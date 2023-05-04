Due to a bomb threat, Stranahan High School in Fort Lauderdale is recently being evacuated as showed via the police on Thursday afternoon, and the location is actively being monitored. The college, positioned at 1800 SW fifth Place, is recently inaccessible.

As in step with aerial perspectives witnessed from 7Skyforce, the coed frame has been moved and assembled at the soccer box. The police are investigating and dealing with the location professionally and successfully.

Stay tuned to WSVN.com and 7News for extra updates as this tale develops.

Subscribe to our Newsletter for the most recent news proper to your inbox

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This subject matter might not be revealed, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.