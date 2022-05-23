Students hoping to better Dallas compete in Shark Tank-style event

Walking around her middle school campus in South Dallas, Nia Modkins takes note of the garden beds, overrun by weeds rather than vegetables.
Her classmate Christopher Middleton sees the cracked blacktop, with grass growing through it, and thinks it could look so much nicer. Jose Peralta, meanwhile, notices the empty space at the end of their fields and envisions instead a relaxing place for students to practice mindfulness.
They drafted a budget and built a model of their ideal-looking campus grounds, complete with pipe-cleaner tomatoes growing in popsicle-stick planters. If everything goes their way, those fake fruits would soon be juicy, real ones – to be sold to members of the community who need better access to fresh food.
“I basically just want to help people who don’t have the option of produce in their area,” Nia explained.
The sixth-graders from D.A. Hulcy STEAM Middle School presented their pitch this weekend to a panel of judges as part of Dallas ISD’s inaugural Big Ideas Festival. Six teams from district elementary and middle schools tackled problems plaguing their school communities and pitched solutions.
The festival winners then walked away with a seed funding pledge from the district and a “makerspace makeover” for their schools.
It’s part of a broader DISD push to foster entrepreneurship among its students. Each team was mentored by a high schooler from the district’s Innovation, Design and Entrepreneurship Academy.
Before they made their final pitch, the students spent two days at a workshop to incubate their ideas and develop their pitches. They learned the right way to hold a microphone and how important it is to make eye contact when making a presentation.
Students discussed what it really means to be an entrepreneur. It’s “when you own your own business,” one offered up. Another elementary schooler elaborated: “When you sort of do something to either make the world a better place – or to make money.”
Arthur Kramer Elementary students wanted to create a community “caring closet” where people without houses could access weather-appropriate clothing – and connect to North Dallas nonprofits that could offer further help.
The elementary schoolers jittered before making their final pitch Saturday on an auditorium stage, where a table full of blue trophies stood as a reminder of what was at stake.
“I’m not ready,” one whispered before the pitch began. “Yes, you are,” a district official leaned in to say.
By the time they got on stage, their practice kicked in and in a Shark Tank-esque flourish, the five teammates ended their presentation with a tagline shouted in unison: “We are caring for our community one coat at a time.”
Then came Robert T. Hill Middle School. The all-girls team worried about too much negative graffiti in their building. They created a plan to channel artistic talents in positive ways – through monthly painting events in the school parking lot.
Other teams, such as the crew from Solar Preparatory for Boys, wanted to tackle littering. The students created a Pokémon Go-style activity to encourage community cleanups.
“Pokémon Go got everybody moving,” 9-year-old Aidan McMillan said. “Can we make a game like that to get everybody picking up trash?”
The judges peppered the teams with questions: What’s your budget? If you were to do it all again, what might you do differently? What surprised you as you researched your idea?
Kramer’s coat closet took home the People’s Choice Award, while Solar Prep won for the elementary category and Hill took home the top middle school trophy.
After their win, the Hill students said they’re excited to make their idea a reality. With so much talent among classmates, the art project will help the school shine.
District leaders will help students over the summer and fall to hammer out a budget and plans bring the idea to life.
Hulcy’s campus improvement project placed second – no seed money from the district.
But the team members huddled together after the awards ceremony, focused on what comes next. They still want to sell fresh produce to neighbors and to play sports on a fresh blacktop.
“Doing fundraisers,” Jose said, “is our Plan B.”
