extra risky on account of modifications within the CECL mannequin assumptions of credit score high quality, macroeconomic components and situations, and mortgage composition. The pandemic has had a fabric influence on Bancorp's quarterly ACL calculations. Whereas Bancorp has not but skilled credit score high quality points leading to charge-offs associated to the pandemic, ACL calculations and ensuing credit score loss expense is considerably impacted by modifications in forecasted financial situations, which had been usually risky for the years ended
December 31, 2020and 2021, respectively. Ought to the forecast for financial situations worsen, Bancorp might expertise additional will increase in its required ACL and document further credit score loss expense. 25
Goodwill Goodwillensuing from enterprise combos represents the surplus of the buy worth over the honest worth of the web belongings of companies acquired. Goodwillensuing from enterprise combos is usually decided because the extra of the honest worth of the consideration transferred, plus the honest worth of any non-controlling pursuits within the purchase, over the honest worth of the web belongings acquired and liabilities assumed as of the acquisition date. Goodwilland intangible belongings acquired in a purchase order enterprise mixture and decided to have an indefinite helpful life usually are not amortized, however examined for impairment at least yearly. Occasions that will set off goodwill impairment embrace deterioration in financial situations, a decline in market-dependent multiples or metrics (i.e. inventory worth falling under tangible ebook worth), adverse tendencies in general monetary efficiency and regulatory motion. Bancorp has chosen September 30because the date to carry out the annual impairment check. Goodwillis the one intangible asset with an indefinite life on Bancorp's consolidated steadiness sheets. No impairment to Goodwillwas indicated primarily based on Bancorp's annual testing for 2021. At December 31, 2021, Bancorp had $136 millionin goodwill recorded on its steadiness sheet, consisting primarily of $123 millionrecorded in affiliation with the acquisition of KB. As permitted underneath GAAP, administration has as much as 12 months following the date of acquisition to finalize the honest values of the acquired belongings and assumed liabilities associated to the KB acquisition. Throughout this measurement interval, Bancorp could document subsequent changes to goodwill for provisional quantities recorded on the acquisition date. Additional, further goodwill is predicted to be recorded in affiliation with the pending Commonwealth acquisition in 2022, which can improve the quantity of goodwill on Bancorp's steadiness sheet considerably. 26
Bancorp is split into two reportable segments: Industrial Banking and WM&T:
Industrial Banking gives a full vary of mortgage and deposit merchandise to particular person shoppers and companies in all its markets by retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit providers, on-line banking, cellular banking, non-public banking, industrial lending, industrial actual property lending, leasing, treasury administration providers, service provider providers, worldwide banking, correspondent banking and different banking providers. The Financial institution additionally presents securities brokerage providers through its banking middle community by an association with a 3rd occasion broker-dealer within the Industrial Banking section. WM&T gives funding administration, monetary & retirement planning and belief & property providers, in addition to retirement plan administration for companies and firms in all markets during which Bancorp operates. The magnitude of WM&T income distinguishes Bancorp from different group banks of related asset dimension.
Overview – Affect of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Financial Condition and Results of
Operations
The COVID-19 pandemic within the
U.S.and efforts to comprise each the virus and the associated financial fallout have had a fancy and vital influence on the economic system, the banking {industry} and Bancorp. Whereas the distribution of vaccinations, easing of restrictions on public commerce and enterprise actions, and stabilizing unemployment ranges have been constructive developments over the previous a number of months, the pandemic's results on native, nationwide and international financial exercise could proceed to weigh on Bancorp's monetary situation and outcomes of operations in 2022.
Bancorp’s monetary situation and outcomes of operations for the 12 months ended
components, amongst others:
? General extra steadiness sheet liquidity ? The sustained low rate of interest atmosphere and associated NIM compression
? Vital participation within the SBA’s PPP, which concluded on
? The FRB’s Seasonally Adjusted Nationwide Civilian Unemployment Charge forecast and
the ensuing influence to the ACL on loans and off steadiness sheet credit score exposures The FRB's choice to decrease the FFTR 150 bps in March of 2020 in response to the then-developing pandemic decreased the FFTR to a variety of 0%-0.25% and Prime to 3.25%, the place each remained as of
December 31, 2020and 2021. In line with the price drops, key benchmark charges, such because the five-year treasury price and one-month LIBOR, declined dramatically. Whereas the rate of interest atmosphere has improved in current quarters, key charges stay effectively under pre-pandemic ranges. Bancorp's participation within the PPP resulted in roughly 5,500 PPP mortgage originations totaling $918 million( $887 millionweb of unearned deferred charges and prices) for the reason that program's inception as half of the CARES Act, which was signed into legislation in March 2020. Whereas the primary spherical of PPP expired in August 2020, legislative motion created a second spherical of funding for this system and subsequently prolonged this system to Might 31, 2021. As half of the primary spherical of the PPP, Bancorp originated over 3,400 PPP loans totaling $657 million( $637 millionweb of unearned deferred charges and prices). As of December, 2021, 98% of the {dollars} originated within the first spherical have been forgiven. Additional, roughly 99% of the $19.6 millionin web charges obtained for this spherical have been acknowledged life so far. As these debtors had been required to start making funds in July, accelerated forgiveness exercise was skilled through the third and fourth quarters of 2021. Remaining spherical one originations are anticipated to be forgiven within the coming months. As half of the second spherical of the PPP, Bancorp originated over 2,100 PPP loans totaling $261 million( $250 millionweb of unearned deferred charges and prices). As of December 31, 2021, 49% of the {dollars} originated within the second spherical have been forgiven and 61% of the $11.Four millionin web charges obtained for this spherical had been acknowledged in 2021. As these debtors usually are not required to make funds for 16 months, Bancorp expects a good portion of these debtors will search forgiveness in early to mid-2022 in reference to their tax return preparation.
As of
Bancorp totaled
27
Curiosity and price revenue earned on the PPP portfolio totaled
$22.Zero millionand $13.6 millionfor the years ended December 31, 2021and 2020, respectively. As of December 31, 2021, Bancorp had $4.6 millionof web unearned deferred charges associated to the PPP which have but to be acknowledged and because of this, PPP mortgage forgiveness will proceed to have an effect on working outcomes for the primary half of 2022. Because of this of the PPP originations, forgiveness exercise, document deposit ranges and traditionally low rates of interest, extra liquidity has created NIM compression, in addition to challenges related to deploying idle money. Bancorp made substantial investments within the AFS debt securities portfolio through the 12 months in an effort to deploy extra liquidity, buying $505 millionin AFS debt securities (excluding these added by the KB acquisition) in 2021. The ACL on loans (excluding acquisition associated exercise) decreased $5 millionbetween December 31, 2020and December 31, 2021, a stark distinction from the massive reserve construct recorded between December 31, 2019and December 31, 2020, which included a $15 millionimprove that was separate and subsequent to the will increase recorded efficient January 1, 2020in relation to the preliminary adoption of CECL. The pandemic had a fabric influence on ACL calculations in 2020 and 2021, as provisioning surged amidst modifications in forecasted financial situations, particularly the FRB's Seasonally Adjusted Nationwide Civilian Unemployment Charge. After peaking in direction of the center of 2020, unemployment forecasts have steadily improved, as produce other underlying CECL mannequin components, leading to a discount of the availability for credit score losses recorded in every quarter of 2021. Whereas separate from the ACL on loans and recorded in different liabilities on the consolidated steadiness sheets, the ACL for off steadiness sheet credit score exposures additionally skilled a lower between December 31, 2020and December 31, 2021. A web profit of $2.2 millionwas recorded to provision for credit score losses for off steadiness sheet exposures in 2021, as loss components related throughout the calculation improved and line of credit score utilization continued to extend, whereas remaining under pre-pandemic ranges. Partially offsetting this lower was a $250,000improve to the ACL for off steadiness sheet credit score exposures recorded through the second quarter, in relation to the KB acquisition, which had no influence on earnings. The ACL for off steadiness sheet credit score exposures stood at $3.5 millionas of December 31, 2021in comparison with $5.Four millionas of December 31, 2020. Bancorp has not incurred any vital challenges to its potential to keep up its methods and controls in mild of the measures taken to forestall the unfold of COVID-19 and has not incurred vital useful resource constraints by the implementation of its enterprise continuity plans and doesn't anticipate incurring such points sooner or later. Bancorp has not made, and presently does not count on to make, any materials staffing or compensation modifications because of this of the pandemic. 28
Overview – Working Results (FTE)
The next desk presents an outline Bancorp’s monetary efficiency for the
years ended
Years Ended December 31, Variance ({dollars} in hundreds, besides per share knowledge) 2021 2020 2019 2021 / 2020 2020 / 2019 Web revenue
$ 74,645 $ 58,869 $ 66,06727 % (11 )%
Diluted earnings per share
15 % (10 )% ROA 1.33 % 1.40 % 1.90 % (7 )bps (50 )bps ROE 13.02 % 14.01 % 17.09 % (99 )bps (308 )bps
Extra dialogue follows underneath the part titled “Results of Operations.”
Normal highlights for the 12 months ended
2020
? Bancorp accomplished its acquisition of KB through the second quarter of 2021. At
the time of acquisition, KB had
(together with PPP),
$396 millionin AFS debt securities and $1.04 billionin deposits.
o The 12 months ended
with the KB acquisition, which contributed roughly
curiosity revenue,
non-interest expense (excluding one-time merger associated bills). In
addition, one-time merger associated bills totaling
loss expense on the acquired mortgage portfolio of
the 12 months ended
? In 2021, Bancorp set the next monetary information:
o Whole income, comprising web curiosity revenue FTE and non-interest revenue, of
o Report mortgage manufacturing (excluding PPP), which drove
portfolio development and, mixed with growth into the
Central Kentuckymarket, led to document complete loans of $4.12 billionat December 31, 2021
o Whole deposit development of
million in 2020,
o WM&T AUM totaled
development through the 12 months, roughly
the KB acquisition
o WM&T providers revenue of
technology and robust market efficiency at
December 31, 2021o Debit and bank card revenue of $13.5 million, supported by natural and acquisition-related development in transaction quantity and buyer base
o Greater transaction quantity, new product gross sales and buyer base growth
boosted Treasury Administration charges to a document
? Web revenue totaled
leading to diluted EPS of
diluted EPS of
o Working outcomes from the 12 months ended
impacted by the acquisition of KB, PPP forgiveness exercise, discount in each
the ACL on loans and ACL for off-balance sheet exposures, substantial natural
mortgage and deposit development (excluding acquisition and PPP) and historic ranges of
extra liquidity.
o Working outcomes for the 12 months ended
2021, primarily on account of elevated credit score loss provisioning and reserves for
off-balance sheet credit score exposures related to the growing pandemic and
unprecedented authorities stimulus actions had a major influence on
Bancorp’s working ends in 2020.
? NIM decreased 17 bps to three.22% for the 12 months ended
3.39% for the prior 12 months in line with the sustained low rate of interest
atmosphere and document ranges of extra liquidity, which created vital
NIM compression. Regardless of the lower in NIM, natural mortgage development, the KB
acquisition, price revenue related to PPP loans and deposit price cuts
resulted in a
to the prior 12 months.
? Whole loans (excluding PPP loans) elevated
ended
(entered into because of this of the KB acquisition), the remaining
was attributed to robust natural development highlighted by every of the
? Whole provision for credit score losses was a web profit of
ended
for the 12 months ended
o Whereas provision of
added by the KB acquisition, a cumulative web profit of
recorded for credit score losses on loans and credit score losses on off steadiness sheet
exposures in 2021, because of this of stabilized unemployment forecasts, usually
enhancing CECL mannequin components and stronger line of credit score utilization.
o The adoption of CECL efficient
developments, equivalent to elevated unemployment and historic declines in line of
credit score utilization amidst the evolving pandemic drove elevated provisioning in
2020.
? C&I line of credit score utilization improved to 31.8% at
26.1% at
step by step declining ranges of utilization that bottomed out in March of 2021,
enhancing thereafter in every of the ultimate three quarters of 2021. Whereas this
was a constructive growth for mortgage development through the 12 months, utilization nonetheless
stays effectively under pre-pandemic ranges.
? Bancorp’s ACL on loans to complete loans was 1.29% at
to 1.47% at
? Whole deposits elevated
to
to the central
whereas vital natural development was additionally skilled through the 12 months, as
prospects usually maintained elevated ranges of liquidity stemming from
financial uncertainty, PPP funding and continued federal stimulus. Deposits have
remained elevated for a number of quarters and completed at document ranges (together with
and excluding acquisition-related exercise) as of
? Non-interest revenue elevated
resulted in a considerable contribution to non-interest revenue, vital
natural development was additionally skilled throughout all non-interest income streams,
with the exception of mortgage banking, led by WM&T, card revenue and
administration charges.
? Non-interest bills elevated
associated to one-time merger associated bills (together with bills regarding the
pending Commonwealth acquisition). Whereas recurring bills attributed to the
KB acquisition comprise the bulk of the remaining improve, non-interest
bills typically remained well-controlled and in line with growth,
robust efficiency and continued funding in know-how.
? Bancorp’s effectivity ratio (FTE) for the 12 months ended
to 59.94% from 54.06% for the prior 12 months, in line with recording one-time
merger associated prices of
Excluding one-time merger associated prices and bills associated to the
amortization of tax credit score partnerships, Bancorp’s non-GAAP effectivity ratio at
part titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for reconcilement of non-GAAP to
GAAP measures.
? The ETR elevated to 21.75% for the 12 months ended
for a similar interval in 2020. The rise was considerably impacted by the
prior 12 months profit of a big historic tax credit score mission coupled with Bancorp's transition from a capital-based franchise tax to the
Kentuckycompany revenue tax, which started January 1, 2021. Whole stockholder's fairness to complete belongings was 10.17% as of December 31, 2021in comparison with 9.56% at December 31, 2020. Whole fairness elevated $235 millionin 2021, as $205 millionof inventory issued for the acquisition of KB and web revenue of $74.6 millionhad been offset by $28.2 millionof dividends declared, modifications in AOCI and inventory primarily based compensation exercise. TCE is a measure of an organization's capital, which is helpful in evaluating the high quality and adequacy of capital. Bancorp's ratio of TCE to complete tangible belongings was 8.22% as of December 31, 2021, in contrast with 9.28% at December 31, 2020, the decline pushed by goodwill of $123 millionrecorded in relation to the KB acquisition. See the part titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for reconcilement of non-GAAP to GAAP measures. 30
Normal highlights for the 12 months ended
2019
? Web revenue totaled
leading to diluted EPS of
ended
associated to 2
along with one-time merger associated bills, which equated to
diluted share for 2019. Working outcomes for the 12 months ended
had been decrease in comparison with the prior 12 months, primarily on account of elevated credit score loss
provisioning and reserves for off-balance sheet credit score exposures related
with the unsure pandemic-related financial situations, a considerably decrease
rate of interest atmosphere and unprecedented authorities stimulus actions.
? NIM decreased 43 bps to three.39% for the 12 months ended
3.82% for the prior 12 months, in line with the decline within the rate of interest
atmosphere, the addition of the low-yielding PPP portfolio and extra steadiness
sheet liquidity; offset by robust common 12 months over prior 12 months mortgage development
(excluding PPP loans) and the strategic reducing of said deposit curiosity
charges and CD providing charges in tandem with FRB rate of interest actions. Regardless of
the lower in NIM, Bancorp’s deposit price cuts and price revenue related to
PPP loans resulted in a
in comparison with the prior 12 months.
? Efficient
326, or CECL. The adoption of this customary elevated the opening steadiness of
the ACL on loans and the reserve for off-balance sheet credit score exposures as of
corresponding revenue assertion influence.
? Whole loans (excluding PPP loans) elevated
ended
book-ended the biggest quarterly mortgage steadiness contraction within the Firm’s
historical past through the second quarter and flat web mortgage exercise within the third
quarter.
? Line of credit score utilization declined considerably in 2020, falling to 38.0% at
by C&I line utilization, which dropped from 40.9% at
? Deposit balances ended at document ranges at
outcome of PPP funding and larger ranges of liquidity held by prospects
attributable to present financial uncertainty.
? Regardless of general robust credit score metrics, vital credit score loss provisioning
occurred primarily based on the on-going financial disaster, its corresponding influence on
unemployment forecast changes throughout the CECL mannequin, the addition of a
massive particular reserve, qualitative issue changes and mortgage development.
Vital provisioning associated to off-balance sheet credit score exposures was additionally
recorded for the 12 months ended
utilization (primarily C&I).
? Bancorp’s ACL on loans to complete loans was 1.47% at
to 0.94% at
PPP loans) rose to 1.74% at
? Non-interest revenue elevated 5% for the 12 months ended
to the prior 12 months on the heels of document mortgage banking revenue regardless of
considerably decrease deposit service cost revenue and the prior 12 months interval
benefitting from
which included a big property price within the first quarter of 2020 and continued
development in treasury administration charges and card revenue additionally contributed to the
improve.
? Non-interest bills elevated 4% for the 12 months ended
in comparison with the identical interval of 2019. Elevated tax credit score amortization stemming
from a big tax credit score funding and continued funding in know-how drove
the rise regardless of declines related to one-time acquisition-related
fees and non-recurring exercise within the prior 12 months and pandemic-driven
decreases in advertising and enterprise growth exercise.
? Bancorp’s effectivity ratio (FTE) for the 12 months ended
to 54.06% from 56.07% for the prior 12 months, the latter of which included
million in one-time merger-related bills related to the 2019 KSB
acquisition.
? The ETR elevated to 13.1% for the 12 months ended
the identical interval in 2019, the latter of which benefitted from
non-recurring tax changes associated to 2
Kentuckytax legislation modifications. Whole stockholder's fairness to complete belongings was 9.56% as of December 31, 2020in comparison with 10.91% at December 31, 2019, the decline pushed by the outsized steadiness sheet development attributed to PPP participation. Whole fairness elevated $34.Four millionin 2020, as web revenue of $58.9 millionand modifications in AOCI had been offset by dividends declared of $24.5 millionand numerous inventory primarily based compensation. Bancorp's ratio of TCE to complete tangible belongings was 9.28% as of December 31, 2020, in contrast with 10.55% at December 31, 2019, the decline pushed by the vital steadiness sheet development related to PPP participation as famous above. See the part titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for reconcilement of non-GAAP to GAAP measures. 31
Bancorp has recognized the next challenges for fiscal 12 months 2022:
? Bancorp expects to finish the merger of
first quarter of 2022. Bancorp has obtained all required regulatory approvals
to finish the acquisition and the acquisition is predicted to shut on or
round
cultures, mortgage and deposit merchandise, pricing methods, knowledge processing
methods and different applied sciences, accounting, inside audit and monetary
reporting methods, working methods and inside controls, and advertising
applications and personnel. Bancorp might want to handle the transition successfully
to maximise retention of Commonwealth’s prospects and staff, combine
personnel and methods effectively, and maximize anticipated financial advantages.
? The prospects of a rising rate of interest atmosphere for 2022 and past current
rate of interest danger administration challenges. Bancorp has benefitted considerably
from the low price of funds supplied by its deposit base over the previous 12 months, as
said deposit charges have remained at very low ranges since early 2020. Bancorp
has additionally made vital funding in its AFS debt securities portfolio at
low fastened charges, the market values of which can be impacted by rising charges.
Given the document ranges of liquidity held by Bancorp and within the banking system
usually, the rate of interest danger profile of Bancorp is predicted to be barely
asset delicate with rates of interest anticipated to rise.
? NIM compression stays a problem for 2022. Whereas the FRB is projecting
a number of price hikes in 2022 primarily based on its
document ranges of liquidity, present and anticipated pricing
stress/competitors and different financial components, equivalent to inflation, present
causes for warning. Additional, the timing of forgiveness related to the
remaining excellent PPP portfolio will proceed to have an effect on mortgage yields and
NIM, significantly within the first half of 2022.
