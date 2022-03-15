Students steer school bus to safety after driver collapses

A gaggle of Maine center and highschool college students grabbed the wheel of their college bus Monday morning when their driver suffered a deadly medical situation

Topsham Police Chief Marc Hagan thanked the scholars for his or her fast, "deliberate motion to avoid wasting lives."

Topsham Police Chief Marc Hagan thanked the scholars for his or her fast, “deliberate motion to avoid wasting lives.”

The bus was carrying 14 college students when the motive force collapsed on the wheel, Topsham police informed the Portland Press Herald. They have been in a position to steer the bus off the street and apply the brakes, stopping the automobile on an embankment earlier than calling 911 and flagging down site visitors, in line with the newspaper.

Their driver, 77-year-old Arthur McDougall, of Lisbon, was taken to a hospital Monday morning and died, the interim superintendent of Maine College Administrative District 75 mentioned.

No college students have been injured. One other bus arrived and took them to highschool.

The college district and native authorities have been working Tuesday to help the scholars within the aftermath of the motive force’s loss of life, mentioned Gabrielle Mathieu, college useful resource officer with the Topsham Police Division.

“At the moment we’re giving the households and college students time to course of the incident,” Mathieu mentioned.