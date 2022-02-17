Storms expected in Oklahoma overnight, into the morning

Storms are expected in Oklahoma overnight and into the morning. >> Related: How to personalize, use KOCO 5 app to stay safe during severe weatherTornado threats could occur. Following the storms, winter weather will move into Thursday.Open the video player above to watch Meteorologist Damon Lane’s latest forecast.12:00 a.m. Thursday Update: Rain chances are increasing across the metro. The storms are not severe yet. Hail is still a risk and the tornado threat is still there, but it is quite low.11:15 p.m. Wednesday Update: The weather is moving across western Oklahoma. There are still no warnings issued in Oklahoma, but parts of Oklahoma are under severe thunderstorm watch or winter weather advisory.10:55 p.m. Wednesday Update: Thunderstorms are up in western Oklahoma, but still no severe thunderstorm warnings.The severe thunderstorm warnings are likely within the next hour.10:30 p.m. Wednesday Update: No severe storm warnings have been issued in the state yet, but that is expected to change overnight. The risk for severe weather has not changed. Hail is to be expected, as well as a tornado risk. Original Post: Storms will move into western Oklahoma starting around 10 p.m. Wednesday. KOCO 5 Chief Meteorologist Damon Lane shows the timeline of storms and snow moving in tonight and into tomorrow.Be sure to download the KOCO 5 App to receive customized weather alerts. You can watch our team coverage on the app, too.>> Check Live, Interactive Radar>> Watch KOCO 5 Coverage>> Download the KOCO 5 App on iPhone>> Download the KOCO 5 App on Android>> “Like” KOCO 5 on Facebook>> “Follow” KOCO 5 on Twitter

Storms are expected in Oklahoma overnight and into the morning.

Tornado threats could occur. Following the storms, winter weather will move into Thursday.

12:00 a.m. Thursday Update: Rain chances are increasing across the metro. The storms are not severe yet.

Hail is still a risk and the tornado threat is still there, but it is quite low.



11:15 p.m. Wednesday Update: The weather is moving across western Oklahoma.

There are still no warnings issued in Oklahoma, but parts of Oklahoma are under severe thunderstorm watch or winter weather advisory.



10:55 p.m. Wednesday Update: Thunderstorms are up in western Oklahoma, but still no severe thunderstorm warnings.

The severe thunderstorm warnings are likely within the next hour.



10:30 p.m. Wednesday Update: No severe storm warnings have been issued in the state yet, but that is expected to change overnight. The risk for severe weather has not changed.

Hail is to be expected, as well as a tornado risk.

Original Post: Storms will move into western Oklahoma starting around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

KOCO 5 Chief Meteorologist Damon Lane shows the timeline of storms and snow moving in tonight and into tomorrow.