? Web mortgage development, excluding the PPP portfolio, is a serious focus for Bancorp in
2022. This can be impacted by developments surrounding the on-going pandemic,
competitors, prevailing rates of interest, financial situations, line of credit score
utilization and mortgage prepayments. Bancorp believes there’s continued
alternative for mortgage development in all of its markets, together with the not too long ago
entered
ship enticing mortgage development over the long-term is linked to Bancorp’s
general success. ? The continued integration and growth of the central
Kentuckymarket
stays a high precedence for 2022 as effectively. The acquisition of KB in 2021 expanded
Bancorp’s presence in central and jap
present broader product choices, elevated lending capabilities and an
expanded department supply system to present and potential prospects alike,
creating stable development alternatives and a bigger platform for future growth.
Prioritizing the event of the central
of the WM&T enterprise on this market, will play a serious position in delivering
robust working ends in the approaching 12 months.
? Bancorp derives vital non-interest revenue from WM&T providers. Most of
these charges are primarily based upon the market worth of AUM at respective interval ends. To
proceed development of this revenue supply, Bancorp should appeal to new prospects and
retain present prospects. Bancorp believes there’s alternative for development in
all of its markets, significantly by the newly entered
market and the pending acquisition of
of which can serve to develop our WM&T buyer base considerably. Progress in
market values of AUM and charges relies upon constructive returns within the general
capital markets, which ended 2021 close to document highs. Bancorp has no management
over market volatility.
? Aggressive components surrounding the growing pattern of monetary establishments
lowering or eliminating sure deposit account charges, significantly
overdraft-related charges, presents a major problem to rising
deposit-related non-interest revenue sooner or later and doubtlessly threatens a
income stream that has been in an industry-wide, regulation-driven decline for
a number of years. Strategic choices surrounding this pattern could influence not solely
deposit-related revenue, but in addition deposit relationships typically, significantly
for retail prospects, as shopper use of these financial institution deposit providers continues
to evolve. Steady monitoring of these tendencies and analysis of any
potential modifications to our deposit service price construction will play a key position in
the expansion of Bancorp’s non-interest revenue.
? Technological advances are constantly offering alternatives for Bancorp to
think about potential new merchandise and supply channels. Bancorp’s
prospects’ demand for revolutionary and related merchandise and providers is predicted
to pattern together with altering know-how. Bancorp might want to proceed to make
prudent investments in know-how whereas managing related dangers in order to
stay aggressive with different monetary service suppliers, particularly as
Bancorp’s continued growth raises the extent of expectation from prospects.
? Over the previous a number of years, Bancorp’s asset high quality metrics have trended
inside a slender vary, exceeding benchmarks and reaching traditionally robust
ranges. Bancorp realizes that current asset high quality metrics are constructive and,
recognizing the cyclical nature of the lending enterprise, Bancorp anticipates
this pattern will doubtless normalize over time.
? Working outcomes for 2020 and 2021 had been considerably impacted by the pandemic
and efforts to comprise each the virus and its financial influence will proceed to
weigh on the economic system, the banking {industry} and Bancorp. As such, any future
regulatory and legislative actions taken in response to associated developments
might have a major influence on future working outcomes. 32
Web Curiosity Revenue – Overview
As is the case with most banks, Bancorp's main income sources are web curiosity revenue and price revenue from numerous monetary providers supplied to prospects. Web curiosity revenue is the distinction between curiosity revenue earned on loans, funding securities and different curiosity incomes belongings much less curiosity expense on deposit accounts and different curiosity bearing liabilities. Mortgage quantity and rates of interest earned on these loans are crucial to general profitability. Equally, deposit quantity is essential to funding loans and charges paid on deposits straight influence profitability. New enterprise quantity is influenced by quite a few financial components together with market rates of interest, enterprise spending, liquidity, shopper confidence and numerous aggressive situations throughout the market. The dialogue that follows is predicated on totally tax-equivalent curiosity knowledge.
Comparative info concerning web curiosity revenue follows:
As of and for the Years Variance Ended
December 31, ({dollars} in hundreds) 2021 2020 2019 2021 / 2020 2020 / 2019 Web curiosity revenue $ 171,074 $ 135,921 $ 125,34826 % 8 % Web curiosity revenue (FTE)* 171,508 136,133 125,571 26 % 8 % Web curiosity unfold 3.16% 3.22% 3.50% (6) bps (28) bps Web curiosity margin 3.22% 3.39% 3.82% (17) bps (43) bps Common incomes belongings $ 5,318,968 $ 4,019,336 $ 3,290,34532 % 22 % 5 12 months Treasury be aware price 1.26% 0.36% 1.69% 90 bps (133) bps at 12 months finish Common 5 12 months Treasury 0.86% 0.53% 1.95% 33 bps (142) bps be aware price Prime price at 12 months finish 3.25% 3.25% 4.75% - bps (150) bps Common Prime 3.25% 3.53% 5.29% (28) bps (176) bps One month LIBOR at 12 months finish 0.10% 0.14% 1.76% (4) bps (162) bps Common one month LIBOR 0.10% 0.52% 2.22% (42) bps (170) bps
*See desk titled, “Common Stability Sheets and Curiosity Charges (FTE)” for element
of Web curiosity revenue (FTE).
NIM and web curiosity unfold calculations above exclude the offered portion of sure participation loans, which totaled
$5 million, $10 millionand $8 millionfor the years ended December 31, 2021, 2020 and 2019, respectively. These offered loans are on Bancorp's steadiness sheet as required by GAAP as a result of Bancorp retains some type of efficient management; nonetheless, Bancorp receives no curiosity revenue on the offered portion. These participation loans offered are excluded from NIM and unfold evaluation, as a result of Bancorp believes it gives a extra correct depiction of mortgage portfolio efficiency. Prime price, the 5 12 months Treasurybe aware price and the one month LIBOR are included within the desk above to offer a normal indication of the rate of interest atmosphere during which Bancorp has operated through the previous three years. Roughly $1.2 billion, or 30%, of Bancorp's loans are variable price and are listed to both Prime or LIBOR, usually repricing as these charges change. At inception, most of Bancorp's fastened price loans are priced in relation to the 5 12 months Treasuryprice. The rate of interest atmosphere has skilled a major decline over the three 12 months interval referenced above. The FFTR started 2019 at a variety of 2.25-2.50%, and in flip, Prime started that very same 12 months at 5.50%, representing the highest rates of interest skilled post-Nice Recession. Subsequent to hitting these peak marks, the FRB lowered the FFTR 5 occasions for a complete of 225 bps, the latest of which got here in March of 2020 and took the FFTR to a variety of 0-0.25% and Prime to three.25%, the place each remained as of December 31, 2020and December 31, 2021. 33
December 31, 2021in comparison with 3.22% and 3.39% for the 12 months ended December 31, 2020. NIM was considerably impacted in 2021 by the next:
? A sustained low rate of interest atmosphere, pushed by the reducing of the FFTR
in
3.25%, the place it has remained for the reason that first quarter of 2020.
? PPP originations, which started within the second quarter of 2020 and continued
by expiration of this system on
forgiveness exercise, which accelerates the popularity of price revenue on these
loans and continues to have a major impact on NIM. The PPP portfolio
contributed an 18 bps profit to NIM for the 12 months ended
outcome of forgiveness exercise, which drove the popularity of
in PPP-related price revenue. As compared, the PPP portfolio had a adverse
influence of Three bps on NIM for the 12 months finish
quantity of originations that occurred in 2020 and the have an effect on that the low-yielding, 1% said price of these notes had on NIM for the interval.
? General, extra steadiness sheet liquidity contributed roughly 25 bps of
NIM compression for the 12 months ended
steadiness sheet liquidity contributed roughly 13 bps of NIM compression
for a similar interval of 2020. Basically, extra liquidity throughout the banking
system has led to a extremely aggressive mortgage price atmosphere over the previous two
years.
? Substantial steadiness sheet development, each natural and acquisition-related, which
resulted in complete common incomes asset development of
common interest-bearing legal responsibility development of
12 months ended
December 31, 2021in comparison with the identical interval of 2020.
? The reducing of deposit charges in tandem with FRB rate of interest actions and the
profit of paying off all FHLB advances throughout 2021. Web curiosity revenue (FTE) elevated
$35.Four million, or 26%, for the 12 months ended December 31, 2021in comparison with the identical interval of 2020, on account of curiosity and price revenue related to the PPP portfolio, substantial development within the non-PPP mortgage portfolio and AFS debt securities portfolio, and the aforementioned reducing of deposit charges. Whole common curiosity incomes belongings elevated $1.30 billion, or 32%, to $5.32 billionfor the 12 months ended December 31, 2021, as in comparison with the identical interval of 2020, with the common price earned on complete curiosity incomes belongings contracting 34 bps to three.34%.
? Common complete loans elevated
balances grew
in comparison with the identical interval of 2020, attributed to each the acquisition and
robust natural development. Common PPP mortgage balances decreased
10%, for the 12 months ended
in line with forgiveness exercise all through 2021.
? Common AFS debt securities grew
a mixture of strategically deploying extra liquidity by additional
funding and the KB acquisition.
? Common FFS and curiosity bearing due from balances elevated
94%, for the 12 months ended
of deposits. 34
Whole curiosity revenue (FTE) elevated
for the 12 months ended
? Curiosity and price revenue on loans (FTE) elevated
interval of 2020, pushed by accelerated recognition of PPP price revenue constant
with forgiveness exercise, natural mortgage development and the contribution attributed
to the KB acquisition.
? Vital development in common AFS debt securities drove a rise of
million, or 37%, for curiosity revenue (FTE) on the portfolio for the 12 months ended
rate of interest atmosphere skilled over the previous twelve months weighed
closely on fastened revenue safety yields, which decreased 59 bps, or 31%.
? Regardless of the substantial improve skilled for common FFS and curiosity
bearing due from balances, corresponding curiosity revenue decreased
13%, for the 12 months ended
because of this of the FRB reducing the FFTR 150 bps in
0-0.25%, the place it remained for the ultimate three quarters of 2020 and the entirety of 2021. Whole common curiosity bearing liabilities elevated
$773 million, or 30%, to $3.39 billionfor the 12 months ended December 31, 2021in contrast with the identical interval in 2020, with the full common price declining 28 bps to 0.18%.
? Common curiosity bearing deposits elevated
ended
interest-bearing demand deposits accounting for
Curiosity bearing deposits added because of this of the KB acquisition together with
vital federal stimulus motion, equivalent to PPP funding, propelled deposit
balances to document ranges at
uncertainty surrounding the on-going pandemic has resulted within the buyer
base sustaining larger ranges of liquidity, just like buyer habits seen
through the Nice Recession.
? In line with the upper curiosity bearing deposit balances famous above, as
effectively because the KB acquisition, common SSUAR balances elevated
55%, for the 12 months ended
? Common FHLB advances decreased
$45 million, or 73%, for the 12 months ended
to mature with out renewal or substitute over the previous 12 months, together with
million of three month advances regarding money move hedge rate of interest
swaps. As well as, Bancorp elected to pay down sure advances previous to their maturity through the first and second quarters of 2021, the latter of which resulted in an early-termination price of
$474,000, recorded as a
part non-interest expense through the second quarter of 2021. Bancorp made
this choice on account of its extra liquidity pushed by the substantial deposit
development it achieved over the previous 12 months, mixed with the near-term outlook for
low rates of interest on the time of repay. As of
had no excellent FHLB advances. Whole curiosity expense decreased
$5.9 million, or 50%, for the 12 months ended December 31, 2021in comparison with the identical interval of 2020, a direct outcome of deposit price reductions applied in response to the falling rate of interest atmosphere and to a lesser extent, the discount in curiosity expense on FHLB advances.
? Whole curiosity bearing deposit expense decreased
a 25 bps decline in the fee of common complete curiosity bearing deposits.
? Curiosity expense on FHLB advances declined
of the substantial discount in common FHLB advances excellent. As famous
above, Bancorp had no excellent FHLB advances as of
Discussion of 2020 vs 2019: Web curiosity unfold and NIM had been 3.22% and 3.39% for the 12 months ended
December 31, 2020in comparison with 3.50% and 3.82% for the 12 months ended December 31, 2019. NIM was considerably impacted in 2020 by the next:
? The FFTR was lowered 225 bps between
in Prime dropping to three.25%. Common Prime declined considerably to three.53% for
2020 in comparison with 5.29% for 2019.
?
NIM and mortgage yields.
? PPP mortgage originations, which boosted web curiosity revenue, had a adverse
influence on NIM and mortgage yields.
? The strategic reducing of said deposit rates of interest and CD providing charges
over the previous twelve months in tandem with FRB rate of interest actions. ? Robust common non-PPP mortgage development. ? Extra steadiness sheet liquidity and elevated deposit balances. Bancorp originated roughly 3,400 PPP loans, equating to
$637 million(web of origination charges and prices) throughout 2020. Bancorp acknowledged $9.1 millionin web origination price revenue related to the PPP portfolio in 2020. Whereas this had a constructive influence on curiosity and price revenue, in addition to web curiosity revenue, the 1% said yield on the PPP portfolio negatively impacted the general mortgage portfolio yield by 17 bps and NIM by Three bps for the 12 months ended December 31, 2020. 35
Common FFS and curiosity bearing due from financial institution balances elevated considerably for the 12 months ended
December 31, 2020in contrast with the identical interval in 2019. Extra liquidity contributed to roughly 15 bps of NIM compression for the 12 months ended December 31, 2020in comparison with 9 bps for the 12 months ended December 31, 2019. Web curiosity revenue (FTE) elevated $10.6 million, or 8%, for the 12 months ended December 31, 2020in comparison with the identical interval of 2019, primarily attributed to the reducing of said deposit charges in response to the altering rate of interest atmosphere and the extra price revenue related to the PPP portfolio in 2020. Whole common curiosity incomes belongings elevated $729 million, or 22%, to $4.02 billionfor the 12 months ended December 31, 2020, with the common price earned on complete curiosity incomes belongings contracting 82 bps to three.68%.
? Common loans elevated
2020 in comparison with the identical interval of 2019 with
development attributed to the PPP portfolio. Along with the 2019 KSB
acquisition, Bancorp skilled robust natural development throughout all three
markets in 2020, which led to a
portfolio balances.
? Common FFS and curiosity bearing due from financial institution balances elevated
for the 12 months ended
in line with the elevated degree of deposits. Whole curiosity revenue (FTE) was flat, down
$32,000to $148.1 millionfor the 12 months ended December 31, 2020, as in contrast with the identical interval of 2019 regardless of the drastic decline within the rate of interest atmosphere.
? Curiosity and price revenue on loans (FTE) elevated roughly
or 2%, to
rate of interest contraction in 2020 led to a
revenue on the non-PPP mortgage portfolio.
? With the exception of mortgage loans held on the market, curiosity revenue on the
remaining curiosity incomes asset portfolio was negatively impacted by the
modifications within the rate of interest atmosphere along with substantial common
steadiness development. Whole common curiosity bearing liabilities elevated
$353 million, or 16%, to $2.62 billionfor the 12 months ended December 31, 2020, as in contrast with the identical interval of 2019, with the common price lowering 54 bps to 0.46%.
? Common curiosity bearing deposits elevated
ended
interest-bearing demand deposits representing
? Common FHLB advances declined
31, 2020 in comparison with the identical interval of 2019, as matured advances weren’t
changed or renewed in 2020.
Whole curiosity expense decreased
said deposit price reductions applied in response to the altering curiosity
price atmosphere.
? Whole curiosity bearing deposit expense decreased
$10.1 million, or 49%, driving a 54 bps lower in the fee of common complete curiosity bearing
liabilities to 0.42% as deposit charges had been reduce in tandem with FRB curiosity
price actions.
? FHLB advance expense decreased
Common Stability Sheets and Curiosity Charges (FTE)
2021 2020 2019 Years ended December 31, ({dollars} in Common Common Common Common Common Common hundreds) Stability Curiosity Charge Stability Curiosity Charge Stability Curiosity Charge Curiosity incomes belongings: Federal funds offered and curiosity bearing due from banks
$ 446,783 $ 6450.14 % $ 229,905 $ 7380.32 % $ 136,514 $ 2,9332.15 % Mortgage loans held for sale 11,170 249 2.23 20,156 533 2.64 3,836 182 4.74 Accessible on the market debt securities: Taxable 879,298 11,575 1.32 443,035 8,432 1.90 413,801 9,291 2.25 Tax-exempt 19,636 340 1.73 10,047 265 2.64 22,710 570 2.51 Whole securities 898,934 11,915 1.33 453,082 8,697 1.92 436,511 9,861 2.26 Federal House Mortgage Financial institutioninventory 10,824 262 2.42 11,284 253 2.24 10,858 548 5.05 SBA Paycheck Safety Program (PPP) loans 397,282 22,044 5.55 442,510 13,636 3.08 - - - Non-PPP loans 3,553,975 142,395 4.01 2,862,399 124,226 4.34 2,702,626 134,591 4.98 Whole loans 3,951,257 164,439 4.16 3,304,909 137,862 4.17 2,702,626 134,591 4.98 Whole curiosity incomes belongings 5,318,968 177,510 3.34 4,019,336 148,083 3.68 3,290,345 148,115 4.50 Much less allowance for credit score losses on loans 57,696 45,008 27,057 Non-interest incomes belongings: Money and due from banks 63,477 46,277 44,884 Premises and gear, web 69,483 57,474 63,197 Financial institution owned life insurance coverage 44,720 32,899 32,631 Accrued curiosity receivable and different 187,934 106,615 76,998 Whole belongings $ 5,626,886 $ 4,217,593 $ 3,480,998Curiosity bearing liabilities: Deposits: Curiosity bearing demand $ 1,633,606 $ 1,7710.11 % $ 1,133,308 $ 1,7760.16 % $ 875,897 $ 4,9510.57 % Financial savings 328,570 93 0.03 190,368 36 0.02 166,509 291 0.17 Cash market 919,778 589 0.06 771,363 1,482 0.19 695,411 7,105 1.02 Time 420,308 3,174 0.76 412,506 7,184 1.74 406,176 8,213 2.02 Whole curiosity bearing deposits 3,302,262 5,627 0.17 2,507,545 10,478 0.42 2,143,993 20,560 0.96 Securities offered underneath agreements to repurchase 62,534 24 0.04 40,363 37 0.09 38,555 101 0.26 Federal funds bought 10,596 14 0.13 9,457 35 0.37 11,182 217 1.94 Federal House Mortgage Financial institutionadvances 16,317 337 2.07 61,483 1,400 2.28 70,755 1,640 2.32 Subordinated debt - - - - - - 922 26 2.82 Whole curiosity bearing liabilities 3,391,709 6,002 0.18 2,618,848 11,950 0.46 2,265,407 22,544 1.00 Non-interest bearing liabilities: Non-interest bearing demand deposits 1,578,795 1,100,942 765,103 Accrued curiosity payable and different 83,121 77,684 63,925 Whole liabilities 5,053,625 3,797,474 3,094,435 Stockholders' fairness 573,261 420,119 386,563 Whole liabilities and stockholder's fairness $ 5,626,886 $ 4,217,593 $ 3,480,998Web curiosity revenue $ 171,508 $ 136,133 $ 125,571Web curiosity unfold 3.16 % 3.22 % 3.50 % Web curiosity margin 3.22 % 3.39 % 3.82 % 37
Desk of Contents
Supplemental Data – Whole Firm Common Stability Sheets and Curiosity
Charges (FTE)
? Common mortgage balances embrace the principal steadiness of non-accrual loans, as
effectively as unearned revenue equivalent to mortgage premiums, reductions, charges/prices and
exclude participation loans accounted for as secured borrowings. Participation
loans averaged
December 31, 2021, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
? Curiosity revenue on a FTE foundation consists of further quantities of curiosity revenue
that might have been earned if investments in sure tax-exempt curiosity
incomes belongings had been made in belongings topic to federal taxes yielding the
identical after-tax revenue. Curiosity revenue on municipal securities and tax-exempt
loans has been calculated on a FTE foundation utilizing a federal revenue tax price of
21%. Approximate tax equal changes to curiosity revenue had been
respectively.
