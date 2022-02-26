Stony Brook vs. Albany: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time

Who’s Enjoying
Albany @ Stony Brook
Present Information: Albany 14-15; Stony Brook 16-14
What to Know
The Stony Brook Seawolves will likely be returning dwelling after a two-game street journey. The Seawolves and the Albany Nice Danes will face off in an America East battle at 6:31 p.m. ET on Saturday at Island Federal Credit score Union Area. Albany will likely be strutting in after a win whereas Stony Brook will likely be stumbling in from a loss.
On Wednesday, Stony Brook misplaced to the UMass Lowell River Hawks on the street by a decisive 67-50 margin.
In the meantime, it was an in depth one, however on Wednesday Albany sidestepped the Maine Black Bears for a 72-68 victory.
Stony Brook is now 16-14 whereas the Nice Danes sit at 14-15. A pair stats to hold at the back of your head whereas watching: The Seawolves are 46th worst in faculty basketball in factors allowed per recreation, with 74.1 on common. Albany has skilled some struggles of their very own as they’re stumbling into the matchup with the 10th fewest factors per recreation in faculty basketball, having accrued solely 63 on common. It is potential one in all these Achilles’ heels will wind up tripping the dropping workforce up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6:31 p.m. ET
- The place: Island Federal Credit score Union Area — Stony Brook, New York
- Comply with: CBS Sports App
Collection Historical past
Stony Brook have gained ten out of their final 16 video games in opposition to Albany.
- Jan 22, 2022 – Stony Brook 86 vs. Albany 75
- Feb 21, 2021 – Albany 67 vs. Stony Brook 59
- Feb 20, 2021 – Stony Brook 59 vs. Albany 43
- Mar 07, 2020 – Stony Brook 76 vs. Albany 73
- Feb 29, 2020 – Stony Brook 52 vs. Albany 49
- Jan 18, 2020 – Stony Brook 70 vs. Albany 62
- Feb 21, 2019 – Albany 74 vs. Stony Brook 70
- Jan 23, 2019 – Stony Brook 67 vs. Albany 66
- Mar 03, 2018 – Stony Brook 69 vs. Albany 60
- Jan 27, 2018 – Albany 57 vs. Stony Brook 50
- Jan 10, 2018 – Albany 78 vs. Stony Brook 65
- Mar 06, 2017 – Albany 63 vs. Stony Brook 56
- Feb 04, 2017 – Stony Brook 72 vs. Albany 65
- Jan 08, 2017 – Stony Brook 72 vs. Albany 70
- Feb 17, 2016 – Albany 82 vs. Stony Brook 70
- Jan 22, 2016 – Stony Brook 69 vs. Albany 63
Source link
Learn extra about NBA MLB, NFL