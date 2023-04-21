Texas

Strong storms, heavy rain barrel through Central Texas | Local News

April 20, 2023
More than an inch of rain fell over portions of Killeen in underneath an hour overdue Thursday afternoon as sturdy storms barreled through the Central Texas house.

Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport recorded 1.12 inches of rain between 5 and six p.m. Thursday, and Skylark Field airport reported 0.88 inches. In the similar time-frame, Temple’s Draughon-Miller Central Texas Regional Airport reported 2.15 inches.