? Curiosity revenue consists of mortgage charges of
with the PPP),
million for the years ended
Curiosity revenue on loans could also be impacted by the extent of prepayment charges
collected and accretion associated to loans bought.
? Web curiosity revenue, probably the most major factor of Bancorp’s earnings,
represents complete curiosity revenue much less complete curiosity expense. The extent of web
curiosity revenue is set by combine and quantity of curiosity incomes belongings,
curiosity bearing deposits and borrowed funds, and modifications in rates of interest.
? NIM represents web curiosity revenue on a FTE foundation as a proportion of common
curiosity incomes belongings.
? Web curiosity unfold (FTE) is the distinction between taxable equal charges
earned on curiosity incomes belongings much less the fee of curiosity bearing liabilities.
? The honest market worth adjustment on funding securities ensuing from ASC
320, Investments – Debt and Fairness Securities is included as a part of
different belongings. 38
Desk of Contents
The next desk illustrates the extent to which modifications in rates of interest and modifications within the quantity of interest-earning belongings and interest-bearing liabilities impacted Bancorp's curiosity revenue and curiosity expense through the intervals indicated. Data is supplied in every class with respect to (i) modifications attributable to modifications in quantity (modifications in quantity multiplied by prior price), (ii) modifications attributable to modifications in price (modifications in price multiplied by prior quantity) and (iii) web change. The modifications attributable to the mixed influence of quantity and price have been allotted proportionately to the modifications on account of quantity and the modifications on account of price. Tax-equivalent changes are primarily based on a federal revenue tax price of 21%. The change in curiosity on account of each price and quantity has been allotted to the change on account of price and the change on account of quantity in proportion to the connection of the absolute greenback quantities of the change in every. Charge/Quantity Analysis (FTE) Yr ended December 31, 2021 Yr ended December 31, 2020 In comparison with In comparison with Yr ended December 31, 2020 Yr ended December 31, 2019 Whole Web Enhance (Lower) As a result of Whole Web Enhance (Lower) As a result of (in hundreds) Change Charge Quantity Change Charge Quantity Curiosity revenue: Federal funds offered and curiosity bearing due from banks
$ (93 )$ (547 ) $ 454 $ (2,195 ) $ (3,441 ) $ 1,246Mortgage loans held for sale (284 ) (74 ) (210 ) 351 (113 ) 464 Securities out there on the market: Taxable 3,143 (3,210 ) 6,353 (859 ) (1,484 ) 625 Tax-exempt 75 (114 ) 189 (305 ) 28 (333 ) Federal House Mortgage Financial institutioninventory 9 20 (11 ) (295 ) (316 ) 21 SBA Paycheck Safety Program (PPP) loans 8,408 9,928 (1,520 ) 13,636 - 13,636 Non-PPP Loans 18,169 (10,096 ) 28,265 (10,365 ) (18,000 ) 7,635 Whole curiosity revenue 29,427 (4,093 ) 33,520 (32 ) (23,326 ) 23,294 Curiosity expense: Deposits: Curiosity bearing demand (5 ) (647 ) 642 (3,175 ) (4,326 ) 1,151 Financial savings 57 23 34 (255 ) (292 ) 37 Cash market (893 ) (1,136 ) 243 (5,623 ) (6,324 ) 701 Time (4,010 ) (4,143 ) 133 (1,029 ) (1,155 ) 126 Whole curiosity bearing deposits (4,851 ) (5,903 ) 1,052 (10,082 ) (12,097 ) 2,015 Securities offered underneath agreements to repurchase (13 ) (28 ) 15 (64 ) (69 ) 5 Federal funds bought (21 ) (25 ) 4 (182 ) (153 ) (29 ) Federal House Mortgage Financial institutionadvances (1,063 ) (119 ) (944 ) (240 ) (28 ) (212 ) Subordinated debt - - - (26 ) - (26 ) Whole curiosity expense (5,948 ) (6,075 ) 127 (10,594 ) (12,347 ) 1,753 Web curiosity revenue $ 35,375 $ 1,982 $ 33,393 $ 10,562 $ (10,979 ) $ 21,54139
Desk of Contents
Asset/Legal responsibility Administration and Curiosity Charge Danger
Managing rate of interest danger is prime for the monetary providers {industry}. The first goal of rate of interest danger administration is to neutralize results of rate of interest modifications on web revenue. By contemplating each on and off-balance sheet monetary devices, administration evaluates rate of interest sensitivity with the objective of optimizing web curiosity revenue throughout the constraints of prudent capital adequacy, liquidity wants, market alternatives and buyer necessities.
Curiosity Charge Simulation Sensitivity Analysis
Bancorp makes use of an earnings simulation mannequin to estimate and consider the influence of a direct change in rates of interest on earnings in a one-year forecast. The simulation mannequin is designed to mirror dynamics of curiosity incomes belongings and curiosity bearing liabilities. By estimating results of rate of interest fluctuations, the mannequin can approximate rate of interest danger publicity. This simulation mannequin is utilized by administration to gauge approximate outcomes given a particular change in rates of interest at a given cut-off date. The mannequin is due to this fact a instrument to point earnings tendencies in given rate of interest situations and could not point out precise or anticipated outcomes. Bancorp's rate of interest simulation sensitivity evaluation particulars that will increase in rates of interest of 100 and 200 bps would have a adverse impact on web curiosity revenue, respectively. These outcomes are attributed to over half of the variable price mortgage portfolio being at present at or close to flooring charges, as these yields is not going to improve till short-term charges exceed these flooring charges. For instance, a good portion of the variable price mortgage portfolio is tied to Prime, with flooring charges of 4.00%. Given Prime is at 3.25% as of
December 31, 2021, short-term charges must improve over 75 bps for these loans to transfer above their flooring charges. The lower in web curiosity revenue within the rising price situations is primarily on account of variable price loans and short-term investments repricing slower than deposits and short-term borrowings. Asset balances topic to rapid repricing trigger an estimated decline in web curiosity revenue within the down 100 bps state of affairs, as charges on non-maturity deposits can't be lowered sufficiently to offset declining curiosity revenue. These estimates of the summarized under. Change in Charges -200 -100 +100 +200 Foundation Factors Foundation Factors Foundation Factors Foundation Factors % Change from base web curiosity revenue at December 31, 2021 NA -2.18 % -2.84 % 4.50 % Bancorp's rate of interest danger profile is usually impartial. The outcomes of the rate of interest sensitivity evaluation carried out as of December 31, 2021recommend a barely legal responsibility delicate profile because of this of the long-term, conservative assumptions Bancorp makes use of within the mannequin, significantly in relation to deposit betas, which measure how responsive administration's deposit repricing could also be to modifications in market charges. Nevertheless, given the historic ranges of liquidity at present held by Bancorp and within the banking system usually, the Firm anticipates precise deposit betas will stay effectively under long-term averages by 2022 regardless of forecasted rate of interest hikes from the FRB. In a state of affairs the place deposit betas are effectively under long-term averages, Bancorp's rate of interest danger profile shifts to a barely asset delicate place, however stays usually impartial. Bancorp's mortgage portfolio is at present composed of roughly 70% fastened and 30% variable price loans, with the fastened price portion pricing (excluding PPP loans) usually primarily based on a selection to the five-year treasury curve on the time of origination and the variable portion pricing primarily based on an on-going unfold to Prime (roughly 66%) or one month LIBOR (roughly 34%). Bancorp's mortgage portfolio (excluding PPP loans) at December 31, 2020was composed of roughly 69% fastened and 31% variable price loans. In July 2017, the Financial Conduct Authority(the "FCA"), the authority regulating LIBOR, together with numerous different regulatory our bodies, introduced that LIBOR would doubtless be discontinued on the finish of 2021. Subsequent to that announcement, in November 2020, the FCAintroduced that many tenors of LIBOR would proceed to be revealed by June 2023. Subsequent to this, Financial institution regulators instructed banks to discontinue new originations referencing LIBOR as quickly as attainable, however no later than December 2021. Efficient December 31, 2021, Libor will now not be used to challenge new loans within the U.S.It's anticipated to be changed primarily by the Secured In a single day Financing Charge (SOFR), which many specialists think about a extra correct and safer pricing benchmark. To facilitate the transition course of, administration has instituted an enterprise-wide program to determine, assess, and monitor dangers related to the anticipated discontinuance or unavailability of LIBOR. 40
Desk of Contents
Administration has targeted on operational readiness, in addition to instituting processes and methods to validate that contract danger is clearly recognized and understood. New originations and any modifications or renewals of LIBOR-based contracts contained fallback language to help in an orderly transition to an different reference price. For Financial institution contracts which have a length past
December 31, 2021, and that reference LIBOR, all fallback provisions and variations are at present being recognized and sorted into classifications primarily based upon these provisions. Upon classification, the contracts are monitored and presumably remediated if fallback provisions usually are not deemed sufficiently strong. The Financial institution realizes that remediating sure contracts listed to LIBOR could require consent from the counterparties, which may very well be troublesome and expensive to acquire in sure restricted circumstances. As of December 31, 2021, the Firm had roughly $425 millionin loans and rate of interest spinoff contracts of $123 million(notional quantity) that reference LIBOR. Every of the LIBOR-referenced quantities mentioned above will range in future intervals as present contracts expire with potential substitute contracts utilizing both LIBOR or an alternate reference price. The Firm, and different {industry} contributors, proceed to evaluation different reference charges that may very well be utilized as a substitute for LIBOR. The Firm had 7 loans totaling $24 millionthat had been listed to SOFR at December 31, 2021. Periodically, Bancorp enters into rate of interest swap transactions with debtors who need to hedge publicity to rising rates of interest, whereas on the identical time getting into into an offsetting rate of interest swap, with considerably matching phrases, with one other accredited impartial counterparty. These are undesignated spinoff devices and are acknowledged on the steadiness sheet at honest worth, with modifications in honest worth recorded in different non-interest revenue as curiosity charges fluctuate. As a result of of matching phrases of offsetting contracts, as well as to collateral provisions which mitigate the influence of non-performance danger, modifications in honest worth subsequent to preliminary recognition have a minimal impact on earnings, and are due to this fact not included within the simulation evaluation outcomes above. For added info see the Footnote titled "Property and Liabilities Measured and Reported at Honest Worth." As well as, Bancorp periodically makes use of spinoff monetary devices as half of its rate of interest danger administration, together with rate of interest swaps. These rate of interest swaps are designated as money move hedges as described within the Footnote titled "Spinoff Financial Devices." For these derivatives, the efficient portion of positive aspects or losses is reported as a part of OCI, and is subsequently reclassified into earnings as an adjustment to curiosity expense in intervals during which the hedged forecasted transaction impacts earnings. As of December 31, 2021, Bancorp had no excellent rate of interest swaps designated as money move hedges. 41
Desk of Contents
December 31, 2021and 2020 represents the quantity of expense that, primarily based on Management's judgment, is required to keep up the ACL on loans at an acceptable degree underneath the CECL mannequin. Years previous to 2020 had been traditionally calculated underneath the incurred loss mannequin. The dedication of the quantity of the ACL on loans is complicated and entails a excessive diploma of judgment and subjectivity. See the footnote titled "Abstract of Vital Accounting Insurance policies" for detailed dialogue concerning Bancorp's ACL on loans methodology by mortgage portfolio section.
An evaluation of the modifications within the ACL on loans, together with provision, and
chosen ratios comply with:
Years ended
December 31, ({dollars} in hundreds) 2021 2020 2019 Starting steadiness $ 51,920 $ 26,791 $ 25,534KB acquisition - PCD loans (goodwill adjustment) 6,757 - - CECL - cumulative adjustment - 9,856 - Adjusted starting steadiness 58,677 36,647 25,534 Provision for credit score losses on loans (6,000 ) 16,918
1,000
Provision for credit score losses on loans - KB acquisition 7,397 - - Whole provision for credit score losses on loans 1,397 16,918 1,000 Whole charge-offs (7,681 ) (2,101 ) (684 ) Whole recoveries 1,505 456 941 Web mortgage (charge-offs) recoveries (6,176 ) (1,645 ) 257 Ending steadiness
$ 53,898 $ 51,920 $ 26,791Common complete loans $ 3,951,257 $ 3,304,909 $ 2,702,626Provision for credit score losses on loans to common loans 0.04 % 0.51 % 0.04 % Web mortgage (charge-offs) recoveries to common loans -0.16 % -0.05 % 0.01 % ACL on loans to complete loans 1.29 % 1.47 % 0.94 % ACL on loans to complete loans (excluding PPP) (1) 1.34 % 1.74 % - ACL on loans to common loans 1.36 % 1.57 % 0.99 %
(1) See the part titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for reconcilement of
non-GAAP to GAAP measures.
Discussion of 2021 vs 2020: The ACL on loans totaled
$54 millionas of December 31, 2021in comparison with $52 millionat December 31, 2020, representing an ACL to complete loans ratio of 1.29% and 1.47% for these intervals, respectively. The ACL to complete loans (excluding PPP loans) was 1.34% at December 31, 2021in comparison with 1.74% at December 31, 2020, the lower stemming from mortgage development that was offset by forgiveness exercise throughout the PPP portfolio and a decrease ACL. Based mostly on the 100% SBA assure of the PPP mortgage portfolio, which totaled $141 million(web of unamortized deferred charges) at December 31, 2021and $550 millionat December 31, 2020, Bancorp did not document a normal reserve for potential losses for these loans throughout the ACL. See the part titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for reconcilement of non-GAAP to GAAP measures. Upon adoption of ASC 326 efficient January 1, 2020, Bancorp recorded a rise of $8.2 millionto the ACL on loans and a corresponding lower to retained earnings, web of the DTA influence. As well as, non-accretable yield marks of $1.6 millionassociated to previously categorised PCI loans had been reclassed between the amortized price foundation of loans and corresponding ACL on loans, which had been subsequently charged-off within the third quarter of 2020 with no ensuing influence to provision expense. The adjustment upon adoption of ASC 326 raised the starting steadiness of the ACL on loans to $37 millionon January 1, 2020. Moreover, with the adoption of CECL, provision expense could also be extra risky on account of modifications within the CECL mannequin assumptions of credit score high quality, macroeconomic components and situations, and mortgage composition. 42
Desk of Contents
As a result of continued enchancment within the unemployment forecast, updates to Bancorp's CECL modeling and robust historic credit score metrics, a web profit (excluding acquisition-related exercise) of
$6.Zero millionwas recorded for the 12 months ended December 31, 2021. Offsetting this profit was credit score loss expense on loans related to the non-PCD mortgage portfolio added because of this of the KB acquisition, which was recorded through the second quarter of 2021 and totaled $7.Four million. In complete, provision for credit score losses on loans decreased $15.5 millionfor the 12 months ended December 31, 2021in comparison with the identical interval of 2020. The considerably larger expense recorded for the 12 months ended December 31, 2020was the outcome of adopting of CECL efficient January 1, 2020and the next pandemic-related developments skilled shortly thereafter, significantly elevated unemployment forecasts. Along with the non-PCD provision exercise beforehand mentioned for the 12 months ended December 31, 2021, the ACL on loans was additionally elevated $6.Eight millionas a outcome of the PCD mortgage portfolio added by the KB acquisition through the second quarter, with the corresponding offset recorded to goodwill. Partially offsetting this improve was web cost off exercise of $6.2 millionfor the 12 months ended December 31, 2021, respectively, serving to cut back the ACL on loans. Web cost off exercise for 2021 was pushed by the cost off of two CRE relationships totaling $4.Four million. These charged off quantities had been totally reserved and had no revenue assertion influence for the 12 months ended December 31, 2021. As well as, there was a $555,000restoration of a be aware that was totally charged off in 2020. Whereas separate from the ACL on loans and recorded in different liabilities on the consolidated steadiness sheets, the ACL for off steadiness sheet credit score exposures additionally skilled a lower between December 31, 2020and December 31, 2021. A web profit of $2.2 millionwas recorded for the 12 months ended December 31, 2021, as almost all relevant mortgage segments skilled declines of their reserve loss percentages in line with usually enhancing mannequin components and enchancment in line of credit score utilization, most notably throughout the C&I portfolio. As well as, the ACL for off steadiness sheet credit score exposures was elevated $250,000as a outcome of out there credit score added by the KB acquisition through the second quarter, with the corresponding offset recorded to goodwill. The ACL for off steadiness sheet credit score exposures stood at $3.5 millionas of December 31, 2021in comparison with $5.Four millionas of December 31, 2020. Bancorp's mortgage portfolio is diversified with no vital concentrations of credit score. Geographically, most loans are prolonged to debtors in Louisville, central, jap and northern Kentucky, in addition to the Indianapolis, Indianaand Cincinnati, Ohiometropolitan markets. The adequacy of the allowance is monitored on an ongoing foundation and it's the opinion of administration that the steadiness of the allowance at December 31, 2021is sufficient to soak up possible losses inherent within the mortgage portfolio as of the monetary assertion date. Discussion of 2020 vs 2019: Upon adoption of ASC 326 efficient January 1, 2020, Bancorp recorded a rise of $8.2 millionto the ACL on loans and a corresponding lower to retained earnings, web of the DTA influence. As well as, non-accretable yield marks of $1.6 millionassociated to previously categorised PCI loans had been reclassed between the amortized price foundation of loans and corresponding ACL. The adjustment upon adoption of ASC 326 elevated the ACL on loans steadiness to $37 millionefficient of January 1, 2020. The ACL on loans totaled $52 millionat December 31, 2020in comparison with $27 millionat December 31, 2019, representing an ACL to complete loans ratio of 1.47% and 0.94% for these intervals, respectively. The ACL to complete loans (excluding PPP loans) was 1.74% at December 31, 2020. Based mostly on the 100% SBA assure of the PPP mortgage portfolio, which totaled $550 million(web of unamortized deferred charges) at December 31, 2020, Bancorp didn't document a normal reserve for potential losses for this portfolio. See the part titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for reconcilement of non-GAAP to GAAP measures. Regardless of general robust credit score metrics, Bancorp recorded provision for credit score losses $16.9 millionfor the 12 months ended December 31, 2020, as in contrast with $1.0 millionfor a similar interval of 2019, the latter of which was decided underneath the incurred mortgage loss mannequin. Credit score loss provisioning for 2020 was considerably impacted by the financial disaster because of the pandemic, its corresponding influence on unemployment forecast changes throughout the CECL mannequin, mortgage development, particular reserve additions and qualitative issue changes. The forecasted change within the unemployment price coupled with the qualitative issue changes resulted in roughly $12.Four millionof the full provision for credit score loss expense recorded for the 12 months ended December 31, 2020. As well as, Bancorp recorded $2.Eight millionin provision for credit score losses in 2020 associated to web mortgage development which was closely concentrated within the fourth quarter. In the course of the second quarter of 2020, a big CRE relationship was positioned on non-accrual standing and allotted a $2 millionparticular reserve throughout the ACL on loans. An further $1 millionparticular reserve was added to this relationship through the fourth quarter. In the course of the third quarter of 2020, the Firm recorded charge-offs totaling $1.6 millionassociated to loans that had been acquired within the prior 12 months acquisition and totally allotted for by buy accounting changes on the time of acquisition. Whereas these are mirrored as charge-offs, there was no influence to the availability for credit score losses, nor to the revenue assertion, related to these loans and charge-off exercise for the 12 months ended December 31, 2020was in any other case minimal. 43
Desk of Contents Non-Curiosity Revenue Variance ({dollars} in hundreds) 2021 / 2020 2020 / 2019
Years Ended
% $ % Wealth administration and belief providers
$ 27,613 $ 23,406 $ 22,643 $ 4,20718 % $ 7633 %
Deposit service fees 5,852 4,161 5,193 1,691
41 (1,032 ) (20 ) Debit and bank card revenue 13,456 8,480 8,123 4,976 59 357 4
28 415 8 Mortgage banking revenue 4,724 6,155 2,934 (1,431 ) (23 ) 3,221 110 Web funding merchandise gross sales commissions and charges 2,553 1,775 1,498 778 44 277 18 Financial institution owned life insurance coverage 914 693 1,031 221 32 (338 ) (33 ) Different 3,826 1,822 3,014 2,004 110 (1,192 ) (40 ) Whole non-interest revenue
$ 65,850 $ 51,899 $ 49,428 $ 13,95127 % $ 2,4715 % Discussion of 2021 vs 2020: Whole non-interest revenue elevated $14.Zero million, or 27%, for the 12 months ended December 31, 2021in comparison with the identical interval of 2020. Non-interest revenue comprised 27.8% of complete income, outlined as web curiosity revenue and non-interest revenue, for the 12 months ended December 31, 2021in comparison with 27.6% for the identical interval of 2020, respectively. WM&T providers comprised 41.9% of complete non-interest revenue for the 12 months ended December 31, 2021in comparison with 45.1% for the identical interval of 2020, respectively. The KB acquisition accounted for a significant improve in complete non-interest revenue for the 12 months ended December 31, 2021, concentrated most notably in deposit service fees, debit and credit score card revenue, and mortgage banking revenue. WM&T Providers: The magnitude of WM&T income distinguishes Bancorp from different group banks of related asset dimension. WM&T income elevated $4.2 million, or 18%, for the 12 months ended December 31, 2021as in contrast with the identical interval of 2020. Inventory market appreciation, coupled with document web new enterprise growth and to a lesser extent, the KB acquisition, drove the substantial income improve for 2021. Recurring charges earned for managing accounts are primarily based on a proportion of market worth of AUM and are usually assessed on a month-to-month foundation. Recurring charges, which usually comprise the overwhelming majority of WM&T income, elevated $4.4 million, or 20%, for the 12 months ended December 31, 2021, as in contrast with the identical interval of 2020, because of this of vital inventory market appreciation skilled along with each natural and acquisition-related development in web new enterprise. A portion of WM&T income, most notably executor and sure worker profit plan-related charges, are non-recurring in nature and the timing of these revenues usually correspond with the associated administrative actions. For this motive, such charges are topic to higher interval over interval fluctuation. Whole non-recurring charges decreased $211,000, or 26%, for the 12 months ended December 31, 2021, as in contrast with the identical interval of 2020. The lower from prior 12 months was pushed primarily by a big property price recorded within the first quarter of 2020. AUM, said at market worth, totaled $4.80 billionat December 31, 2021in contrast to $3.85 billionat December 31, 2020. The big improve in AUM is attributed to vital inventory market appreciation skilled along with document web new enterprise development and AUM of roughly $250 millionadded by the KB acquisition. 44
Desk of Contents
Contracts between WM&T and their prospects don't allow performance-based charges and accordingly, none of the WM&T income is efficiency primarily based. Administration believes the WM&T division will proceed to issue considerably in Bancorp's monetary outcomes and present strategic range to income streams.
