Study: Frisco’s roads can handle Universal Studios traffic

FRISCO, Texas — A Universal Studios theme park deliberate for Frisco would draw in as much as 20,000 guests an afternoon and greater than 1,100 car journeys an hour all through height occasions, however a traffic plan for the realm can adequately accommodate the added congestion, in step with an research via town.

The proposed web site east of the Dallas North Tollway and north of Panther Parkway “can be successfully incorporated into the surrounding roadway network,” in step with a traffic impact analysis ready for town via engineering experts Kimley-Horn and Associates.

But neighbors within the house surrounding the park aren’t so positive.

Frisco City Council and the Planning & Zoning Commission are scheduled to vote today on a zoning allow, a building settlement and probably financial incentives for the debatable park.

Neighbors who are living close to the proposed web site for the park have expressed a lot of issues in regards to the venture, with traffic being leader amongst them.

Frisco citizens gets any other likelihood to talk in want or in opposition to the park in a joint town council and P&Z assembly set for five p.m. these days at George A. Purefoy Municipal Center, 6101 Frisco Square Blvd.

Universal Parks & Resorts, the theme park arm of leisure large NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast, plans a brand new, family-focused theme park with rides, presentations, consuming institutions and a 300-room resort.

UNIVERSAL STUDIOS & FRISCO TRAFFIC

The traffic find out about analyzes the height arrival occasions of workers and visitors, in addition to buses, vans and repair cars, to expect traffic patterns and essential adjustments to the within sight roads.

The traffic research says the park is anticipated to draw 7,500 visitors on a mean day and 20,000 visitors on height days, reminiscent of vacations and summer time holiday. The park’s working hours can be from about 10 a.m. to six p.m.

At least 643 workers will paintings on the park, in step with the document. Their shifts will likely be staggered and they’re going to be most commonly input and go out the park thru other avenues than park guests in some way that minimizes the traffic affect, the find out about says.

The document gives a more in-depth have a look at the venture web site, appearing parking quite a bit surrounding the theme park and a resort on the heart. Vehicles pushed via other people visiting the park will waft into the parking quite a bit from a chief get right of entry to level in the back of the park on Fields Parkway.

UNIVERSAL’S APPROACH IN FRISCO

The park and themed resort will be based on Universal characters and stories.

Universal Parks & Resorts is “carefully crafting the design of the park to serve the surrounding community,” in step with its website. Its plans name for growing an front off the Dallas North Tollway, directing traffic clear of present building and together with herbal sound limitations.

“In all our parks around the world, we strive to be a good neighbor and carefully craft the design of the park to serve the surrounding area,” the site says.

“According to a traffic comparison done by the city, the proposed park will generate less traffic than other developments that could be built on the property, like retail, office, or multi-family’” Universal’s site says. “It will generate less weekday traffic than H-E-B, Stonebriar Centre and Collin College.”

The park may have lush, inexperienced landscaping and have immersive themed lands designed to liven up Universal’s characters and tales in some way that appeals to younger theme park goers.

It will likely be designed particularly for households with babies, with rides, interactive presentations, personality meet-and-greets, distinctive products and meals and beverage venues, in step with Universal.

Frisco used to be decided on for the park for the reason that DFW house is likely one of the quickest rising metro spaces within the nation and it’s centrally positioned, permitting Universal to achieve a brand new a part of the rustic.

“The city of Frisco has also had tremendous success attracting businesses to the area and is a great place to raise a family, making it a natural fit for this new concept,” Universal’s site says.

Universal owns 97 acres of land for the deliberate building and the park will occupy more or less a 3rd of that area first of all. The dimension leaves a variety of room to construct a park, resort, parking spaces, and “a thoughtful exit and entrance plan” with room for conceivable enlargement, Universal’s site says.

The Universal Studios regional park in Frisco will fluctuate from the corporate’s larger parks in Florida and California when it comes to its dimension, the place it’s anticipated to hide a couple of quarter of the realm that the Orlando park covers, and its audience, with the point of interest in Frisco catering to youngsters and family-friendly rides and points of interest.

The theme park, if it’s constructed, will likely be a part of the two,500-acre-plus Fields building, which flanks the Dallas North Tollway and comprises the PGA of America headquarters and the $520 million OmniPGA Frisco Hotel and Resort.