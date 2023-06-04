Stolen gun, drugs recovered in wanted felon’s residence; felon still at large 

A wanted felon, Latasha Whiteside, is still evading regulation enforcement after a seek warrant used to be completed at her place of abode in San Bernardino on Friday. During the operation, police discovered drugs and a stolen firearm, and recovered a scale and an oz of fentanyl, it appears indicating the sale of narcotics at the premises. Whiteside stole a firearm, money, and digital devices price hundreds of greenbacks from a Big Bear City place of abode on May 28, in keeping with a remark through the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The remark additionally added that the sufferer reported that Whiteside have been stealing belongings price hundreds of greenbacks through the years. Detectives recovered the stolen firearms and packaging for the stolen digital pieces. The seek warrant on her place of abode ended in a legal warrant being issued for her arrest. If you might have any information about her whereabouts, please touch the Big Bear Sheriff Station at 909-866-0100. Anonymous pointers can be submitted on-line at www.wetip.com or name the We-Tip hotline at 1-800-782-7463.

Callers wishing to stay nameless are inspired to name the We-Tip hotline at 1-800-782-7463.

Anonymous pointers can be submitted on-line at www.wetip.com