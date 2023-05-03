UC Davis students and residents in the vicinity are feeling tense after three stabbings occurred recently, all within a mile of the campus. Sadly, two individuals have lost their lives, while one has sustained grave injuries. Carter Evans brings the latest updates on the matter. Stay updated with browser notifications for breaking news, exclusive reporting, and live events. Don’t wait, turn on notifications now.
Students at UC Davis on edge after 3 nearby stabbings leave 2 dead