Element of WM&T Service Revenue by Account Sort:
(in hundreds) Years Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2019 Funding advisory
$ 12,003 $ 9,747 $ 9,072Private belief 7,569 7,027 7,164
Private funding retirement 5,168 4,319 3,821
Firm retirement
1,798 1,457 1,503 Basis and endowment 797 589 559 Custody and safekeeping 146 129 130 Brokerage and insurance coverage providers 78 45 52 Different 54 93 342 Whole WM&T providers revenue
$ 27,613 $ 23,406 $ 22,643The previous desk demonstrates that WM&T price income is concentrated inside funding advisory and private belief accounts. WM&T charges are predominantly primarily based on AUM and tailor-made for particular person/firm accounts and/or relationships with price constructions custom-made primarily based on account kind and different components with bigger relationships paying a decrease proportion of AUM in charges. For instance, recurring AUM price constructions are in place for funding administration, irrevocable and revocable trusts, revocable trusts, private funding retirement accounts and accounts holding solely fastened revenue securities. Firm retirement plan providers can consist of a one-time conversion price with recurring AUM charges to comply with. Whereas there are additionally price constructions for property settlements, revenue obtained is commonly non-recurring in nature. Payment constructions are agreed upon on the time of account opening and any subsequent revisions are communicated in writing to the client. WM&T charges earned usually are not performance-based nor are they primarily based on funding technique or transactions.
Property Below Administration by Account Sort:
Whole AUM (not included on steadiness sheet) elevated from
December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 (in hundreds) Managed Non-managed (1) Whole Managed Non-managed (1) Whole Funding advisory
$ 1,919,593$ 34,879 $ 1,954,472 $ 1,547,742$ 72,696 $ 1,620,438Private belief 939,703 150,221 1,089,924 721,150 112,053 833,203 Private funding retirement 620,312 3,478 623,790 506,005 3,241 509,246 Firm retirement 35,234 599,129 634,363 40,006 481,222 521,228 Basis and endowment 368,572 1,532 370,104 281,986 2,532 284,518 Subtotal $ 3,883,414$ 789,239 $ 4,672,653 $ 3,096,889$ 671,744 $ 3,768,633Custody and safekeeping - 128,178 128,178 - 83,004 83,004 Whole $ 3,883,414$ 917,417 $ 4,800,831 $ 3,096,889$ 754,748 $ 3,851,637
(1) Non-managed belongings characterize these for which the WM&T division doesn’t
maintain funding discretion.
As of
December 31, 2021and 2020, roughly 81% and 80%, respectively, of complete AUM had been actively managed. Firm retirement plan accounts primarily consist of participant-directed belongings. The quantity of custody and safekeeping accounts are insignificant. 45
——————————————————————————–
Desk of Contents
Managed Belief AUM by Class of Funding:
December 31, December 31, (in hundreds) 2021 2020 Curiosity bearing deposits
$ 173,603 $ 168,344Treasury and authorities company obligations 39,736
31,719
State, county and municipal obligations 110,795 119,344 Cash market mutual funds 7,299 58,493 Fairness mutual funds 944,500 752,476 Different mutual funds - fastened, balanced and municipal 612,913 441,275 Different notes and bonds 171,087 165,828 Widespread and most well-liked shares 1,681,006 1,238,973 Actual property mortgages - 190 Actual property 58,344 51,682 Different miscellaneous belongings (1) 84,131 68,565 Whole managed belongings
$ 3,883,414 $ 3,096,889
(1) Contains consumer directed devices together with rights, warrants, annuities,
insurance coverage insurance policies, unit funding trusts, and oil and fuel rights.
Managed belongings are invested in devices for which market values may be readily decided, the bulk of that are delicate to market fluctuations and consist of roughly 68% in equities and 32% in fastened revenue securities as of
December 31, 2021in comparison with 64% and 36% as of December 31, 2020. This composition has been comparatively constant from interval to interval and the WM&T Divisionholds no proprietary mutual funds.
Extra Sources of Non-interest revenue:
Deposit service fees, which consist of non-sufficient funds fees and to a lesser extent, different exercise primarily based fees, elevated
$1.7 million, or 41%, for the 12 months ended December 31, 2021, as in contrast with the prior 12 months, because of this of a significant contribution from the KB acquisition and a restoration from the subdued pandemic-induced exercise skilled within the prior 12 months. In line with the {industry}, buyer habits and transaction quantity in 2020 was considerably impacted by the pandemic and continued authorities efforts to attenuate its influence on the economic system, equivalent to stimulus funds, PPP funding and extra profitable unemployment compensation, which led to significantly lowered overdraft exercise. Bancorp anticipates that future development of this income stream can be considerably impacted by altering {industry} practices, as many bigger monetary establishments have opted to significantly cut back, or utterly remove, sure deposit service fees, significantly overdraft-related charges. Bancorp can be confronted with strategic choices surrounding deposit-related fees within the future, which can negatively influence the contributions made by this income stream to complete non-interest revenue. Debit and bank card revenue consists of interchange income, ancillary charges and incentives obtained from card processors. Debit and bank card income elevated $5.Zero million, or 59%, for the 12 months ended December 31, 2021, as in contrast with the identical interval of 2020, because of this of elevated transaction quantity and continued growth of the client bases, each organically and by acquisition-related exercise. Whole debit card revenue elevated $3.6 million, or 61%, and complete bank card revenue elevated $1.Four million, or 54%, for the 12 months ended December 31, 2021in contrast the 12 months ended December 31, 2020. Bancorp expects this income stream will proceed to extend with growth of the client base and additional growth of the debit and bank card companies. Treasuryadministration charges primarily consist of charges earned for money administration providers supplied to industrial prospects. This class continues to face out as a constant, rising supply of income for Bancorp and elevated $1.5 million, or 28%, for the 12 months ended December 31, 2021in comparison with the prior 12 months, complemented by robust new product gross sales and buyer base growth. Demand for Bancorp's treasury merchandise elevated all through the pandemic, as these merchandise permit prospects to function extra effectively in a decentralized atmosphere. As well as, gross sales efforts involving present prospects has led to will increase in on-line providers, reporting, ACH origination, distant deposit and fraud mitigation providers throughout 2021. Bancorp anticipates this revenue class will proceed to extend primarily based on continued buyer base development and the increasing suite of providers provided inside Bancorp's treasury administration platform. 46
Desk of Contents
Mortgage banking revenue primarily consists of positive aspects on gross sales of mortgage loans and mortgage servicing revenue offset by MSR amortization. Bancorp's mortgage banking division predominantly originates residential mortgage loans to be offered within the secondary market, primarily to
FNMAand FHLMC. Rates of interest on the mortgage loans offered are locked with the borrower and investor previous to mortgage closing, thus Bancorp bears no rate of interest danger associated to loans held on the market. Bancorp presents standard, VAand FHA financing for purchases and refinances, as effectively as applications for first-time homebuyers. Rates of interest on mortgage loans straight affect the quantity of enterprise transacted by the mortgage-banking division. Mortgage banking income decreased $1.Four million, or 23%, for the 12 months ended December 31, 2021, as in contrast with the prior 12 months. The sustained low long-term price atmosphere that started in 2020 incentivized refinancing and buying exercise, which resulted in elevated mortgage banking revenue over the course of 2020 and the primary half of 2021. Nevertheless, as anticipated, quantity began normalizing throughout 2021 because the pool of potential prospects who have but to refinance shrank, normal housing stock remained restricted and rates of interest started to rise above absolutely the low ranges skilled throughout 2020. Mortgage charges are usually correlated with the 10 12 months treasury price, which has fluctuated extensively in recent times, averaging 2.14% in 2019, plummeting to 0.89% in 2020 and sparking the rise in exercise described above and subsequently rising to a mean of 1.45% throughout 2021. Starting within the fourth quarter of 2020, the Financial institution elected to retain a choose portion of certified secondary market single household residential actual property mortgage manufacturing from the mortgage banking division on steadiness sheet in an effort to deploy a portion of extra liquidity in lieu of shopping for mortgage-backed securities throughout the AFS debt securities portfolio. Roughly $72 millionand $31 millionin 15/30 12 months fastened price loans had been retained for the years ended December 31, 2021and 2020, respectively, as half of this technique, forgoing achieve on sale that might usually have been acknowledged in mortgage banking revenue for these years. Web funding product gross sales commissions and charges are generated totally on inventory, bond and mutual fund gross sales, in addition to wrap charges on brokerage accounts. Wrap charges characterize fees for funding applications that bundle collectively a set of providers, equivalent to brokerage, advisory, analysis and administration and are primarily based on a proportion of belongings. Bancorp deploys its monetary advisors primarily by its department community through an association with a 3rd occasion broker-dealer, whereas bigger managed accounts are serviced by Bancorp's WM&T Division. Web funding product gross sales commissions and charges elevated $778,000, or 44%, for the 12 months ended December 31, 2021, as in contrast with the prior 12 months because of the KB acquisition and elevated buying and selling exercise. BOLI belongings characterize the money give up worth of life insurance coverage insurance policies on sure energetic and non-active staff who've supplied consent for Bancorp to be the beneficiary for a portion of such insurance policies. The associated change in money give up worth of insurance policies and any dying advantages obtained underneath the insurance policies are recorded as non-interest revenue. This revenue serves to offset the fee of numerous worker advantages. BOLI revenue elevated $221,000, or 32%, for the 12 months ended December 31, 2021in comparison with the prior 12 months attributed nearly solely to the contribution of the KB acquisition. Different non-interest revenue elevated $2.Zero millionfor the 12 months ended December 31, 2021as in contrast with the prior 12 months. The rise was pushed by a plethora of exercise, most notably a dying profit of $523,000on an insurance coverage coverage outdoors of conventional BOLI, stronger market returns on such insurance coverage insurance policies, the addition of the Captive and positive aspects on OREO offered. Discussion of 2020 vs 2019: Whole non-interest revenue elevated $2.5 million, or 5%, for the 12 months ended December 31, 2020in comparison with the identical interval in 2019. Non-interest revenue comprised 28% of complete income for each the 12 months ended December 31, 2020and 2019. WM&T providers comprised 45% of Bancorp's complete non-interest revenue for the 12 months ended December 31, 2020in comparison with 46% for a similar interval in 2019. WM&T income elevated $763,000, or 3%, to $23.Four millionfor the 12 months ended December 31, 2020, as in contrast with the identical interval of 2019. Whereas inventory market volatility related to the COVID-19 pandemic had a major influence on the WM&T division, significantly within the second quarter of 2020, robust market efficiency within the latter half of the 12 months, document new enterprise development and a massive non-recurring property price from the primary quarter of 2020 led to WM&T revenue of $23.Four million. 47
Desk of Contents
Deposit service fees decreased
$1.Zero million, or 20%, for the 12 months ended December 31, 2020, as in contrast with the identical interval in 2019. The regular decline within the quantity of charges earned on overdrawn checking accounts skilled over the years previous to 2019 was considerably exacerbated by the pandemic with declines in transaction quantity and paper examine presentments starting in April 2020. Stimulus checks, extensions of tax fee due dates, extra profitable unemployment compensation, diminished pandemic spend and PPP funding all impacted shopper habits in 2020. Debit and bank card income elevated $357,000or 4%, for the 12 months ended December 31, 2020, as in contrast with the identical interval in 2019 regardless of pandemic-related hurdles, because of this of development within the buyer bases. Whole debit card revenue elevated $85,000, or 1%, whereas complete bank card revenue elevated $272,000, or 11%. Just like deposit service fees above, Bancorp noticed vital enchancment in transaction quantity within the latter of half of 2020 as statewide exercise restrictions because of the pandemic in Bancorp's markets applied earlier in 12 months had been eased and/or lifted. Treasuryadministration charges elevated $415,000, or 8%, for the 12 months ended December 31, 2020in comparison with 2019, as Bancorp's was capable of overcome the numerous decline in pandemic associated transaction quantity with new product gross sales and growth of its buyer base (partially attributable to the PPP). The demand for Bancorp's treasury merchandise elevated through the pandemic, as these merchandise allowed prospects to function extra effectively in a decentralized atmosphere. Mortgage banking income elevated $3.2 million, or 110%, for the 12 months ended December 31, 2020as in contrast with the identical interval of 2019, as sustained low long-term charges incentivized refinancing exercise and resulted in document mortgage banking revenue. In September 2020, the Financial institution elected to start out retaining a portion of certified secondary market single household residential actual property mortgage manufacturing from the mortgage banking division on steadiness sheet in an effort to deploy extra liquidity. Roughly $31 millionin 15/30 12 months fastened price loans had been retained by December 31, 2020, forgoing roughly $845,000in achieve on gross sales of loans that might usually have been acknowledged in mortgage banking revenue. Web funding product gross sales commissions and charges elevated $277,000, or 18%, for the 12 months December 31, 2020, as in contrast with the identical interval of 2019, as market volatility throughout 2020 led to elevated buyer buying and selling exercise. Primarily because of this of a $296,000dying profit obtained within the third quarter of 2019, BOLI revenue decreased $338,000, for the 12 months ended December 31, 2020in comparison with the prior 12 months. Different non-interest revenue decreased $1.2 million, or 40%, for the 12 months ended December 31, 2020as in contrast with the identical interval of 2019. This lower was pushed by a plethora of non-recurring exercise that occurred in 2019 together with swap price revenue of $374,000, a $212,000achieve on the sale of VISA Class B inventory initially acquired in a 2013 acquisition, proceeds of $142,000related to life insurance coverage insurance policies outdoors of the normal BOLI program and a $126,000banking middle relocation incentive. 48
Desk of Contents Non-interest bills Variance 2021 / 2020 2020 / 2019 Years Ended
December 31, ({dollars} in hundreds) 2021 2020 2019 $ % $ % Compensation $ 63,034 $ 51,368 $ 49,882 $ 11,66623 % $ 1,4863 % Worker advantages 13,479 11,064 10,691 2,415 22 373 3 Web occupancy and gear 9,688 8,182 8,159 1,506 18 23 - Know-how and communication 11,145 8,732 7,318 2,413 28 1,414 19 Debit and bank card processing 4,494 2,606 2,493 1,888 72 113 5 Advertising and enterprise growth 4,150 2,383 3,627 1,767 74 (1,244 ) (34 ) Postage, printing and provides 2,213 1,778 1,652 435 24 126 8 Authorized and skilled 2,583 2,392 2,138 191 8 254 12 FDIC insurance coverage 1,847 1,217 245 630 52 972 397 Amortization of investments in tax credit score partnerships 367 3,096 1,078 (2,729 ) (88 ) 2,018 187 Capital and deposit primarily based taxes 2,090 4,386 3,870 (2,296 ) (52 ) 516 13 Merger bills 19,025 - 1,313 19,025 100 (1,313 ) (100 ) Federal House Mortgage Financial institutionearly termination penalty 474 - - 474 100 - - Different 7,691 4,455 5,650 3,236 73 (1,195 ) (21 ) Whole non-interest bills $ 142,280 $ 101,659 $ 98,116 $ 40,62140 % $ 3,5434 % Discussion of 2021 vs 2020: Whole non-interest bills elevated $40.6 million, or 40%, for the 12 months ended December 31, 2021in comparison with the prior 12 months. Compensation and worker advantages comprised 54% of complete non-interest bills for the 12 months ended December 31, 2021, in comparison with 61% for the 12 months ended December 31, 2020. Excluding merger bills, compensation and worker advantages comprised 62% of complete non-interest bills for the 12 months ended December 31, 2021. Compensation, which incorporates salaries, incentives, bonuses and inventory primarily based compensation, elevated $11.7 million, or 23%, for the 12 months ended December 31, 2021in comparison with the prior 12 months. The will increase had been attributed to development in full time equal staff, annual merit-based wage will increase and larger incentive compensation expense. Web full time equal staff totaled 820 at December 31, 2021in comparison with 641 at December 31, 2020. The big improve in comparison with prior intervals was attributed to the addition of 184 FTEs because of this of growth into the Central Kentuckymarket (by the acquisition of KB). Worker advantages consists of all personnel-related expense not included in compensation, with probably the most vital objects being medical insurance, payroll taxes and worker retirement plan contributions. Worker advantages elevated $2.Four million, or 22%, for the 12 months ended December 31, 2021in comparison with the prior 12 months, in line with the general improve in full time equal staff famous above. Web occupancy and gear bills primarily embrace depreciation, hire, property taxes, utilities and upkeep. Prices of capital asset additions move by the assertion of revenue over the lives of the belongings within the type of depreciation expense. Web occupancy elevated $1.5 million, or 18%, for the 12 months ended December 31, 2021in comparison with the prior 12 months. The KB acquisition resulted within the addition of 19 areas and was the first driver of the rise over the prior 12 months. Know-how and communication bills embrace pc software program amortization, gear depreciation and expenditures associated to investments in know-how wanted to keep up and enhance the standard of buyer supply channels, info safety and inside sources. Know-how expense elevated $2.4 million, or 28%, for the 12 months ended December 31, 2021in comparison with the prior 12 months, attributed primarily to the acquisition, because the core system conversion did not happen till late August. 49
Desk of Contents
Bancorp outsources processing for debit and industrial bank card operations, which generate vital income for the Firm. These bills fluctuate in line with transaction volumes. Debit and bank card processing expense elevated
$1.9 million, or 72%, for the 12 months ended December 31, 2021, correlating partly with the rise in transaction quantity and buyer base growth ensuing from each natural and acquisition-related development that served to extend debit and bank card non-interest revenue. Advertising and enterprise growth bills embrace all prices related to selling Bancorp together with group assist, retaining prospects and buying new enterprise. Advertising and enterprise growth bills elevated $1.8 million, or 74%, for the 12 months ended December 31, 2021in comparison with the prior 12 months. In line with the Firm's strategic plan, a major funding was made to promote and promote the Financial institution within the Central Kentuckymarket post-acquisition shut. The Firm additionally elevated its contribution to the Financial institution's basis established to assist numerous group initiatives, on account of robust 2021 operational outcomes. Additional, pandemic-related restrictions throughout 2020 considerably muted journey and leisure spending, leading to decrease expense final 12 months.
