Students Learn About Ag During Northview’s ‘Fresh From Florida’ Event (With Gallery) : NorthEscambia.com

About 600 basic faculty scholars discovered about agriculture first hand Friday morning all the way through the Northview High School FFA “Fresh From Florida” program in Bratt.

The program gave scholars a possibility to make and experience consuming their very own contemporary butter, rise up as regards to livestock and farm apparatus, and be told extra about how meals will get from the farm to their desk.

Previous Northview Fresh From Florida techniques have been named the most efficient within the state via the Florida FFA and the bankruptcy has been known nationally for his or her efforts.

