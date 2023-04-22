Student threatened Richland High School teacher with a knife, police say

On Friday morning, a highschool pupil used to be taken into custody after reportedly threatening a teacher with a knife at Richland High School, in keeping with the North Richland Hills police. The incident took place prior to college, and no different scholars have been provide within the room on the time. Fortunately, the teacher, whose id has now not been disclosed, used to be ready to de-escalate the placement, and there have been no reported accidents.

The police division didn’t free up the identify, age, or explicit fees of the coed because of their standing as a juvenile. Richland High School is situated roughly 25 miles west of Dallas and is a part of the Birdville Independent School District. In a remark posted to its site, the district recommended the teacher for his or her dealing with of the placement and reiterated its dedication to take all threats severely and paintings intently with legislation enforcement and self-discipline insurance policies.

Unfortunately, this incident isn’t an remoted one, as academics and scholars throughout North Texas were interested by a collection of new incidents. Two scholars have been taken into custody at Timberview High School in Arlington for firearm-related offenses, and a Dallas ISD staffer used to be arrested for allegedly placing a pupil at Justin F. Kimball High School. In some other case, a replace teacher used to be arrested in Mesquite after reportedly encouraging scholars to struggle every different in a study room.

