Student arrested for creating school shooting threat that went viral on social media – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

An 18-year-old pupil from J.P. Taravella High School in Coral Springs, Catrina Petit, used to be arrested via the Coral Springs Police for creating and sharing a school shooting threat on social media that went viral. Petit allegedly made those threats the use of any other pupil’s school-issued laptop, pretending to be that pupil, with the aim of having that pupil in hassle. Police had been ready to track her to the threatening textual content, and Petit confessed to creating the message. She is now going through a couple of legal fees and will probably be charged as an grownup.

The threat unfold amongst scholars and oldsters in each Miami-Dade and Broward counties, resulting in a heavier police presence in many colleges, being worried many of us, together with Lori Alhadeff, a member of the Broward County School Board. The threat learn, “I will shoot up the school and kill every student here. Tomorrow morning? Friday at 2:40 p.m. as the bell rings. But who knows. I may do it during the day or after the school day or in between classes. All I know is that everyone must die. Spread this message.”

Petit’s arrest is a painful reminder for Alhadeff, who misplaced her daughter Alyssa within the Parkland school bloodbath. Parents are instructed to remind their kids that any threat will lead to severe penalties. Even if they believe it is a funny story, a threat made towards a school is a second-degree legal in Florida, and scholars additionally face school disciplinary measures, together with expulsion.

The Pinecrest Police Department used to be alerted to a picture containing a written threat to a school circulating on social media platforms. Miami-Dade Schools warned other folks of hoax threats circulating on-line. Doral Police Department tweeted about having an higher presence at faculties the following day. It is apparent that those threats can have severe penalties and that scholars must take them significantly.