Student took video of classmate in bathroom | Cypress, Texas news

CYPRESS, Texas — A highschool scholar used to be arrested and charged after government mentioned he recorded a classmate in the bathroom and shared the video along with his pals.

The 17-year-old Cypress Falls High School scholar used to be charged with prison invasive visible recording. It’s a fee that might hang-out him for the remainder of his lifestyles.

“This is a common problem in our schools and the biggest issue is this is, in Texas, it’s a state jail felony,” KHOU 11 prison analyst Carmen Roe mentioned.

According to court docket paperwork, the incident took place final Wednesday morning. Fredrick Taylor pointed the digicam on his telephone excessive of a bathroom stall and recorded every other scholar going to the bathroom. The video confirmed the sufferer’s penis.

It did not forestall there, despite the fact that, as a result of Taylor then shared the video along with his pals, in line with court docket paperwork.

“It is a crime in Texas to send a photo of an individual without their consent if it is of their intimate areas,” Roe mentioned.

According to court docket information, faculty police investigated and known Taylor as the one that took the video. Those court docket information mentioned he admitted to doing it.

Taylor used to be arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail however has since bonded out.

Prosecutors need to remind other people how critical the crime in reality is.

“I think students, nowadays because smartphones are so accessible, might take this lightly … (like), it’s a joke. They don’t realize there is a victim on the other side of it and it can be humiliating and even damaging to the victim as well,” Assistant District Attorney Michelle Anderson mentioned.

Prosecutors mentioned the instances are relatively commonplace in the juvenile gadget. They mentioned they have got even noticed heart faculty scholars going through the similar fee for equivalent movements.

Taylor is 17 and is being charged as an grownup. His subsequent court docket look is scheduled for May. According to court docket information, he hasn’t employed an legal professional.

Cy-Fair ISD issued this commentary: “In addition to legal action, disciplinary consequences will be issued to any student determined to be involved, according to the CFISD Student Code of Conduct.”

The district stopped brief of defining the ones penalties.

