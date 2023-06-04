



Strong thunderstorms move across West Texas overnight | Latest … Fox Weather

The latest news from Fox Weather reports that strong thunderstorms have moved across West Texas overnight. This update comes from a reliable source at Fox, which provides accurate and up-to-date weather news. The storms have caused concern among residents in the area due to the potential for damage to homes and other structures. It is important to stay informed about the latest weather updates and to take proper precautions to ensure the safety of yourself and your loved ones. If you want more information on this developing weather situation, visit the link provided above to access the full article and stay up-to-date on the latest news from Fox Weather.