Student indicted in Texas school shooting that wounded 3

February 12, 2022
Chronicle Reporter
An 18-year-old student has been indicted on attempted murder and aggravated assault charges for an Oct. 6 shooting at a North Texas high school that wounded two students and a teacher

February 12, 2022, 12:57 AM

FORT WORTH, Texas — An 18-year-old student was indicted Friday on attempted murder and aggravated assault charges for an Oct. 6 shooting at a Dallas-area high school that wounded two students and a teacher.

The Tarrant County grand jury’s indictment also accuses Timothy George Simpkins of unlawfully carrying a weapon in a prohibited place at Timberview High School, which is in Arlington but belongs to the school district in neighboring Mansfield.

Police say Simpkins opened fire in a classroom after a fight with a 15-year-old student who was among those wounded.

Simpkins’ family said he had been bullied and robbed twice at school. Simpkins’ attorney, Lesa Pamplin, declined to comment on the indictment.



