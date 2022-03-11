Students in Grades 5-12 Not Required to Wear Uniforms

Subsequent 12 months, center college and highschool college students will not put on uniforms within the metropolis’s public faculties.

The district college board voted 7-1 on Monday to proceed with uniforms on the elementary stage however get rid of them for fifth by way of 12th grades.

Subsequent college 12 months begins on Aug. 11.

Chairman Paula Lewis mentioned she was “actually happy” to see the coverage change.

“I feel it matches the place we’re at on this world and in society of what we’re making an attempt to do with creativity in our youngsters,” she mentioned after the assembly.

Board Member Ruth Veales (District 5) solid the lone dissenting vote.

Board Member Veales is the one one of many eight-member board who was in workplace when the district enacted its districtwide uniform requirement in 2013.

On the time, the varsity board was involved with gang exercise and bullying over college students’ apparel, she mentioned. Underprivileged households in 2013 mentioned they most popular having uniforms so it might be much less obvious that their kids might afford fewer units of garments, Veales mentioned.

“In an effort to achieve success in schooling, you must take away as most of the damaging parts as you’ll be able to,” she mentioned previous to the vote.

Earlier than 2013, principals might select school-by-school whether or not they needed to implement uniforms.

The brand new coverage will probably be constant throughout all center and excessive faculties, and it’ll not invite principals to choose their faculties in to uniforms once more.

Compliance by faculties with the districtwide uniform mandate has been uneven.

For instance, Classen College of Superior Research’ center and highschool don’t require uniforms regardless of the requirement being on the books for almost a decade.

Board Member Carrie Carrie Coppernoll Jacobs has a daughter attending sixth grade at Classen Center College.

“I requested her, ‘Do you assume you’d be a greater pupil in the event you had uniforms?’

“She responded, ‘Why?’

“She simply couldn’t wrap her thoughts round that.”

The district surveyed 4,600 dad and mom final week throughout all its center and excessive faculties.

Seventy % mentioned they strongly favored altering the uniform coverage to a extra relaxed gown code whereas 11 % mentioned they considerably favored the thought.

Ten % mentioned they opposed it and eight % mentioned they have been impartial.

Greater than 1,800 dad and mom—37 % of the survey respondents–said they’re very dissatisfied with the district’s uniform coverage.

Few public faculties require uniforms within the Oklahoma Metropolis metro space exterior of the OKC district.

“I feel that saying our youngsters can’t be trusted to put on their very own garments or that they don’t have the identical skills or challenges or creativity or no matter as each different child is flat-out fallacious,” Board Member Jacobs mentioned.

“Our children are superb, and they are often trusted. That half bothers me to see them having to put on uniforms when different children don’t.”

In lieu of uniforms, center college and highschool college students should put on tops that cowl their full torso with out undergarments seen and clothes that totally covers the scholar from the waist to no less than mid-thigh.

Apparel can’t be see-through, in keeping with the brand new gown code. Hats, pajamas and home sneakers is not going to be permitted.

College students can not painting photographs or phrases which might be crude, violent, gang associated, hate speech or sexually specific. They can’t adorn any commercial for tobacco, alcohol, medicine or drug paraphernalia.

The coverage doesn’t apply to college students in distance studying.