Study: Which states have the most dangerous truck drivers?

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s 2020 knowledge has printed that Texas is ranked as the 10th most dangerous state for truck drivers in the United States. A brand new research of deadly crashes via transportation services and products corporate Simplex confirmed that 11.39% of Texas’ deadly car crashes concerned huge vans. The find out about additionally discovered that Wyoming used to be the state with the most dangerous roads for truck drivers, with 18.97% of the state’s deadly crashes involving huge vans in 2020. Among the automobiles fascinated with deadly crashes in Texas in 2020, huge vans had been the 2nd most commonplace with 622 fatalities. Overall, Texas had the easiest choice of deadly crashes in the nation with 5,460, adopted via California with 5,268. In addition, a find out about via Car Insurance Companies in October 2019 ranked Dallas as the 3rd most dangerous town for drivers and Mesquite, Houston, and Fort Worth gave the impression on the checklist as smartly.
If you have ever pushed on Interstate 35 and felt a bit of apprehensive about a few of the huge vans surrounding you, this will not be the article for you.
The analysis analyzed the newest knowledge from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration from 2020. It measured the proportion of huge vans fascinated with deadly crashes in comparison to all deadly car crashes consistent with state.
Here’s a have a look at the place all the states rank, in line with the find out about:
- Wyoming – 18.97%
- Idaho – 16.33%
- Nebraska – 15.92%
- Iowa – 14.35%
- North Dakota – 13.24%
- South Dakota – 12.57%
- Alaska – 12.50%
- Kansas – 11.94%
- Indiana – 11.80%
- Texas – 11.39%
- Montana – 11.11%
- Minnesota – 10.77%
- Kentucky – 10.61%
- Alabama – 10.57%
- New Mexico – 10.37%
- Oklahoma – 10.26%
- Illinois – 10.16%
- Arkansas – 9.92%
- Georgia – 9.64%
- Tennessee – 9.58%
- Utah – 9.57%
- Virginia – 9.33%
- Oregon – 9.30%
- Maine – 9.26%
- Pennsylvania – 9.20%
- West Virginia – 9.19%
- Missouri – 9.10%
- Mississippi – 8.67%
- Louisiana – 8.65%
- Colorado – 8.36%
- South Carolina – 8.31%
- Ohio – 8.21%
- New York – 8.07%
- Wisconsin – 7.64%
- Washington – 7.56%
- Arizona – 7.56%
- Rhode Island – 7.53%
- New Hampshire – 7.43%
- California – 7.29%
- North Carolina – 7.26%
- Florida – 7.24%
- Nevada – 7.10%
- Maryland – 6.97%
- New Jersey – 6.60%
- Connecticut – 6.02%
- Massachusetts – 5.74%
- Delaware – 5.56%
- Hawaii – 5.26%
- Vermont – 5.00%
- Michigan – 4.72%
- District of Columbia – 4.00%
Overall, Texas had the most deadly crashes of any state in 2020 with 5,460, consistent with the find out about. California got here in 2nd with 5,268 and Washington D.C. had the fewest with 50.
Based on the contemporary Simplex find out about, here’s a have a look at the form of automobiles fascinated with deadly crashes that came about in Texas in 2020:
- Buses – 10
- Large vans – 622
- Light vans – 2,248
- Motorcycles – 499
- Passenger vehicles – 1,873
- Other – 208
- Total – 5,460