Postage, printing and provides expense elevated
ended
attributed nearly solely to the KB acquisition and elevated buyer
communication.
Authorized and skilled charges elevated
pushed largely by elevated assortment exercise in 2021.
FDICinsurance coverage elevated $630,000, or 52%, for the 12 months ended December 31, 2021in comparison with the prior 12 months. The rise was associated to the acquisition and PPP-driven bigger steadiness sheet along with the primary quarter of 2020 benefitting from the final portion of small establishment credit first issued by the FDICin 2019. Tax credit score partnerships generate federal revenue tax credit, and for every of Bancorp's investments in tax credit score partnerships, the tax profit, web of associated bills, ends in a constructive impact upon web revenue. Quantities of credit and corresponding bills can range extensively relying upon the timing and magnitude of the underlying investments. Amortization expense related to these investments decreased $2.7 millionfor the 12 months ended December 31, 2021in comparison with the prior 12 months on account of a big tax credit score deal accomplished within the fourth quarter of 2020. Capital and deposit primarily based taxes decreased $2.Three million, or 52%, for the 12 months ended December 31, 2021, in line with the state of Kentuckytransitioning monetary establishments from a capital-based franchise tax to the Kentuckycompany revenue tax efficient January 1, 2021. Merger bills characterize non-recurring bills related to completion of the KB acquisition and consist primarily of funding banker charges, authorized charges, numerous compensation-related bills, early termination charges regarding numerous contracts and system conversion bills. Merger bills totaling $525,000had been recorded for the 12 months ended December 31, 2021associated to the pending Commonwealth acquisition. An early termination price of $474,000was incurred through the second quarter of 2021 in relation to the pre-payment of FHLB advances totaling $14 millionprior to their respective contractual maturities. Bancorp selected to payoff these time period advances, with a weighted common price of 2.03%, on account of its extra liquidity pushed by the substantial deposit development it achieved over the previous 12 months, mixed with the near-term outlook for low rates of interest on the time of pay off. Bancorp had no FHLB advances excellent as of December 31, 2021. Different non-interest bills elevated $3.2 million, or 73%, for the 12 months ended December 31, 2021. These will increase had been pushed by a quantity of components, together with $1.1 millionof expense attributed to the KB acquisition, together with amortization of the CDI associated to KB's deposit portfolio, bills related to the addition of the Captive and different miscellaneous bills, equivalent to debit and bank card rewards and card losses. Additional, massive credit to expense had been recorded within the prior 12 months related to a achieve on a bank-owned property offered and the reversal of an accrual associated to a possible IRSpenalty that was dismissed. Bancorp's effectivity ratio (FTE) for 2021 of 59.94% elevated from 54.06% in 2020 because of the one-time merger-related bills. Excluding these non-recurring bills and amortization of investments in tax credit score partnerships, the adjusted effectivity ratio, a non-GAAP measure, would have been 51.77% and 52.42% for 2021 and 2020. See the part titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for reconcilement of non-GAAP to GAAP measures. 50
Desk of Contents
Whole non-interest bills elevated
2019. Compensation and worker advantages comprised 61% and 62% of Bancorp’s
complete non-interest bills for 2020 and 2019, respectively.
Compensation elevated
improve was attributed to annual merit-based wage will increase, larger
incentive-related compensation and a rise in full time equal
staff, which grew from 591 in the beginning of 2019 to 641 at
2020
professionals.
Worker advantages elevated
attributed to development in FTEs.
Web occupancy elevated
$23,000for 2020 in contrast with 2019. Three new areas had been added within the second quarter of 2019 as half of the KSB acquisition and an further department location was added within the Louisvillemarket through the third quarter of 2019. In 2020, Bancorp opened an extra department within the CincinnatiMSA, in addition to one other location in Louisville. As of December 31, 2020, Bancorp had 44 full service banking middle areas. Know-how expense elevated $1.Four million, or 19%, in 2020 in comparison with 2019 in line with increasing customer-facing software program and system performance, as effectively as elevated licensing/upkeep expense, larger mortgage mortgage processing bills, treasury administration buyer growth and the migration to a hosted core atmosphere through the third quarter of 2020.
Debit and bank card processing expense elevated
in contrast with 2019, in line with the correlated improve skilled for
debit and bank card revenue.
Advertising and enterprise growth bills decreased
$1.2 million, or 34%, for the 12 months ended December 31, 2020, as in comparison with the identical interval of 2019. The onset of the pandemic resulted in much less bodily buyer interplay as well as to decrease promoting expense. Bancorp dedicated to pay $116,000to the Financial institution's basis, established to assist numerous group initiatives, as of December 31, 2020in comparison with $600,000as of December 31, 2019. Postage, printing and provide bills elevated $126,000, or 8%, in 2020 in comparison with 2019, because of this of banking middle/buyer growth coupled with changing transaction-based types all through the Financial institution in relation to the migration to a hosted core atmosphere, which occurred within the third quarter of 2020. Authorized and skilled charges elevated $254,000, or 12%, for 2020 in comparison with 2019, because of this of numerous consulting engagements and litigation prices arising by the conventional course of enterprise. FDICinsurance coverage elevated $972,000for the 12 months ended December 31, 2020, as in comparison with the identical interval of 2019. Because of this of the nationwide FDIC Reserve Ratio reaching 1.38% in 2019, the FDIClaunched credit to small establishments in the prior 12 months. Because of this, Bancorp recorded no FDICinsurance coverage expense for the third and fourth quarters of 2019, and incurred solely a portion of the assessed expense within the first quarter of 2020, as these credit had been depleted. FDICinsurance coverage expense normalized within the second quarter of 2020 and in the end elevated within the third and fourth quarters because of this of a better leverage ratio attributed to a PPP-driven bigger steadiness sheet. Amortization of investments in tax credit score partnership elevated $2.Zero millionfrom 2020 to 2019 because of this of a big tax credit score deal accomplished within the fourth quarter of 2020.
Capital and deposit primarily based taxes elevated
2019 in line with general steadiness sheet development.
Merger bills recorded for the 12 months ended
December 31, 2019characterize non-recurring bills related to completion of the KSB acquisition and consisted primarily of consulting charges, authorized charges, numerous compensation-related bills and system conversion bills. No such expense was recorded for the 12 months ended December 31, 2020. Different non-interest bills decreased $1.2 million, or 21%, for 2020 in comparison with 2019 pushed by the sale of a bank-owned property recorded as an off-set to non-interest expense within the second quarter of 2020 together with elevated 2019 expense that included the write off of belongings totaling $347,000in connection with signing the contract emigrate to the hosted core processing answer and elevated fraud and robbery-related losses. 51
Desk of Contents
Bancorp's effectivity ratio (FTE) of 54.06% for 2020 improved from 56.07% in 2019. Excluding amortization of investments in tax credit score partnerships and non-recurring merger associated bills, the adjusted effectivity ratio, a non-GAAP measure, would have been 52.42% and 54.70% for 2020 and 2019. See the part titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for reconcilement of non-GAAP to GAAP measures. Revenue Taxes
A comparability of revenue tax expense and ETR follows:
Years Ended
2019
Revenue earlier than revenue tax expense
$ 95,397 $ 67,743 $ 75,660Revenue tax expense 20,752 8,874 9,593 Efficient tax price 21.75 % 13.10 % 12.68 % Discussion of 2021 vs 2020:
Fluctuations within the ETR are primarily attributed to the next:
? Bancorp invests in sure partnerships that yield federal revenue tax credit.
Taken as a complete, the tax profit of these investments exceeds amortization
expense, leading to a constructive influence on web revenue. The timing and
magnitude of these transactions could range extensively from interval to interval. The ETR
for 2020 included the total 12 months profit of a big historic tax credit score mission
that was accomplished within the fourth quarter of final 12 months, serving to cut back the
ETR by 5.5% for the 12 months.
? The state of
establishments to transition from a capital primarily based franchise tax to the
company revenue tax efficient
mixed
web working loss carryforwards. These modifications served to extend the ETR
3.5% for the 12 months ended
December 31, 2021.
? An insurance coverage captive was acquired because of this of the KB acquisition. The
Captive gives insurance coverage towards sure dangers for which insurance coverage could not
at present be out there or economically possible to Bancorp and SYB, in addition to
a gaggle of third-party insurance coverage captives. The tax benefits of the Captive,
together with the tax-deductible nature of premiums paid to the Captive in addition to
the tax-exemption for premiums obtained by the Captive, serve to cut back revenue
tax expense. For the 12 months ended
lowered the ETR 0.2%.
? The stock-based compensation part of the ETR fluctuates in line with
the extent of SAR train exercise. The ETR was lowered by 1.1% and 0.7% for
the years ended
December 31, 2021and 2020, respectively. The CARES Act consists of a number of vital provisions for companies together with growing the quantity of deductible curiosity underneath part 163(j), permitting firms to carryback sure web working losses, and growing the quantity of web working loss that firms can use to offset revenue. These modifications didn't have a major influence on Bancorp's revenue taxes for the years ended December 31, 2021and 2020. Discussion of 2020 vs 2019:
Fluctuations within the ETR are primarily attributed to the next:
? The ETR for 2020 benefitted from the influence of a big historic tax credit score
mission that was accomplished through the fourth quarter of 2020.
? In
establishments to transition from a capital primarily based franchise tax to the
company revenue tax starting in 2021. Traditionally, the franchise tax, a
part of non-interest bills, was assessed at 1.1% of web capital and
has averaged
revenue and can be included as a part of present and deferred state
revenue tax expense. Related to this modification, predominantly through the
first quarter of 2019, Bancorp established a
present non permanent variations estimated to reverse after the efficient date
of the legislation change. Bancorp recorded a corresponding state tax profit, web of
federal tax influence of
for 2019.
? In
a mixed
web working loss carryforwards. The mixed submitting, starting in 2021, will
permit Bancorp’s Holding Firm web working loss carryforwards to offset
towards web income generated by the Financial institution as much as 50% of the Financial institution’s
taxable revenue and cut back Bancorp’s tax legal responsibility. Bancorp recorded a state
tax profit, web of federal tax influence of
second quarter of 2019, or roughly
——————————————————————————–
Desk of Contents
Financial Condition –
Overview Whole belongings elevated
$2.04 billion, or 44%, to $6.65 billionat December 31, 2021from $4.61 billionat December 31, 2020. Whole belongings of $1.27 billionhad been added on Might 31, 2021because of this of the KB acquisition, together with loans of $755 million(together with PPP) and complete AFS debt securities of $396 million. In addition, goodwill of $123 millionwas recorded in relation to the transaction. Whole loans (excluding loans added by the acquisition and the PPP portfolio) grew $291 million, or 10%, between December 31, 2020and December 31, 2021. Whole liabilities elevated $1.80 billion, or 43%, to $5.97 billionat December 31, 2021from $4.17 billionat December 31, 2020. Whole liabilities of $1.16 billionhad been assumed on Might 31, 2021because of this of the KB acquisition, together with complete deposits of $1.04 billion. Excluding deposits assumed by the acquisition, deposit balances ended at document ranges as of December 31, 2021, rising $760 million, or 19%, since December 31, 2020, as federal stimulus efforts have bolstered deposits and uncertainty surrounding the pandemic has resulted in Bancorp's buyer base sustaining larger balances typically over the previous 12 months. Money and Money Equivalents Money and money equivalents elevated $643 millionto $961 millionas of December 31, 2021. Bancorp maintained larger ranges of liquidity in 2021 attributable to the PPP, document ranges of deposits and acquisition-related development. AFS Debt SecuritiesAFS debt securities embrace securities that could be offered in response to modifications in rates of interest, resultant prepayment danger and different components associated to rate of interest and prepayment danger modifications and are carried at honest worth with unrealized positive aspects or losses, web of tax impact, included in stockholders' fairness. The first objective of the AFS debt securities portfolio is to offer one other supply of curiosity revenue, in addition to a instrument for liquidity administration. In managing the composition of the steadiness sheet, Bancorp seeks a steadiness between earnings sources and credit score and liquidity issues. All of Bancorp's debt securities are categorised as AFS. Carrying worth is summarized as follows: Variance December 31, (in hundreds) 2021 2020 $ Change % Change U.S. Treasuryand different U.S. Authoritiesobligations $ 122,501$ - $ 122,501100 % Authorities sponsored enterprise obligations 135,021 138,078 (3,057 ) -2 % Mortgage-backed securities - authorities companies 846,624 437,585 409,039 93 % Obligations of states and political subdivisions 75,075 11,315 63,760 563 % Different 1,077 - 1,077 100 %
Whole out there on the market debt securities
101 % AFS debt securities elevated
$593 millionto $1.18 billionat December 31, 2021in comparison with $587 millionat December 31, 2020. AFS debt securities totaling $396 millionhad been added because of this of the KB acquisition, roughly $91 millionof which had been offered shortly after acquisition. As well as, Bancorp continued to actively spend money on the securities portfolio throughout 2021 in an effort to deploy a portion of extra liquidity, a method enacted within the latter half of 2020, by buying $505 millionof AFS debt securities for the 12 months ended December 31, 2021. Partially offsetting development related to buying exercise was scheduled amortization and elevated prepayment exercise, largely throughout the MBS portfolio, in addition to market depreciation stemming from an upward transfer within the rate of interest atmosphere skilled by most of 2021. Because of this of the exercise above, common AFS debt securities grew $446 million, or 98%, over the previous twelve months. 53
——————————————————————————–
Desk of Contents
Maturity distribution and weighted common yields of the AFS debt securities portfolio follows: December 31, Due after one however Due after 5 however 2021 Due inside one 12 months inside 5 years inside ten years Due after ten years ({dollars} in hundreds) Quantity Yield Quantity Yield Quantity Yield Quantity Yield U.S. Treasury and different U.S. Authorities obligations 4,011 0.06 % 118,490 0.50 % $ - - % $ - - % Authorities sponsored enterprise obligations 972 1.68 12,007 0.52 13,817 1.47 108,225 2.04 MBS - authorities companies 916 -0.17 20,995 1.07 67,263 1.59 757,450 1.29 Obligations of states and political subdivisions 415 3.88 9,044 1.38 13,866 1.46 51,750 1.80 Different 120 - - 957 2.19 -
$ 6,4340.52 % $ 160,5360.63 % $ 95,9031.56 % $ 917,4251.41 %
Precise maturities for mortgage-backed securities could differ from contractual
maturities on account of prepayments on underlying collateral.
Loans
Composition of loans by main mortgage portfolio class follows:
Variance
December 31, ({dollars} in hundreds) 2021 2020 $
Change % Change
Industrial actual property - non-owner occupied
$ 1,128,244 $ 833,470 $ 294,77435 % Industrial actual property - proprietor occupied 678,405 508,672 169,733 33 % Whole industrial actual property 1,806,649 1,342,142 464,507 35 %
Industrial and industrial – time period 596,710 525,776 70,934
13 % Industrial and industrial - time period - PPP 140,734 550,186 (409,452 ) -74 % Industrial and industrial - strains of credit score 370,312 249,378 120,934 48 %
Whole industrial and industrial 1,107,756 1,325,340 (217,584 )
-16 % Residential actual property - proprietor occupied 400,695 239,191 161,504 68 % Residential actual property - non-owner occupied 281,018 140,930 140,088 99 % Whole residential actual property 681,713 380,121 301,592 79 % Building and land growth 299,206 291,764 7,442 3 % House fairness strains of credit score 138,976 95,366 43,610 46 % Client 104,294 71,874 32,420 45 % Leases 13,622 14,786 (1,164 ) -8 % Bank cards 17,087 10,203 6,884 67 % Whole Loans (1)
$ 4,169,303 $ 3,531,596 $ 637,70718 %
(1) Whole loans are offered inclusive of premiums, reductions and web mortgage
origination charges and prices.
——————————————————————————–
Desk of Contents
The composition of loans is offered under by main mortgage portfolio class and
bifurcated between Bancorp’s legacy mortgage portfolio and the mortgage portfolio
attributed to the
acquisition. This composition is offered to offer element of the
Kentucky
composition of Bancorp at
As of December 31, 2021 ({dollars} in hundreds) Legacy Central Kentucky Whole
Industrial actual property – non-owner occupied
Industrial actual property – proprietor occupied
579,599 98,806 678,405 Whole industrial actual property 1,489,664
316,985 1,806,649
Industrial and industrial - time period 535,923 60,787 596,710 Industrial and industrial - time period - PPP 135,004 5,730 140,734 Industrial and industrial - strains of credit score 327,269 43,043 370,312 Whole industrial and industrial 998,196
109,560 1,107,756
Residential actual property - proprietor occupied 312,817 87,878 400,695 Residential actual property - non-owner occupied 120,981 160,037 281,018 Whole residential actual property 433,798
247,915 681,713
Building and land growth 281,054 18,152 299,206 House fairness strains of credit score 91,882 47,094 138,976 Client 89,352 14,942 104,294 Leases 13,622 - 13,622 Credit playing cards 15,475 1,612 17,087 Whole loans (1)
$ 3,413,043$ 756,260 $ 4,169,303
(1) Whole loans are offered inclusive of premiums, reductions, and web mortgage
origination charges and prices.
