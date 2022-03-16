Strong earthquake hits Japan, at least 88 injured and 1 death reported

KeithBinns/ Getty Pictures

(NEW YORK) — A robust earthquake struck off the coast of Japan late Wednesday, triggering a tsunami risk and leaving greater than 2 million households with out electrical energy, officers stated.

Preliminary reviews put it at a 7.three magnitude. The earthquake occurred simply off the coast from Fukushima.

Not less than 88 folks have been injured in a number of prefectures of Japan, and one dying was reported by officers in Soma Metropolis within the Fukushima Prefecture, in response to Japan’s NHK World information service.

A tsunami risk was issued for the east coast of Honshu, Japan, by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Heart primarily based on preliminary earthquake parameters. The middle warned of doable hazardous tsunami waves for coastal communities inside 186 miles of the epicenter.

A tsunami just isn’t anticipated in California, Oregon, Washington, British Columbia or Alaska, in response to the U.S. Nationwide Tsunami Warning Heart.

Japan’s NHK World information service initially reported that the Tokyo space was underneath massive energy outages with greater than 2 million households presently with out energy. By three a.m. native time, energy had been restored to “most” of the Tokyo space, NHK reported.

On account of the earthquake, one in every of Japan’s Tohoku Shinkansen high-speed rail-line trains derailed with 100 passengers on board, in response to the Kyodo Information company. No accidents have been reported, the company stated.

The Japan Meteorological Company stated the quake struck round 11:36 p.m. native time and its epicenter was pinpointed about 20.5 miles beneath the ocean.

In 2011, a robust earthquake struck in the identical normal space inflicting a tsunami and inflicting a nuclear catastrophe at Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Energy Plant.

Japan’s nuclear regulator reported Wednesday that preliminary info signifies no abnormalities on the Fukushima nuclear plant.

ABC’s Alex Stone reviews.

