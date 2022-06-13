Storms not as widespread across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Most of Central Florida shall be sunny and dry for the primary half of Sunday. After lunch, just a few showers will begin to bubble up with the heating of the day.

Deeper into the afternoon, just a few thunderstorms will develop. Like the previous few days, storms will transfer west to east.

Highs once more high out within the low-to-mid 90s.

A number of extra storms will attainable Monday afternoon, however possibilities will solely be at 30%. The warmth actually begins to construct with highs surging into the mid 90s for a lot of the week forward.

Future radar

Beach forecast:

The morning and early afternoon look dry with some sunshine. Be looking out for storms later within the afternoon and night approaching from the west. There is a reasonable threat for rip currents.

Tropical replace:

No new tropical growth is predicted over the subsequent 5 days.