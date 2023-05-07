Florida

Student arrested for allegedly making video threatening safety of other students

May 7, 2023
The Pinellas Park Police Department (PPPD) in Florida has taken a 15-year-old into custody for allegedly threatening the safety of students at Pinellas Park High School. The youngster posted a video on social media containing the threats, which started circulating on Saturday. Following an investigation, the police arrested the teenager with out incident, and he admitted to posting the video.

Despite claiming that the video was once a comic story, the teenager faces fees for digital threats to behavior a mass taking pictures. The police have published that the firearm proven within the video was once a reproduction toy, and no precise firearm was once discovered at the youngster.

Chief Michael Haworth has emphasised that every one threats of violence shall be taken significantly and investigated completely. As such, the investigation remains to be ongoing for additional main points.

