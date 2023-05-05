Stolen GMC, Chevy trucks on the rise, Houston police say





GMC and Chevrolet trucks are experiencing a surge in thefts, with roughly 400 getting stolen every month in Houston, in step with Sergeant Tracy Hicks, an established auto crimes process power investigator with the Houston Police Department. The second-most stolen car is the Ford F-150 or F-250, averaging round 40 thefts per 30 days. Hicks said that crooks generally tend to center of attention on a selected form of car for round 5 years, with Fords being a well-liked goal 5 – 6 years in the past. However, in the ultimate two years, the GMC and Chevy trucks have turn out to be the present goal for robbery because of their an identical motor and body.

The thieves have streamlined their procedure for stealing those automobiles, popping the door open and the use of a tool to thieve the automotive thru the OBD port, the identical port utilized by mechanic stores to learn test engine lighting. Popular stolen fashions come with the 2017-2021 Chevrolet Silverado, Tahoe, and GMC Sahara, which may also be damaged down and bought for portions. Hicks added that GMC portions are utilized in many vehicles international.

While the web and new era have made it more uncomplicated to disassemble a automotive and promote its portions on-line, resulting in an total build up in stolen automobiles annually, the surge in stolen GMC and Chevy trucks round Houston isn’t only because of technological developments. Hicks said that General Motors’ different automobiles might be in a similar fashion stolen however are much less well-liked by Houston drivers, leading to fewer thefts. In 2021, greater than 16,500 automobiles have been reported stolen, expanding to about 17,800 in 2022, indicating a upward thrust of roughly 10 to fifteen % thefts for the first 3 months of 2023. Hicks emphasised that in spite of the developments in era, if any individual desires to thieve a car, they may be able to; the purpose is to make it as inconvenient as conceivable for them via putting in monitoring instrument, locks on the OBD port, or any measures that may have compatibility the cheap.

As of Friday, General Motors has no longer answered to a request for remark referring to whether or not they’re acutely aware of problems associated with thefts.

As the information suggests, the upward thrust in car robbery will have to function a caution for car house owners to take suitable preventive measures.