Storm in the Gulf forecast to become Tropical Storm Alex

MIAMI – The Nationwide Hurricane Middle has categorised the storm within the Gulf as Potential Tropical Cyclone One.

It is forecast to turn into Tropical Melancholy 1 sooner than becoming Tropical Storm Alex as a result of it strikes north by the Gulf.

A tropical storm watch along with a flood watch is in impression for all of South Florida.

Even though the storm observe reveals the storm north, near Fort Myers Saturday afternoon, the worst of the local weather is likely to be properly east of coronary heart.

Count on rain to unfold north early Friday. Friday afternoon and night time is likely to be the height of the rain and wind proper right here in South Florida. That is when nearly all of the 4-to-6-inch rainfall prediction will fall. Be prepared for widespread flooding all through this time.

Along with this, the wind is likely to be the strongest, significantly within the Keys, the place it is uncovered to the south breeze. Remoted gusts inland doable as properly with the squalls.

This may taper from widespread heavy rain to specific particular person storms that may try and push off the coast by Saturday night time.