Strong cold front hits today

Good friday morning, everybody. Meteorologist Jonathan Kander here, it’s gonna be a beautiful day, plenty of sunshine, but a cold front will come in. That cold front will likely hit by lunchtime. You’ll notice north winds coming around and we’re barely going to hit the sixties today. Okay. 40 out the door, 60 at noon 62 will be the high around one or two o’clock Falling into the 50s again. It’ll be a cold breeze as we go into the afternoon, colder up north fifties for highs warmer down to the south. We’ll have a sunny sky until late in their day. A few clouds movin turning cloudy tonight. Oh, oh we’re getting cold tonight below freezing central northern Oklahoma, even lower twenties there North winds 20 mph. Where you think that’s gonna do the wind chills, driving, driving down into the lower to mid teens for Saturday morning. So how cold is saturday going to be? What about the rest of your weekend? And actually we have a lot more to talk about next week. Big storm coming in. We’re gonna have Oklahoma weather. Very typical. We’re gonna have rain, thunderstorms, heavy rain, ice and snow. The big question is, where does the heavy banded snow set up? So it’s really simple. Turn on that Tv this morning Ko CIO five news 4 30 to 7 o’clock and I’m gonna show you when the storms hit how much rain we’re going to get and where to expect heavy snow again. That’s all happening next week. I hope you can join us