Stony Brook vs. Albany: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time

Who’s Enjoying

Albany @ Stony Brook

Present Information: Albany 14-15; Stony Brook 16-14

What to Know

The Stony Brook Seawolves will likely be returning dwelling after a two-game street journey. The Seawolves and the Albany Nice Danes will face off in an America East battle at 6:31 p.m. ET on Saturday at Island Federal Credit score Union Area. Albany will likely be strutting in after a win whereas Stony Brook will likely be stumbling in from a loss.

On Wednesday, Stony Brook misplaced to the UMass Lowell River Hawks on the street by a decisive 67-50 margin.

In the meantime, it was an in depth one, however on Wednesday Albany sidestepped the Maine Black Bears for a 72-68 victory.

Stony Brook is now 16-14 whereas the Nice Danes sit at 14-15. A pair stats to hold at the back of your head whereas watching: The Seawolves are 46th worst in faculty basketball in factors allowed per recreation, with 74.1 on common. Albany has skilled some struggles of their very own as they’re stumbling into the matchup with the 10th fewest factors per recreation in faculty basketball, having accrued solely 63 on common. It is potential one in all these Achilles’ heels will wind up tripping the dropping workforce up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6:31 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6:31 p.m. ET The place: Island Federal Credit score Union Area — Stony Brook, New York

Island Federal Credit score Union Area — Stony Brook, New York Comply with: CBS Sports App

Collection Historical past

Stony Brook have gained ten out of their final 16 video games in opposition to Albany.