Whole loans elevated
$638 million, or 18%, from December 31, 2020to December 31, 2021, pushed by the addition of $756 millionin loans related to growth into the Central Kentuckymarket. Whereas natural development was substantial, vital forgiveness-related contraction was skilled inside the PPP portfolio between December 31, 2020and December 31, 2021. Excluding the mortgage portfolio attributed to the Central Kentuckymarket, mortgage contraction of $119 million, or 3%, was skilled between December 31, 2020and December 31, 2021, because the aforementioned forgiveness exercise resulted in PPP portfolio balances declining $409 millionthroughout 2021. Partially offsetting the massive decline in PPP balances was natural development of $291 million, or 10%, almost half of which, or $146 million, was attributed to robust mortgage manufacturing throughout the CRE portfolio. Additional, step by step enhancing line of credit score utilization and the strategic retention of a portion of certified secondary market single household residential actual property mortgage manufacturing from the mortgage banking division helped drive development of $78 millionand $54 millionwithin the C&I line of credit score and residential actual property portfolios, respectively. After hitting a pandemic-era low at March 31, 2021, complete line of credit score utilization improved in every subsequent quarter of 2021, led by C&I line utilization enhancing to 31.8% at December 31, 2021from 26.1% at December 31, 2020. Nevertheless, line of credit score utilization remained effectively under pre-pandemic ranges all year long, as the provision of the extra favorable PPP lending facility usually disparaged utilization till this system expired on Might 31, 2021. Bancorp originated $637 millionPPP loans ( $657 milliongross of unamortized charges and prices) as half of spherical one of this system, which expired in August of 2020. As of December 31, 2021, 98% of the {dollars} originated in spherical one had been forgiven. All however $52,000of the $19.6 millionin price revenue obtained for spherical one originations has been acknowledged life so far. 55
Desk of Contents
Bancorp originated
$250 million( $261 milliongross of unamortized deferred charges and prices) as half of spherical two of the PPP program, which expired Might 31, 2021. As of December 31, 2021, 49% of the {dollars} originated had been forgiven and 61% of the charges obtained for the second spherical of this system had been acknowledged life so far. As second spherical debtors usually are not required to make funds for 16 months, it's possible that a good portion of the borrowing base will search forgiveness in early to mid-2022 in reference to their tax return preparation. PPP loans of $141 million( $146 milliongross of unamortized deferred charges and prices) had been excellent at December 31, 2021, together with $6 millionexcellent associated to the KB acquisition, in comparison with $550 millionat December 31, 2020. Bancorp has $4.6 millionin web unrecognized charges associated to the PPP as of December 31, 2021, that are acknowledged over the life of the respective loans and accelerated when the loans are paid off or forgiven. In accordance with Part 4013 of the CARES Act and in response to requests from debtors who skilled enterprise interruptions associated to the pandemic, Bancorp prolonged fee deferrals for these affected debtors. Relying on the demonstrated want of the client, Bancorp deferred both the total mortgage fee or the principal-only portion of respective mortgage funds for 90 or 180 days for some debtors straight impacted by the pandemic. As of December 31, 2021excellent full fee mortgage deferrals totaled simply $169,000, down from $37 million, or 1.24% of complete loans (excluding PPP loans), at December 31, 2020. Bancorp's credit score publicity is diversified with secured and unsecured loans to people and companies. No particular {industry} focus exceeds 10% of loans excellent. Whereas Bancorp has a diversified mortgage portfolio, a buyer's potential to honor contracts is considerably dependent upon the financial stability and/or {industry} during which that buyer does enterprise. Loans excellent and associated unfunded commitments are primarily concentrated inside Bancorp's present market areas, which embody Louisville, Kentucky, central and jap Kentucky, Indianapolis, Indianaand Cincinnati, Ohio. Bancorp often enters into mortgage participation agreements with different banks to diversify credit score danger. For sure participation loans offered, Bancorp has retained efficient management of the loans, usually by proscribing the collaborating establishments from pledging or promoting their possession share of the mortgage with out permission from Bancorp. GAAP requires the participated portion of these loans to be recorded as secured borrowings. These participated loans are included within the C&I and CRE mortgage portfolio segments with a corresponding legal responsibility recorded in different liabilities. At December 31, 2021and December 31, 2020, the full participated portion of loans of this nature totaled $5 millionand $10 million, respectively. 56
Desk of Contents
The next desk presents the maturity distribution and price sensitivity of
the mortgage portfolio at
Maturity December 31, After one After 5 Ater 2021 (in Inside one however inside however inside fifteen hundreds) 12 months 5 years fifteen years years Whole % of Whole Industrial actual property - non-owner occupied Mounted price
$ 40,076 $ 453,597 $ 232,958 $ 147,088 $ 873,71977 % Variable price 44,499 116,374 92,146 1,506 254,525 23 % Whole $ 84,575 $ 569,971 $ 325,104 $ 148,594 $ 1,128,244100 % Industrial actual property - owner-occupied Mounted price $ 29,328 $ 281,473 $ 239,829 $ 56,115 $ 606,74589 % Variable price 12,017 23,278 34,715 1,650 71,660 11 % Whole $ 41,345 $ 304,751 $ 274,544 $ 57,765 $ 678,405100 % Industrial and industrial - time period Mounted price $ 11,414 $ 247,254 $ 133,499 $ 16,356 $ 408,52368 % Variable price 31,081 120,111 36,995 - 188,187 32 % Whole $ 42,495 $ 367,365 $ 170,494 $ 16,356 $ 596,710100 % Industrial and industrial - time period - PPP Mounted price $ 8,018 $ 132,716$ - $ - $ 140,734100 % Variable price - - - - - 0 % Whole $ 8,018 $ 132,716$ - $ - $ 140,734100 % Industrial and industrial - strains of credit score Mounted price $ 6,514 $ 16,262 $ 25,377$ - $ 48,15313 % Variable price 242,891 76,931 2,337 - 322,159 87 % Whole $ 249,405 $ 93,193 $ 27,714$ - $ 370,312100 % Residential actual property - proprietor occupied Mounted price $ 5,062 $ 13,255 $ 72,247 $ 303,978 $ 394,54298 % Variable price 1,836 2,272 1,181 864 6,153 2 % Whole $ 6,898 $ 15,527 $ 73,428 $ 304,842 $ 400,695100 % Residential actual property - non-owner occupied Mounted price $ 9,684 $ 70,844 $ 70,852 $ 120,262 $ 271,64297 % Variable price 4,522 2,037 2,817 - 9,376 3 % Whole $ 14,206 $ 72,881 $ 73,669 $ 120,262 $ 281,018100 % Building and land growth Mounted price $ 20,107 $ 31,636 $ 54,827 $ 9,392 $ 115,96239 % Variable price 65,523 76,028 40,890 803 183,244 61 % Whole $ 85,630 $ 107,664 $ 95,717 $ 10,195 $ 299,206100 % House fairness strains of credit score Mounted price $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - 0 % Variable price 6,276 33,645 69,939 29,116 138,976 100 % Whole $ 6,276 $ 33,645 $ 69,939 $ 29,116 $ 138,976100 % (continued) 57
Desk of Contents
$ 5,437 $ 25,582 $ 8,847 $ 934 $ 40,80039 % Variable price 51,855 11,259 380 - 63,494 61 % Whole $ 57,292 $ 36,841 $ 9,227 $ 934 $ 104,294100 % Leases Mounted price $ 605 $ 9,701 $ 3,316$ - $ 13,622100 % Variable price - - - - - 0 % Whole $ 605 $ 9,701 $ 3,316$ - $ 13,622100 % Credit score Playing cards Mounted price $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - 0 % Variable price 17,087 - - - 17,087 100 % Whole $ 17,087$ - $ - $ - $ 17,087100 % Whole Loans Mounted price $ 136,245 $ 1,282,320 $ 841,752 $ 654,125 $ 2,914,44270 % Variable price 477,587 461,935 281,400 33,939 1,254,861 30 % Whole $ 613,832 $ 1,744,255 $ 1,123,152 $ 688,064 $ 4,169,303100 %
Within the occasion the place Bancorp constructions a mortgage with a maturity exceeding 5
years (usually CRE loans), an computerized price adjustment will usually be set
in place at 5 years from origination date to restrict rate of interest sensitivity.
58
——————————————————————————–
Desk of Contents
Non-performing Loans and Property
Data summarizing non-performing loans and belongings follows:
December 31, ({dollars} in hundreds) 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 Non-accrual loans $ 6,712 $ 12,514 $ 11,494 $ 2,611 $ 6,511Troubled debt restructurings 12 16 34 42 869 Loans overdue 90 days or extra and nonetheless accruing 684 649 535 745 2 Whole non-performing loans 7,408 13,179 12,063 3,398 7,382 Different actual property owned 7,212 281 493 1,018 2,640 Whole non-performing belongings $ 14,620 $ 13,460 $ 12,556 $ 4,416 $ 10,022Non-performing loans to complete loans 0.18 % 0.37 % 0.42 % 0.13 % 0.31 % Non-peforming loans to complete loans (excluding PPP) (1) 0.18 % 0.44 % - - - Non-performing belongings as to complete belongings 0.22 % 0.29 % 0.34 % 0.13 % 0.31 % Allowance to non-performing loans 728 % 394 % 222 % 751 % 337 %
(1) See the part titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for reconcilement of
non-GAAP to GAAP measures.
Non-performing loans to complete loans had been 0.18% at
December 31, 2021in comparison with 0.37% at December 31, 2020. Non-performing loans to complete loans (excluding PPP loans) had been 0.18% at December 31, 2021in comparison with 0.44% at December 31, 2020. Non-performing belongings elevated $1 millionto $15 millionat December 31, 2021in comparison with December 31, 2020, primarily on account of foreclosures on a big CRE relationship that was in non-accrual standing at December 31, 2020and shifted to OREO at December 31, 2021. In complete, non-performing belongings as of December 31, 2021had been comprised of 103 loans ranging in particular person quantities as much as $950,000, one nominal accruing TDR mortgage and foreclosed actual property held on the market. Foreclosed actual property held at December 31, 2021included two CRE properties and two residential actual property properties. 59
Desk of Contents
The next desk presents the main classifications of non-accrual loans by
portfolio:
December 31, (in hundreds) 2021 2020
Industrial actual property – non-owner occupied
Industrial actual property – proprietor occupied 1,748 1,403
Whole industrial actual property
2,468 11,681 Industrial and industrial - time period 670 6 Industrial and industrial - strains of credit score 228 88 Whole industrial and industrial 898 94
Residential actual property – proprietor occupied 1,997 413
Residential actual property – non-owner occupied 293 101
Whole residential actual property
2,290 514 Building and land growth - - House fairness strains of credit score 646 221 Client 410 4 Leases - - Bank cards - - Whole non-accrual loans
$ 6,712 $ 12,514Loans are positioned in a non-accrual revenue standing when prospects for recovering each principal and accrued curiosity are thought-about uncertain or when a default of principal or curiosity has existed for 90 days or extra, until such a mortgage is well- secured and within the course of of assortment or renewal. Curiosity revenue recorded on non-accrual loans as principal funds was $312,000, $350,000, and $552,000for 2021, 2020, and 2019. Curiosity revenue that might have been recorded if non-accrual loans had been on a present foundation in accordance with their unique phrases was $359,000, $457,000, and $491,000for 2021, 2020, and 2019. Along with non-performing loans mentioned above, there have been loans, that are accruing curiosity, for which funds had been present or lower than 90 days overdue the place debtors are experiencing elevated monetary difficulties. These potential downside loans totaled roughly $40 millionand $26 millionat December 31, 2021and 2020. These relationships are monitored carefully for attainable future inclusion in non-performing loans. Administration believes it has adequately mirrored credit score publicity in these loans in its dedication of the allowance. Loans accounted for as TDRs embrace modifications from unique phrases equivalent to these on account of chapter proceedings, sure modifications to amortization intervals or prolonged suspension of principal funds on account of buyer monetary difficulties. To the extent that Bancorp chooses to work with debtors by offering affordable concessions quite than initiating assortment, this might end in a rise in loans accounted for as TDRs. TDRs which can be in non-accrual standing are reported as non-accrual loans. Loans accounted for as TDRs are individually evaluated for impairment and are reported as non-performing loans. On March 2020, the CARES Act was signed into legislation. Part 4013 of the CARES Act, "Non permanent Reduction from Troubled Debt Restructurings," gives banks the choice to briefly droop sure necessities underneath GAAP associated to TDRs for a restricted interval of time to account for the results of COVID-19. To qualify for Part 4013 of the CARES Act, debtors should have been present at December 31, 2019. All modifications are eligible so long as they're executed between March 1, 2020and the sooner of (i) December 31, 2020, or (ii) the 60th day after the finish of the COVID-19 nationwide emergency declared by the President of the United States. A number of modifications of the identical credit are allowed and there isn't a cap on the length of the modification. On December 21, 2020, sure provisions of the CARES Act, together with the non permanent suspension of sure necessities associated to TDRs, had been prolonged by December 31, 2021. 60
Desk of Contents
Additionally in
March 2020, numerous regulatory companies, together with the Board of Governorsof the Federal Reserve Systemand the Federal Deposit Insurance coverage Company, issued an interagency assertion on mortgage modifications and reporting for monetary establishments working with prospects affected by the pandemic. The interagency assertion was efficient instantly and impacted accounting for mortgage modifications. Below Accounting Requirements Codification 310-40, "Receivables - Troubled Debt Restructurings by Collectors," ("ASC 310-40"), a restructuring of debt constitutes a TDR if the creditor, for financial or authorized causes associated to the debtor's monetary difficulties, grants a concession to the debtor that it wouldn't in any other case think about. The companies confirmed with the workers of the FASB that short-term modifications made on religion foundation in response to COVID-19 to debtors who had been present previous to any reduction, are to not be thought-about TDRs. This consists of short-term modifications equivalent to fee deferrals, price waivers, extensions of reimbursement phrases, or different delays in fee which can be insignificant. Debtors thought-about present are these which can be lower than 30 days overdue on their contractual funds on the time a modification program is applied.
At each
as a TDR, the steadiness of which was
these dates.
Delinquent Loans Delinquent loans (consisting of all loans 30 days or extra overdue) totaled
$11 millionat December 31, 2021in comparison with $17 millionat December 31, 2020. Delinquent loans complete loans had been 0.26% and 0.48% at December 31, 2021and December 31, 2020. Delinquent loans to complete loans (excluding PPP loans) had been 0.27% and 0.57% at December 31, 2021and December 31, 2020. See the part titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for reconcilement of non-GAAP to GAAP measures.
Allowance for Credit score Losses on Loans
The ACL is a valuation allowance for loans estimated at every steadiness sheet date in accordance with GAAP. When Bancorp deems all or a portion of a mortgage to be uncollectible, the suitable quantity is written off and the ACL is lowered by the identical quantity. Subsequent recoveries, if any, are credited to the ACL when obtained. See the footnote titled "Abstract of Vital Accounting Insurance policies" for dialogue of Bancorp's ACL methodology on loans. Allocations of the ACL could be made for particular loans, however all the ACL on loans is out there for any mortgage that, in Bancorp's judgment, must be charged-off.
The next desk units forth the ACL by class of mortgage:
December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 ACL on loans to ({dollars} in Allotted % of Whole ACL Whole Allotted % of Whole ACL ACL on loans hundreds) Allowance on loans Loans (1) Allowance on loans to Whole Loans
Industrial actual property - non-owner occupied
$ 15,96030 % 1.41 % $ 19,39637 % 2.33 % Industrial actual property - proprietor occupied 9,595 18 % 1.41 % 6,983 13 % 1.37 % Whole industrial actual property 25,555 48 % 1.41 % 26,379 50 % 1.97 % Industrial and industrial - time period (1) 8,577 16 % 1.44 % 8,970 17 % 1.71 % Industrial and industrial - strains of credit score 4,802 9 % 1.30 % 3,614 7 % 1.45 % Whole industrial and industrial 13,379 25 % 1.38 % 12,584 24 % 1.62 % Residential actual property - proprietor occupied 4,316 8 % 1.08 % 3,389 7 % 1.42 % Residential actual property - non-owner occupied 3,677 7 % 1.31 % 1,818 3 % 1.29 % Whole residential actual property 7,993 15 % 1.17 % 5,207 10 % 1.37 % Building and land growth 4,789 9 % 1.60 % 6,119 12 % 2.10 % House fairness strains of credit score 1,044 2 % 0.75 % 895 2 % 0.94 % Client 772 1 % 0.74 % 340 1 % 0.47 % Leases 204 0 % 1.50 % 261 1 % 1.77 % Bank cards 162 0 % 0.95 % 135 0 % 1.32 % Whole $ 53,898100 % 1.34 % $ 51,920100 % 1.74 %
(1) Excludes the PPP mortgage portfolio at
which was not reserved for primarily based on the 100% SBA assure.
