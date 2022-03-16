Strong earthquake felt in Japan, tsunami threat issued

KeithBinns/ Getty Photographs

(NEW YORK) — A powerful earthquake struck off the coast of Japan late Wednesday, triggering a tsunami risk and leaving greater than 2 million households with out electrical energy, officers stated.

Preliminary reviews put it at a 7.three magnitude. The earthquake occurred simply off the coast from Fukushima.

A tsunami risk was issued for the east coast of Honshu, Japan, by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Heart primarily based on preliminary earthquake parameters. The middle warned of potential hazardous tsunami waves for coastal communities inside 186 miles of the epicenter.

A tsunami just isn’t anticipated in California, Oregon, Washington, British Columbia or Alaska, based on the U.S. Nationwide Tsunami Warning Heart.

Japan’s NHK World information service reported that the Tokyo space is beneath massive energy outages with greater than 2 million households presently with out energy.

There have been no speedy reviews of deaths or accidents.

On account of the earthquake, considered one of Japan’s Tohoku Shinkansen high-speed rail-line trains derailed with 100 passengers on board, based on the Kyodo Information company. No accidents have been reported, the company stated.

The Japan Meteorological Company stated the quake struck round 11:36 p.m. native time and its epicenter was pinpointed about 20.5 miles under the ocean.

In 2011, a powerful earthquake struck in the identical basic space inflicting a tsunami and inflicting a nuclear catastrophe at Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Energy Plant.

Japan’s nuclear regulator reported Wednesday that preliminary data signifies no abnormalities on the Fukushima nuclear plant.

This can be a growing story. Please verify again for updates.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.