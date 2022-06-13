Storm watches posted for Florida as system moves into Gulf

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tropical storm watches have been posted Thursday for Florida, Cuba and the Bahamas as the system that battered Mexico moves to the east.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami stated the storm as soon as identified as Agatha within the Pacific Ocean might be identified as Alex within the Atlantic Ocean basin.

In Florida, the tropical storm watch prolonged from Longboat Key on the Gulf Coast throughout the southern Florida peninsula, together with Lake Okeechobee, which is all the time a hazard for flooding. The low-lying Florida Keys have been included within the storm watch.

The Cuban authorities issued a tropical storm watch for the provinces of Matanzas, Mayabeque, La Habana, Artemisa, Pinar del Rio and the Isle of Youth, in response to the U.S. National Weather Service.

The watch space additionally included the northwestern Bahamas.

The Atlantic hurricane season formally started Tuesday. This is an unusually early begin to the storm season however not unprecedented for Florida.

The National Hurricane Center predicts that rainfall as much as 10 inches (25 centimeters) is feasible in locations in South Florida from this storm, which isn’t anticipated to provide enormous winds or main storm surge. Still, flooding is probably going and winds may very well be considerably robust.

The Hurricane Center stated most sustained winds from the system as of Thursday afternoon have been about 35 mph (55 kph) with larger gusts. It’s anticipated to grow to be a tropical storm someday Friday, which implies larger winds however however not at hurricane ranges.

“Heavy rains will begin to affect South Florida and the Keys Friday and continue through Saturday,” the Hurricane Center stated in a web based put up. Also predicted is storm surge and flooding, the severity of which is determined by the timing of tides.

As a Pacific storm, Hurricane Agatha brought on flooding and mudslides that killed at the very least 11 folks and left 20 lacking in Mexico, officers stated. It brought on rivers to overflow their banks and swept away folks in properties, whereas different victims have been buried beneath mud and rocks.

This storm is now headed for Florida.

Agatha made historical past as the strongest hurricane ever recorded to return ashore in May in the course of the jap Pacific hurricane season since 1949. Climate scientists say tropical techniques will grow to be extra highly effective and damaging due to world warming.

———

An earlier model of this report incorrectly stated tropical storm warnings have been in impact as an alternative of tropical storm watches.