——————————————————————————–
Desk of Contents
The adoption of CECL and the next starting of the pandemic had a fabric influence on Bancorp's quarterly ACL on loans calculations for 2020. Upon adoption of ASC 326 on
January 1, 2020, Bancorp recorded a rise of $8.2 millionto the ACL on loans and a corresponding lower to retained earnings, web of the DTA influence. The adjustment upon adoption of ASC 326 raised the ACL on loans steadiness to $37 millionefficient January 1, 2020. Bancorp's ACL on loans was $54 millionas of December 31, 2021in comparison with $52 millionas of December 31, 2020. The change within the ACL on loans was pushed by a quantity of competing components, which resulted within the $2.Zero million, or 4%, improve skilled for the 12 months ended December 31, 2021. Acquisition-related exercise was liable for a complete improve to the ACL on loans of $14.2 million, comprised of a $6.Eight millionday one adjustment for particular reserves positioned on acquired PCD loans (offset to goodwill) and $7.Four millionof provision expense associated to the remaining acquired non-PCD mortgage portfolio. Partially offsetting the acquisition-related will increase was a web discount of the ACL on loans of $6.Zero millionfor the 12 months ended December 31, 2021stemming from an improved unemployment forecast, normal enchancment in different underlying CECL mannequin components in comparison with current intervals and updates to Bancorp's CECL mannequin. Additional lowering the ACL on loans had been web cost offs of $6.2 millionfor the 12 months, which had been pushed by the cost off of two massive CRE relationships totaling $4.4 million. Each relationships had been totally reserved and the cost off had no revenue assertion influence for the 12 months ended December 31, 2021. Partially offsetting these cost offs was a $555,000restoration of a be aware that was totally charged off in 2020. Excellent mortgage balances (excluding PPP) grew $1.05 billion, or 35%, between December 31, 2020and December 31, 2021, because of this of the mortgage portfolio added by the KB acquisition and robust natural mortgage development. This development and associated modifications within the general mortgage combine contributed $16.Eight millionof provision expense for the 12 months ended December 31, 2021. Nevertheless, a web profit of $15.4 millionstemming from the advance within the unemployment forecast and underlying CECL mannequin components talked about above considerably offset the growth-related expense. The FRB's forecast of the Seasonally Adjusted Nationwide Civilian Unemployment Charge is the first loss driver inside Bancorp's CECL mannequin. The precise price steadily improved over the previous 12 months after spiking to 14.8% in April of 2020, standing at 3.9% as of December 31, 2021, which precipitated the forecast to enhance considerably all year long. Adjustments within the unemployment forecast contributed a web profit to provision for credit score losses on loans of roughly $6 millionfor the 12 months ended December 31, 2021in comparison with a web reserve construct of roughly $11 millionfor the 12 months ended December 31, 2020. The pandemic has had a fabric influence on Bancorp's quarterly ACL on loans calculations. Whereas Bancorp has not but skilled credit score high quality points leading to charge-offs associated to the pandemic, the ACL on loans calculation and ensuing credit score loss expense is considerably impacted by modifications in forecasted financial situations. Ought to the forecast for financial situations worsen, Bancorp might expertise additional will increase in its required ACL on loans and document further credit score loss expense. Whereas the execution of fee deferrals underneath the CARES ACT has assisted credit score high quality ratios, it's attainable that asset high quality might worsen at future measurement intervals if the results of the pandemic are extended. Whereas separate from the ACL on loans and recorded in Different Liabilities on Bancorp's consolidated steadiness sheets, the ACL for off steadiness sheet credit score exposures decreased $1.9 million, or 35%, to $3.5 millionat December 31, 2021. Reductions of the ACL for off steadiness sheet credit score exposures totaling $2.2 millionhad been recorded for the 12 months ended December 31, 2021, because of this of continued enchancment in line of credit score utilization, attributed largely to the C&I portfolio, and improved CECL mannequin components. C&I line of credit score utilization improved to 31.8% at December 31, 2021in comparison with 26.1% at December 31, 2020. Whereas utilization improved considerably throughout 2021, it nonetheless stays effectively under pre-pandemic ranges. Partially offsetting these reductions was the mortgage portfolio added by the KB acquisition, which resulted in a $250,000improve within the ACL for off steadiness sheet credit score exposures at acquisition date with no corresponding influence on earnings. 62
Desk of Contents
Abstract of Exercise within the ACL on Loans
The desk under displays exercise within the ACL associated to loans for the years
ended
(in hundreds) Preliminary Provision for Yr ended December 31, Starting Allowance on Credit score Losses 2021 Stability PCD Loans on Loans
Cost-offs Recoveries Ending Stability
Industrial actual property - non-owner occupied
$ 19,396 $ 1,491 $ (2,031 ) $ (3,065 ) $ 169 $ 15,960Industrial actual property - proprietor occupied 6,983 2,112 1,826 (1,909 ) 583 9,595 Whole industrial actual property 26,379 3,603 (205 ) (4,974 ) 752 25,555 Industrial and industrial - time period 8,970 1,022 (112 ) (1,337 ) 34 8,577 Industrial and industrial - strains of credit score 3,614 1,755 (567 ) - - 4,802 Whole industrial and industrial 12,584 2,777 (679 ) (1,337 ) 34 13,379 Residential actual property - proprietor occupied 3,389 142 1,134 (383 ) 34 4,316 Residential actual property - non-owner occupied 1,818 88 1,766 - 5 3,677 Whole residential actual property 5,207 230 2,900 (383 ) 39 7,993 Building and land growth 6,119 - (1,333 ) - 3 4,789 House fairness strains of credit score 895 147 1 - 1 1,044 Client 340 - 743 (987 ) 676 772 Leases 261 - (57 ) - - 204 Bank cards 135 - 27 - - 162 Whole $ 51,920 $ 6,757$ 1,397 $ (7,681 ) $ 1,505 $ 53,898Preliminary ACL on Affect of Loans Bought
Yr ended
Ending (in hundreds) Stability ASC 326 Deterioration Credit score Losses Cost-offs Recoveries Stability Industrial actual property - non-owner occupied
$ 5,235 $ 2,946$ 152 $ 11,194 $ (143 )$ 12 $ 19,396Industrial actual property - proprietor occupied 3,327 1,542 1,350 2,115 (1,351 ) - 6,983 Whole industrial actual property 8,562 4,488 1,502 13,309 (1,494 ) 12 26,379 Industrial and industrial - time period 6,782 365 - 1,832 (18 ) 9 8,970 Industrial and industrial - strains of credit score 5,657 (1,528 ) - (515 ) - - 3,614 Whole industrial and industrial 12,439 (1,163 ) - 1,317 (18 ) 9 12,584 Residential actual property - proprietor occupied 1,527 1,087 99 737 (79 ) 18 3,389 Residential actual property - non-owner occupied 947 429 - 442 (2 ) 2 1,818 Whole residential actual property 2,474 1,516 99 1,179 (81 ) 20 5,207 Building and land growth 2,105 3,056 - 902 - 56 6,119 House fairness strains of credit score 728 114 - 53 - - 895 Client 100 264 34 91 (508 ) 359 340 Leases 237 (4 ) - 28 - - 261 Bank cards - industrial 146 (50 ) - 39 - - 135 Whole web mortgage (charge-offs) recoveries $ 26,791 $ 8,221$ 1,635 $ 16,918 $ (2,101 ) $ 456 $ 51,92063
Desk of Contents
The desk under displays exercise within the ACL associated to loans for the 12 months ended
December 31, 2019, offered in accordance with ASC 310 previous to the adoption of ASC 326:
Yr ended
(in hundreds)
Stability Credit score Losses
Cost-offs Recoveries Ending Stability
Actual property mortgage
$ 10,681 $ 1,021$ (38 ) $ 100 $ 11,764Industrial and industrial 11,965 684 (94 ) 267 12,822 Building and growth 1,760 (644 ) - 203 1,319 Undeveloped land 752 34 - - 786 Client 376 (95 ) (552 ) 371 100 Whole $ 25,534 $ 1,000 $ (684 ) $ 941 $ 26,791
The desk under particulars web charge-offs to common loans excellent by class
of mortgage for the years ended
2021 2020 Web (cost Web (cost offs)/ offs)/ Web (cost recoveries Web (cost recoveries Yr ended December 31, offs)/ to common offs)/ to common
({dollars} in hundreds) recoveries Common Loans loans
recoveries Common Loans loans
Industrial actual property - non-owner occupied
$ (2,896 ) $ 1,027,405-0.28 % $ (131 ) $ 798,085-0.02 % Industrial actual property - proprietor occupied (1,326 ) 592,577 -0.22 % (1,351 ) 481,057 -0.28 % Whole industrial actual property (4,222 ) 1,619,982 -0.26 % (1,482 ) 1,279,142 -0.12 % Industrial and industrial - time period (1,303 ) 550,101 -0.24 % (9 ) 500,571 0.00 % Industrial and industrial - time period - PPP - 397,282 0.00 % - 442,510 0.00 % Industrial and industrial - strains of credit score - 290,231 0.00 % - 264,777 0.00 % Whole industrial and industrial (1,303 ) 1,237,614 -0.11 % (9 ) 1,207,858 0.00 % Residential actual property - proprietor occupied (349 ) 334,718 -0.10 % (61 ) 218,998 -0.03 % Residential actual property - non-owner occupied 5 221,214 0.00 % - 137,470 0.00 % Whole residential actual property (344 ) 555,932 -0.06 % (61 ) 356,468 -0.02 % Building and land growth 3 290,705 0.00 % 56 259,283 0.02 % House fairness strains of credit score 1 121,276 0.00 % - 100,616 0.00 % Client (311 ) 98,093 -0.32 % (149 ) 77,082 -0.19 % Leases - 13,770 0.00 % - 14,897 0.00 % Bank cards - 13,885 0.00 % - 9,563 0.00 % Whole $ (6,176 ) $ 3,951,257-0.16 % $ (1,645 ) $ 3,304,909-0.05 % 64
Desk of Contents
Chosen ratios regarding the allowance comply with:
Years Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2019 Provision for credit score losses to common loans 0.04 % 0.51 % 0.04 % Web (charge-offs)/recoveries to common loans -0.16 % -0.05 % 0.01 % Allowance for credit score losses to common loans 1.36 % 1.57 % 0.99 % Allowance for credit score losses to complete loans 1.29 % 1.47 % 0.94 % Allowance for credit score losses to complete loans (excluding PPP) (1) 1.34 % 1.74 % -
(1) See the part titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for reconcilement of
non-GAAP to GAAP measures.
Premises and Tools Premises and gear are offered on the consolidated steadiness sheets web of associated depreciation on the respective belongings in addition to honest worth changes related to buy accounting. Premises and gear elevated
$19 million, or 33%, between December 31, 2020and December 31, 2021because of this of the KB acquisition, which added 19 areas. As of December 31, 2021, Bancorp has 63 full service banking middle areas; 33 within the Louisville MSA, 19 in central and jap Kentucky, 6 within the Cincinnati MSA and 5 within the IndianapolisMSA. BOLI Financial institution-owned life insurance coverage belongings elevated $20 million, or 60%, to $53 millionat December 31, 2021, in comparison with $33 millionat December 31, 2020, the rise stemming straight from life insurance coverage belongings added because of this of the KB acquisition. GoodwillAt December 31, 2021, Bancorp had $136 millionin goodwill recorded on its steadiness sheet, together with $123 millionrecorded in affiliation with the acquisition of KB. As permitted underneath GAAP, administration has as much as 12 months following the date of acquisition to finalize the honest values of the acquired belongings and assumed liabilities associated to the KB acquisition. Throughout this measurement interval, Bancorp could document subsequent changes to goodwill for provisional quantities recorded on the acquisition date. Occasions that will set off goodwill impairment embrace deterioration in financial situations, a decline in market-dependent multiples or metrics (i.e. inventory worth falling under tangible ebook worth), adverse tendencies in general monetary efficiency and regulatory motion. At September 30, 2021, Bancorp elected to carry out a qualitative evaluation to find out if it was more-likely-than-not that the honest worth of the Industrial Banking reporting unit exceeded its carrying worth, together with goodwill. The qualitative evaluation indicated that it was not more-likely-than-not that the carrying worth of the reporting unit exceeded its honest worth.
Core Deposit Intangibles (CDI)
CDI belongings arising from enterprise acquisitions are initially measured at honest worth and are then amortized on an accelerated methodology of their helpful lives. CDI belongings elevated
$Four millionas of December 31, 2021in comparison with December 31, 2020, solely because of this of belongings added by the KB acquisition.
Different Property and Different Liabilities
Different belongings elevated
$15 million, or 21%, as of December 31, 2021in comparison with December 31, 2020whereas different liabilities elevated $9 million, or 10%, for the identical respective intervals. The rise in Different Property between December 31, 2020and December 31, 2021was attributed primarily to the addition of a big CRE OREO property, development in MSR belongings stemming from the KB acquisition, elevated values of insurance coverage insurance policies outdoors of conventional BOLI, further funding in tax credit score partnerships and normal will increase in different belongings associated to the KB acquisition. Partially offsetting the general improve was a discount in rate of interest swap belongings. 65
——————————————————————————–
Desk of Contents
The rise for Different Liabilities between
December 31, 2020and December 31, 2021was pushed by the accrual of an AFS debt safety buy that may settle in early 2022 and larger accrued worker incentive compensation related to document working outcomes. These will increase had been offset by the discount of numerous accrued liabilities, together with tax credit score partnership obligations, the ACL for off steadiness sheet credit score exposures and rate of interest swap liabilities. Market worth modifications on rate of interest swap transactions maintained for sure mortgage prospects performed a job within the fluctuations of each Different Asset and Different Liabilities, as famous above. Bancorp enters into these rate of interest swap transactions with debtors who need to hedge publicity to rising curiosity charges, whereas on the identical time getting into into an offsetting rate of interest swap, with considerably matching phrases, with one other accredited impartial counterparty. These are undesignated spinoff devices and are acknowledged on the steadiness sheet at honest worth through each an asset and a associated legal responsibility as Bancorp has an settlement with the borrower (the asset) and the counterparty (the legal responsibility). As a result of of matching phrases of offsetting contracts and collateral provisions mitigating any non-performance danger, modifications in honest worth have an offsetting impact on the associated asset and legal responsibility. Because of this, the market worth modifications over the previous 12 months stemming from the declining rate of interest atmosphere have resulted in will increase to each the asset and legal responsibility related to these transactions. For added info, see the footnote titled "Spinoff Financial Devices." Deposits Whole deposits elevated $1.80 billion, or 45%, from December 31, 2020to December 31, 2021. Deposits totaling $1.04 billionhad been assumed because of this of the KB acquisition. Deposit balances attributed to the acquired portfolio and associated market elevated barely to $1.08 billionas of December 31, 2021. Excluding the deposits attributed to the Central Kentuckymarket, deposits grew $718 million, or 18%. Common deposit balances have elevated $1.27 billion, or 35%, over the previous 12 months, as federal applications such because the PPP, stimulus checks and enhanced unemployment advantages drove each ending and common deposit balances to document ranges as of December 31, 2021along with deposits added because of this of the acquisition. ({dollars} in hundreds) Variance December 31, 2021 2020 $ Change % Change Non-interest bearing demand deposits $ 1,755,754 $ 1,187,057 $ 568,69748 % Curiosity bearing deposits: Curiosity bearing demand 2,131,928 1,355,985 775,943 57 % Financial savings 415,258 208,774 206,484 99 % Cash market 1,050,352 844,414 205,938 24 %
Time deposit accounts of
16,680 23 % Different time deposits 344,477 319,339 25,138 8 % Whole time deposits 434,222 392,404 41,818 11 % Whole curiosity bearing deposits 4,031,760 2,801,577 1,230,183 44 % Whole deposits (1)
$ 5,787,514 $ 3,988,634 $ 1,798,88045 %
(1) Contains
2021
——————————————————————————–
Desk of Contents
The composition of deposits, bifurcated between Bancorp's legacy deposit portfolio and the deposit portfolio acquired by growth into the
Central Kentuckymarket by the KB acquisition, is offered under. This composition is offered to offer element of the Central Kentuckymarket's deposit portfolio and its contribution to the full deposit composition of Bancorp at December 31, 2021. As of December 31, 2021 ({dollars} in hundreds) Legacy Central Kentucky Whole Non-interest bearing demand deposits $ 1,533,188$ 222,566 $ 1,755,754Curiosity bearing deposits: Curiosity bearing demand 1,628,598 503,330 2,131,928 Financial savings 258,032 157,226 415,258 Cash market 961,579 88,773 1,050,352 Time deposit accounts of $250,000or extra 66,045 23,700 89,745 Different time deposits(1) 259,636 84,841 344,477 Whole time deposits 325,681 108,541 434,222 Whole curiosity bearing deposits 3,173,890 857,870 4,031,760 Whole deposits $ 4,707,078 $ 1,080,436 $ 5,787,514Regardless of the sharp common steadiness improve skilled over the previous twelve months, Bancorp has skilled vital profit from decrease deposit charges. The typical price of curiosity bearing deposits declined 25 bps to 0.17% between December 31, 2020and December 31, 2021, whereas the general price of deposits (together with non-interest bearing deposits) declined 14 bps to 0.15% over the identical interval.
Common deposit balances and common charges paid on such deposits for the years
indicated are summarized as follows:
2021 2020 2019
Years Ended
({dollars} in hundreds) Common steadiness Common price Common steadiness Common price Common steadiness Common price
Non-interest bearing demand deposits
$ 1,578,795- % $ 1,100,942- % $ 765,103 - % Curiosity bearing demand deposits 1,633,606 0.11 1,133,308 0.16 875,897 0.57 Financial savings deposits 328,570 0.03 190,368 0.02 166,509 0.17 Cash market deposits 919,778 0.06 771,363 0.19 695,411 1.02 Time deposits 420,308 0.76 412,506 1.74 406,176 2.02 Whole Common Deposits $ 4,881,057 $ 3,608,487 $ 2,909,096Maturities of time deposits of $250,000or extra at December 31, 2021are summarized as follows: (in hundreds) Three months or much less $ 16,561Over Three by 6 months 13,215 Over 6 by 12 months 35,753 Over 12 months 24,216 Whole $ 89,74567
Desk of Contents
Securities Bought Below Settlement to Repurchase
Data concerning SSUAR follows:
December 31, ({dollars} in hundreds) 2021 2020 Excellent steadiness at finish of interval
$ 75,466 $ 47,979
Weighted common rate of interest at finish of interval 0.04 % 0.05 %
Years Ended
December 31, ({dollars} in hundreds) 2021 2020
2019
Common excellent steadiness through the interval
$ 62,534 $ 40,363 $ 38,555Common rate of interest through the interval 0.04 % 0.09 % 0.26 % Most excellent at any month finish through the interval $ 81,964 $ 47,979 $ 52,599SSUARs are collateralized by securities and are handled as financings; accordingly, the securities concerned with the agreements are recorded as belongings and are held by a safekeeping agent and the obligations to repurchase the securities are mirrored as liabilities. All securities underlying the agreements are underneath the Financial institution's management. The bulk of SSUARs are listed to instantly repricing indices such because the FFTR. SSUARs totaled $75 millionand $48 millionat December 31, 2021and December 31, 2020, respectively, as SSUARs totaling $11 millionhad been assumed as half of the KB acquisition. The remaining improve in SSUAR is in line with the overall pattern of prospects sustaining elevated deposit balances.
Federal Funds Bought and Different Brief-Time period Borrowing
FFP and different short-term borrowing balances decreased
between
relate solely to extra liquidity held by downstream correspondent financial institution
prospects of Bancorp.
FHLB Advances FHLB advances decreased
$32 millionbetween December 31, 2020and December 31, 2021on account of maturing advances not being renewed or changed along with elective pay offs, leading to Bancorp having no excellent FHLB advances at December 31, 2021. In the course of the first quarter of 2021, Bancorp elected to pay down sure advances previous to maturity with out incurring pre-payment penalties. In the course of the second quarter of 2021, Bancorp paid off $14 millionof time period advances, with a weighted common price of 2.03%, previous to their maturity incurring an early-termination price of $474,000. Bancorp primarily based this choice on its extra liquidity place pushed by the substantial deposit development it achieved over the previous 12 months, mixed with consideration for the fee of the advances and a break-even evaluation. Because of this of the KB acquisition, FHLB advances totaling $91 millionhad been assumed and paid off instantly upon acquisition primarily based on present ranges of extra liquidity. Early termination penalties totaling $2.5 millionhad been incurred because of this of the payoffs, however had no revenue assertion influence for the 12 months ended December 31, 2021because of the honest worth adjustment recorded by goodwill at acquisition. Liquidity The position of liquidity administration is to make sure funds can be found to fulfill depositors' withdrawal and debtors' credit score calls for whereas on the identical time maximizing profitability. That is completed by balancing modifications in demand for funds with modifications in provide of these funds. Liquidity is supplied by short-term belongings that may be transformed to money, AFS debt securities, numerous strains of credit score out there to Bancorp, and the flexibility to draw funds from exterior sources, principally deposits. Administration believes it has the flexibility to extend deposits at any time by providing charges barely larger than market price. 68
——————————————————————————–
Desk of Contents
Bancorp's Asset/Legal responsibility Committee is comprised of senior administration and has direct oversight duty for Bancorp's liquidity place and profile. A mixture of experiences supplied to administration particulars inside liquidity metrics, composition and degree of the liquid asset portfolio, timing variations in short-term money move obligations, and publicity to contingent attracts on Bancorp's liquidity. For the years ended
December 31, 2020and 2021, Bancorp didn't expertise any vital funding points associated to the PPP or the pandemic typically. A good portion of the PPP borrowings have remained within the type of industrial deposits and have usually been sluggish to outflow, as prospects have utilized the funds to strengthen their steadiness sheets. As well as, federal stimulus checks and extra profitable unemployment advantages have additionally contributed to larger than regular deposit balances, leading to document ranges of liquidity. If a liquidity challenge arose, Bancorp would make the most of in a single day funds from the FHLB (the bottom costing supply), during which Bancorp has out there credit score of $1.00 billionas of December 31, 2021. Bancorp's most liquid belongings are comprised of money and due from banks, FFS and AFS debt securities. FFS and curiosity bearing deposits totaled $899 millionand $275 millionat December 31, 2021and December 31, 2020, respectively. FFS usually have in a single day maturities whereas interest-bearing deposits in banks are accessible on demand. These investments are used for normal every day liquidity functions. The honest worth of the AFS debt safety portfolio was $1.18 billionand $587 millionat December 31, 2021and December 31, 2020, respectively. The funding portfolio consists of scheduled maturities of $6 millionand anticipated money flows on amortizing AFS debt securities of roughly $185 million(primarily based on scheduled funds and assumed pre-payment speeds as of December 31, 2021) over the subsequent 12 months. Mixed with FFS and curiosity bearing deposits from banks, AFS debt securities supply substantial sources to fulfill both mortgage development or reductions in Bancorp's deposit funding base. Bancorp pledges parts of its funding securities portfolio to safe public funds, money balances of sure WM&T accounts and SSUAR. At December 31, 2021, complete funding securities pledged for these functions comprised 75% of the AFS debt securities portfolio, leaving roughly $301 millionof unpledged AFS debt securities. Bancorp's deposit base consists primarily of core deposits, outlined as time deposits lower than or equal to $250,000, demand, financial savings, cash market deposit accounts and excludes public funds and brokered deposits. At December 31, 2021, such deposits totaled $5.05 billionand represented 87% of Bancorp's complete deposits, as in contrast with $3.54 billion, or 89% of complete deposits at December 31, 2020. As a result of these core deposits are much less risky and are sometimes tied to different merchandise of Bancorp by lengthy lasting relationships, they don't place undue stress on liquidity. Nevertheless, many of Bancorp's particular person depositors are at present sustaining traditionally excessive balances. These extra balances could be extra delicate to market charges, with potential decreases presumably straining Bancorp's liquidity place. As of December 31, 2021and December 31, 2020, Bancorp held brokered deposits totaling $5 millionand $25 million, respectively. The $5 millionof brokered deposits excellent at December 31, 2021was solely attributed to deposits added by the KB acquisition.
