Stolen party bus leads police chase in Southern California

Police went after a stolen party bus on a Southern California freeway on Tuesday.Police spotted it and attempted to stop it with spike strips, but the driver swerved and avoided it, KCAL-TV reported.The chase finally ended when the driver slammed into the back of a car.The driver of the car that was struck was checked out by paramedics at the scene but seemed to be OK.A woman was seen getting out of the party bus and surrendering to police. The party bus was stolen from the San Diego area, according to reports.

Police went after a stolen party bus on a Southern California freeway on Tuesday.

Police spotted it and attempted to stop it with spike strips, but the driver swerved and avoided it, KCAL-TV reported.

The chase finally ended when the driver slammed into the back of a car.

The driver of the car that was struck was checked out by paramedics at the scene but seemed to be OK.

A woman was seen getting out of the party bus and surrendering to police. The party bus was stolen from the San Diego area, according to reports.