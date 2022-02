The late Rev. Robert H. Alexander Sr. will be honored by the Avery Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church, 1425 N. Kelham Ave., when a street is renamed during an event set for 10:45 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 20.

Rev. Alexander served as pastor of Avery Chapel AME for 24 years.

Rev. James Avery Alexander, pastor of an AME church in suburban Atlanta, Ga., will preach at the services.

The renaming of N. Kelham Avenue is part of Avery Chapel’s Black History Month celebrations.