Included in complete deposit balances at
million
accounts from native authorities companies and public college districts within the
markets during which Bancorp operates. The big improve stems from deposit
relationships added by growth into the
Bancorp is a member of the FHLB of
Cincinnati. As a member of the FHLB, Bancorp has entry to credit score merchandise of the FHLB. Bancorp views these borrowings as a potential low price different to brokered deposits. At December 31, 2021and December 31, 2020, out there credit score from the FHLB totaled $1.00 billionand $804 million, respectively. The rise in out there credit score throughout 2021 resulted from a rise in eligible loans (these pledged for collateral-based borrowing capability) and the maturity or elective payoff of all FHLB borrowings. See the footnote titled "FHLB Advances" for extra element. Moreover, Bancorp had unsecured out there FFP strains with correspondent banks totaling $80 millionat each December 31, 2021and December 31, 2020. In the course of the regular course of enterprise, Bancorp enters into sure types of off-balance sheet transactions, together with unfunded mortgage commitments and letters of credit score. These transactions are managed by Bancorp's numerous danger administration processes. Administration considers each on-balance sheet and off-balance sheet transactions in its analysis of Bancorp's liquidity. 69
——————————————————————————–
Desk of Contents
Bancorp's principal supply of money income is dividends paid to it as the only real shareholder of the Financial institution. As mentioned within the footnote titled "Commitments and Contingent Liabilities," as of
January 1stof any 12 months, the Financial institution could pay dividends in an quantity equal to the Financial institution's web revenue of the prior two years much less any dividends paid for a similar two years. At December 31, 2021, the Financial institution could pay an quantity equal to $53 millionin dividends to Bancorp with out regulatory approval topic to ongoing capital necessities of the Financial institution. Sources and Makes use of of Money Money move is supplied primarily by financing actions of Bancorp, which embrace elevating deposits and borrowing funds from institutional sources equivalent to advances from the FHLB and FFP, in addition to scheduled mortgage repayments and money flows from AFS debt securities. These funds are primarily used to facilitate funding actions of Bancorp, which embrace making loans and buying securities for the funding portfolio. One other vital supply of money is web revenue of the Financial institution from working actions. For additional element concerning the sources and makes use of of money, see the "Consolidated Statements of Money Flows" in Bancorp's consolidated monetary statements. Commitments Within the regular course of enterprise, Bancorp is occasion to actions that comprise credit score, market and operational danger that aren't mirrored in entire or partly in Bancorp's consolidated monetary statements. Such actions embrace conventional off-balance sheet credit-related monetary devices, commitments underneath working leases and long-term debt. Bancorp gives prospects with off-balance sheet credit score assist by mortgage commitments and standby letters of credit score. Unused mortgage commitments elevated $300 millionas of December 31, 2021in comparison with December 31, 2020constant with the KB acquisition. Commitments to increase credit score are an settlement to lend to a buyer so long as collateral is out there as agreed upon and there isn't a violation of any situation established within the contract. Commitments usually have fastened expiration dates or different termination clauses. Since some of the commitments are anticipated to run out with out being drawn upon, the full dedication quantities don't essentially characterize future money necessities. Bancorp makes use of the identical credit score and collateral insurance policies in making commitments and conditional ensures as for on-balance sheet devices. Bancorp evaluates every buyer's creditworthiness on a case-by-case foundation. The quantity of collateral obtained is predicated on administration's credit score analysis of the client. Collateral held varies, however could embrace accounts receivable, stock, securities, gear and actual property. Nevertheless, ought to the commitments be drawn upon and ought to our prospects default on their ensuing obligation to us, our most publicity to credit score loss, with out consideration of collateral, is represented by the contractual quantity of these devices. Extra element concerning credit-related monetary devices, together with each commitments to increase credit score and letters of credit score at December 31, 2021are as follows: Quantity of dedication expiration per interval Lower than 1-3 3-5 Over 5 (in hundreds) 1 12 months years years years Whole Unused mortgage commitments $ 929,296 $ 365,662 $ 113,717 $ 251,698 $ 1,660,373Standby letters of credit score 30,265 480 34 - 30,779
See the footnote titled “Commitments and Contingent Liabilities” for extra
element.
At
December 31, 2021and December 31, 2020, Bancorp had accrued $3.5 millionand $5.Four million, respectively, in different liabilities for its estimate of inherent dangers associated to unfunded credit score commitments. The lower is in line with enchancment in each line of credit score utilization and the underlying CECL mannequin components.
Standby letters of credit score are conditional commitments issued by Bancorp to
assure the efficiency of a buyer to a 3rd occasion beneficiary. These
ensures are primarily issued to assist industrial transactions. Standby
letters of credit score usually have maturities of one to 2 years.
——————————————————————————–
Desk of Contents
Along with owned banking services, Bancorp has entered into long-term
leasing preparations for sure department services. Bancorp additionally has required
future funds for a non-qualified outlined profit retirement plan, time
deposit maturities and different obligations.
Required funds underneath such commitments at
December 31, 2021are as follows: Funds due by interval Lower than 1-3 3-5 Over 5 (in hundreds) 1 12 months years years years Whole Time deposit maturities $ 320,741 $ 96,422 $ 16,977 $ 82 $ 434,222Working leases (1) 2,634 5,081 3,532 7,699 18,946 Outlined profit retirement plan - 137 356 2,785 3,278 Different (2) 1,616 1,865 1,588 2,673 7,742
(1) Contains assumed renewals.
(2) Consists primarily of contractual necessities regarding tax credit score
investments and group sponsorships.
Capital
Data pertaining to Bancorp’s capital balances and ratios follows:
Years ended
December 31, ({dollars} in hundreds, besides per share knowledge) 2021 2020 2019 Stockholders' fairness $ 675,869 $ 440,701 $ 406,297Dividends per share $ 1.10 $ 1.08 $ 1.04Dividend payout ratio, primarily based on fundamental EPS 36.67 % 41.38 % 35.62 % Bancorp elevated its money dividends declared to stockholders throughout 2021 to an annual dividend of $1.10, from $1.08per share in 2020 and $1.04in 2019. This represents a payout ratio of 36.67% primarily based on fundamental EPS and an annual dividend yield of 1.72% primarily based upon the year-end closing inventory worth. At December 31, 2021, stockholders' fairness totaled $676 million, representing an improve of $235 million, or 53%, in comparison with December 31, 2020. The big improve throughout 2021 was attributed primarily to inventory issued in relation to the KB acquisition, which totaled $205 million. Additional, web revenue of $74.6 millionwas partially offset by a bigger adverse change in AOCI and dividends declared for the 12 months ended December 31, 2021. AOCI consists of web unrealized positive aspects or losses on AFS debt securities and a minimal pension legal responsibility, every web of revenue taxes. AOCI declined $17 millionfrom December 31, 2020to December 31, 2021, with the fluctuation stemming from the altering rate of interest atmosphere and corresponding valuation of the AFS debt securities portfolio. See the "Consolidated Assertion of Adjustments in Stockholders' Fairness" for additional element of modifications in fairness. In Might 2021, Bancorp's Board of Administrators prolonged its share repurchase program authorizing the repurchase of as much as 1 million shares, or roughly 4% of Bancorp's complete widespread shares excellent at inception. The plan, which can expire in Might 2023until in any other case prolonged or accomplished at an earlier date, doesn't obligate Bancorp to repurchase any particular greenback quantity or quantity of shares previous to the plan's expiration. Based mostly on financial developments over the previous 12 months, the elevated significance of capital preservation and the announcement of two acquisitions, no shares had been repurchased in 2020 nor 2021. Roughly 741,00Zero shares stay eligible for repurchase underneath the present repurchase plan. 71
Desk of Contents
Financial institution holding firms and their subsidiary banks are required by regulators to meet risk-based capital requirements. These requirements, or ratios, measure the relationship of capital to a mixture of steadiness sheet and off-balance sheet dangers. The worth of each steadiness sheet and off-balance sheet objects are adjusted to mirror credit score dangers. See the footnote titled "Regulatory Issues" for further element concerning regulatory capital necessities, in addition to capital ratios of Bancorp and the Financial institution. The Financial institution exceeds regulatory capital ratios required to be well-capitalized. Regulatory framework doesn't outline effectively capitalized for holding firms. Administration considers the results of development on capital ratios because it contemplates plans for growth. The next desk units forth consolidated Bancorp's and the Financial institution's danger primarily based capital ratios: December 31, 2021 2020 Whole risk-based capital (1) Consolidated 12.79 % 13.36 % Financial institution 12.42 12.99 Widespread fairness tier 1 risk-based capital (1) Consolidated 11.94 12.23 Financial institution 11.56 11.85 Tier 1 risk-based capital (1) Consolidated 11.94 12.23 Financial institution 11.56 11.85 Leverage (2) Consolidated 8.86 9.57 Financial institution 8.57 9.26 (1) Below banking companies' risk-based capital tips, belongings and credit-equivalent quantities of derivatives and off-balance sheet credit score exposures are assigned to broad danger classes. The mixture greenback quantity in every danger class is multiplied by the related danger weight of the class. Weighted values are added collectively, leading to Bancorp's complete risk-weighted belongings. These ratios are computed in relation to common belongings.
(2) Ratio is computed in relation to common belongings.
Capital ratios for the 12 months ended
December 31, 2021decreased in comparison with the prior 12 months because of this of substantial common asset and risk-weighted asset development, pushed by each natural and acquisition-related exercise. Whereas stress was positioned on risk-based capital and leverage ratios on account of this development, Bancorp continues to exceed the regulatory necessities for all calculations. Bancorp and the Financial institution intend to keep up a capital place that meets or exceeds the "well-capitalized" necessities as outlined by the FRB and the FDIC, as well as to the capital conservation buffer. Banking regulators have categorized the Financial institution as well-capitalized. To fulfill the definition of well-capitalized for immediate corrective motion necessities, a financial institution should have a minimal 6.5% Widespread Fairness Tier 1 Danger-Based mostly Capitalratio, 8.0% Tier 1 Danger-Based mostly Capitalratio, 10.0% Whole Danger-Based mostly Capitalratio and 5.0% Tier 1 Leverage ratio. Moreover, to be able to keep away from limitations on capital distributions, together with dividend funds and sure discretionary bonus funds to govt officers, Bancorp and the Financial institution should maintain a 2.5% capital conservation buffer composed of Widespread Fairness Tier 1 Danger-Based mostly Capitalabove the minimal risk-based capital necessities for the Widespread Fairness Tier 1 Danger-Based mostly Capitalratio, Tier 1 Danger-Based mostly Capitalratio and Whole Danger-Based mostly Capitalratio essential to be thought-about adequately-capitalized. At December 31, 2021, the adequately-capitalized minimums, together with the capital conservation buffer, had been a 6.0% Widespread Fairness Tier 1 Danger-Based mostly Capitalratio, 8.5% Tier 1 Danger-Based mostly Capitalratio and 10.5% Whole Danger-Based mostly Capitalratio. 72
——————————————————————————–
Desk of Contents
As permitted by the interim ultimate rule issued on
March 27, 2020by the federal banking regulatory companies, Bancorp elected the choice to delay the estimated influence on regulatory capital associated to the adoption of ASC 326 "Financial Devices - Credit score Losses," or CECL, which was efficient January 1, 2020. The preliminary influence of adoption of ASC 326, in addition to 25% of the quarterly will increase within the ACL subsequent to adoption of ASC 326 (collectively the "transition changes") had been declared to be delayed for 2 years. After two years, the cumulative quantity of the transition changes will turn into fastened and can be phased out of the regulatory capital calculations evenly over a three-year interval, with 75% acknowledged in 12 months three, 50% acknowledged in 12 months 4 and 25% acknowledged in 12 months 5. After 5 years, the non permanent regulatory capital advantages can be totally reversed. Had Bancorpnot elected to defer the regulatory capital influence of CECL, the publish ASC 326 adoption capital ratios of Bancorp and the Financial institution would have exceeded the well-capitalized degree. Honest Worth Measurements Bancorp follows the provisions of authoritative steering for honest worth measurements. This steering is definitional and disclosure oriented and addresses how firms ought to method measuring honest worth when required by GAAP. It prescribes numerous disclosures about monetary assertion classes and quantities that are measured at honest worth, if such disclosures usually are not already specified elsewhere in GAAP. Authoritative steering defines honest worth as the worth that might be obtained to promote an asset or paid to switch a legal responsibility in an orderly transaction between contributors on the measurement date. The steering requires honest worth measurements to be categorised as Degree 1 (quoted costs), Degree 2 (primarily based on observable inputs) or Degree 3 (primarily based on vital unobservable, internally-derived inputs). Bancorp's AFS debt securities and rate of interest swaps are recorded at honest worth on a recurring foundation. Different accounts together with mortgage loans held on the market, MSRs, impaired loans and OREO could also be recorded at honest worth on a non-recurring foundation, usually within the software of decrease of price or market changes or write-downs of particular belongings. The AFS debt securities portfolio is comprised of U.S. Treasuryand different U.S.authorities obligations, debt securities of U.S.government-sponsored firms (together with mortgage-backed securities), and obligations of state and political subdivisions. U.S. Treasurysecurities are priced utilizing quoted costs of equivalent securities in an energetic market. These measurements are categorised as Degree 1 within the hierarchy above. All different securities are priced utilizing customary {industry} fashions or matrices with numerous assumptions equivalent to yield curves, volatility, prepayment speeds, default charges, time worth, credit score ranking and market costs for related devices. These assumptions are usually observable available in the market place and may be derived from or supported by observable knowledge. These measurements are categorised as Degree 2 within the hierarchy above. Rate of interest swaps are valued utilizing primarily Degree 2 inputs. Honest worth measurements usually primarily based on benchmark ahead yield curves and different related observable market knowledge. For functions of potential valuation changes to spinoff positions, Bancorp evaluates the credit score danger of its counterparties in addition to its personal credit score danger. Up to now, Bancorp has not realized any losses due to a counterparty's incapability to carry out and the change in worth of spinoff belongings and liabilities attributable to credit score danger was not vital throughout 2019, 2020 and 2021. MSRs, carried in different belongings and recorded at honest worth upon capitalization, are amortized to correspond with estimated servicing revenue and are periodically assessed for impairment primarily based on honest worth on the reporting date. Honest worth is primarily based on a valuation mannequin that calculates the current worth of estimated web servicing revenue. The mannequin incorporates assumptions that market contributors would use in estimating future web servicing revenue. These measurements are categorised as Degree 3. At December 31, 2021and 2020, there was no valuation allowance for MSRs, as honest worth exceeded carrying worth. Loans thought-about to be collateral dependent are measured for impairment and, if indicated, a particular allocation is established primarily based on the worth of underlying collateral. Collateral dependent loans embrace non-accrual loans and loans accounted for as TDRs. For collateral dependent loans, honest worth quantities characterize solely these loans with particular valuation allowances and loans charged all the way down to their carrying worth. At December 31, 2021and December 31, 2020, the carrying worth of collateral dependent loans measured at honest worth on a non-recurring foundation was $7 millionand $Eight million. These measurements are categorised as Degree 3. 73
——————————————————————————–
Desk of Contents
OREO, which is carried in different belongings on the decrease of price or honest worth, is periodically assessed for impairment primarily based on honest worth on the reporting date. Honest worth is often primarily based on current actual property value determinations or valuations carried out by inside or exterior events which use judgments and assumptions which can be property-specific and delicate to modifications within the general financial atmosphere. Value determinations could also be additional discounted primarily based on administration's historic information and/or modifications in market situations from the date of the most up-to-date appraisal. Many of these inputs usually are not observable and, accordingly, these measurements are categorised as Degree 3. OREO is the same as the carrying worth of solely parcels of OREO for which carrying worth equals appraised worth. If a parcel of OREO has a carrying worth under its appraised worth, it's not thought-about to be carried at honest worth. The losses characterize write-downs which occurred through the interval indicated. At
December 31, 2021and 2020, the carrying worth of OREO was $7 millionand $281,000.
See the Footnote titled “Property and Liabilities Measured and Reported at Honest
Worth,” for extra element concerning honest worth measurements.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The next desk gives a reconciliation of complete stockholders' fairness in accordance with GAAP to tangible stockholders' fairness (TCE), a non-GAAP disclosure. Bancorp gives the TCE per share, a non-GAAP measure, as well as to these outlined by banking regulators, primarily based on its widespread use by buyers as a way to guage capital adequacy:
knowledge)
2021
2020
Whole stockholders' fairness - GAAP (a)
$ 675,869 $ 440,701Much less: Goodwill (135,830 ) (12,513 ) Much less: Core deposit intangible (5,596 ) (1,962 ) Tangible widespread fairness - Non-GAAP (c) $ 534,443 $ 426,226Whole belongings - GAAP (b) $ 6,646,025 $ 4,608,629Much less: Goodwill (135,830 ) (12,513 ) Much less: Core deposit intangible (5,596 ) (1,962 ) Tangible belongings - Non-GAAP (d) $ 6,504,599$
4,594,154
Whole stockholders' fairness to complete belongings - GAAP (a/b) 10.17 % 9.56 % Tangible widespread fairness to tangible belongings - Non-GAAP (c/d) 8.22 % 9.28 % Whole shares excellent (e) 26,596 22,692 E-book worth per share - GAAP (a/e)
$ 25.41$
19.42
Tangible widespread fairness per share - Non-GAAP (c/e) 20.09 18.78 74
——————————————————————————–
Desk of Contents
ACL on loans to complete non-PPP loans represents the ACL on loans, divided by complete loans much less PPP loans. Non-performing loans to complete non-PPP loans represents non-performing loans, divided by complete loans much less PPP loans. Delinquent loans to complete non-PPP loans represents delinquent loans (consisting of all loans 30 days or extra overdue), divided by complete loans much less PPP loans. Bancorp believes these non-GAAP disclosures are vital as a result of they supply comparable ratios after eliminating PPP loans, that are totally assured by the SBA and haven't been allotted for throughout the ACL and usually are not in danger of non-performance. December 31, ({dollars} in hundreds) 2021 2020 Whole loans - GAAP (a)
$ 4,169,303 $ 3,531,596Much less: PPP loans (140,734 ) (550,186 ) Whole non-PPP loans - Non-GAAP (b) $ 4,028,569
Allowance for credit score losses on loans (c) $ 53,898
$ 51,920Non-performing loans (d) 7,408 13,179 Delinquent loans (e) 11,036 16,939
Allowance for credit score losses on loans to complete loans –
GAAP (c/a)
1.29 %
1.47 %
Allowance for credit score losses on loans to complete loans –
Non-GAAP (c/b)
1.34 %
1.74 %
Non-performing loans to complete loans - GAAP (d/a) 0.18 % 0.37 % Non-performing loans to complete loans - Non-GAAP (d/b) 0.18 %
0.44 %
Delinquent loans to complete loans - GAAP (e/a) 0.26 % 0.48 % Delinquent loans to complete loans - Non-GAAP (e/b) 0.27 % 0.57 % The effectivity ratio, a non-GAAP measure, equals complete non-interest bills divided by the sum of web curiosity revenue FTE and non-interest revenue. The ratio excludes web positive aspects (losses) on gross sales, calls, and impairment of funding securities, if relevant. Along with the effectivity ratio, Bancorp considers an adjusted effectivity ratio. Bancorp believes it's important as a result of it gives a comparable ratio after eliminating the fluctuation in non-interest bills associated to amortization of investments in tax credit score partnerships. Web curiosity revenue on a FTE foundation consists of the extra quantity of curiosity revenue that might have been earned if investments in sure tax-exempt curiosity incomes belongings had been made in belongings topic to federal, state and native taxes yielding the identical after-tax revenue. Years ended
December 31, ({dollars} in hundreds) 2021 2020
2019
Whole non-interest bills – GAAP (a)
$ 98,116Much less: Non-recurring merger bills (19,025 ) - (1,313 ) Much less: Amortization of investments in tax credit score partnerships (367 ) (3,096 ) (1,078 ) Whole non-interest bills - Non-GAAP (c ) $ 122,888 $ 98,563
Whole web curiosity revenue, FTE
$ 171,508 $ 136,133 $ 125,571Whole non-interest revenue 65,850 51,899
49,428
Much less: Acquire/loss on sale of securities - - - Whole income - GAAP (b)
$ 237,358 $ 188,032 $ 174,999Effectivity ratio - GAAP (a/b) 59.94 % 54.06 % 56.07 % Effectivity ratio - Non-GAAP (c/b) 51.77 % 52.42 % 54.70 % 75
——————————————————————————–
Desk of Contents
© Edgar On-line, supply
To know extra about latest IPO gmp please go to correctsuccess.com