Stunning MLB Predictions That Could Actually Happen in 2022 | Bleacher Report

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Photos

Now that it is Could, sufficient time has handed within the 2022 Main League Baseball season to simply accept some early traits as absolute truths and alter expectations accordingly.

So, listed here are seven outrageous predictions that may simply come true.

In placing these predictions collectively, we wished to keep away from lay-ups. We had been solely curious about outcomes that not often (if ever) occur. We’re not 100 p.c assured that this stuff will truly go down, but we have nonetheless chosen to belief in no matter tea leaves that, in correct Lloyd Christmas fashion, say there’s an opportunity.

Take us away, Josh Hader.

60 Saves for Josh Hader

Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire through Getty Photos

Francisco Rodriguez’s 62-save season in 2008 stays the only 60-save season in main league historical past. Solely 4 years in the past, nevertheless, Edwin Diaz got here shut with 57 saves for the Seattle Mariners.

There’s due to this fact hope for Jordan Romano—and particularly for Hader.

Whereas Romano has already saved 11 video games, he is appeared in 13 of the Toronto Blue Jays’ 24 video games. That workload is not sustainable, and the identical could also be true of the good fortune Romano has loved.

Hader, in the meantime, is the first pitcher to go 10-for-10 in save alternatives to begin a season since Jose Mesa in 2005. The Milwaukee Brewers left-hander has pitched 9.1 innings and struck out 15 batters with solely two hits, 4 walks and nil runs allowed.

In line with the theme of his latest seasons, the 28-year-old has succeeded together with his slider. Its 68.four whiff fee is the best within the recreation, and that largely stems from how he continues to make use of it in good concord together with his fastball:

If Hader is going to join K-Rod in the 60-Save Club, he will almost certainly have to surpass his career high of 61 appearances from 2019. To wit, Rodriguez appeared in 76 games for the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim in ’08.

A given? Not exactly. But whereas Hader used to be a multiframe fireman in his first three seasons, the Brewers have taken to using him exclusively for single innings within the final two seasons. So long as they maintain that up and proceed at hand him frequent alternatives, a path to 60 saves might be there.

Carlos Rodon, Strikeout Document Holder

Jim McIsaac/Getty Photos

Elsewhere on the subject of electrical Nationwide League southpaws, it is honest to say Carlos Rodon’s first season with the San Francisco Giants goes properly:

There’s also this: Whether you go by his per-plate appearance or per-inning figures, the 29-year-old Rodon is monitoring towards the very best single-season strikeout fee in historical past.

That is, after all, the second 12 months in a row Rodon has began red-hot. He pitched a no-hitter in his second begin for the Chicago White Sox in 2021, and he was nonetheless sitting on a sub-2.00 ERA as late as June 24.

That is about when Rodon, who has had shoulder and Tommy John surgical procedures within the final 5 years, started to interrupt down. He made simply 12 begins and pitched to a very good however not nice 3.05 ERA the remainder of the way in which, with greatly diminished velocity besides.

As they’ve to date tasked Rodon with pitching on 4 days’ relaxation solely as soon as, the Giants might have realized a lesson from that. If they will maintain giving him additional relaxation all through the season, he might keep wholesome. If he pitches 162 innings, he’ll qualify for the ERA title and, by extension, a spot on the all-time strikeout fee leaderboard.

In any other case, all he must do is maintain throwing the ball by hitters. He is clearly doing that fairly properly for somebody who actually solely throws a fastball and slider, which speaks to just how nasty these two pitches have been.

150 Walks for Juan Soto

G Fiume/Getty Photos

Shifting gears to place gamers, even we do not need to mislead anybody into pondering Anthony Rizzo can preserve his 63-homer pace or that Eric Hosmer goes to hit over .380 (extra on that later).

However 150 walks for Juan Soto? We are able to see it.

This would possibly look like a random accomplishment, however solely five players have ever drawn that many bases on balls in a single season. The latest was Barry Bonds, who drew 232 walks in 2004, which remains to be laborious to consider as A Factor That Occurred.

But Soto did come shut by drawing 145 free passes in 151 video games final season. If he can draw walks on the identical fee and play in additional video games this 12 months, he may have a shot to hitch Bonds, Mark McGwire, Eddie Yost, Ted Williams and Babe Ruth within the 150-Stroll Membership.

The 23-year-old is off to a very good begin on a type of fronts in that he is performed all 24 of the Washington Nationals’ video games. However after strolling in 22.2 p.c of his plate appearances in 2021, he is all the way down to 19.eight p.c.

That stroll fee remains to be the best in MLB. And it is forward of the place his stroll fee usually is presently of the 12 months; Soto would not usually begin taking ball 4 with extraordinary regularity till the second half of the season:

1st Half: 16.Three BB%

16.Three BB% 2nd Half: 21.1 BB%

One cause to consider that this sample will maintain is that Soto is more likely to have much less safety within the lineup come the commerce deadline Aug. 2. As each are pending free brokers, sluggers Nelson Cruz and Josh Bell are going to be primo trade candidates.

If Soto’s path does result in 150 walks, he would grow to be the youngest player to cross that threshold. Principally, one other feather in his cap as arguably the very best younger hitter in baseball historical past.

An Angels MVP Not Named Mike Trout or Shohei Ohtani

Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Occasions through Getty Photos

On the outset of this season, it was a very good guess that the American League MVP would come from the Los Angeles Angels. Slugger and ace Shohei Ohtani was the reigning winner, and heart fielder Mike Trout gained the award 3 times from 2014 to 2019.

Now Taylor Ward is throwing his hat within the ring as properly.

Though the caveat is that he’s played only 16 of the Angels’ 24 games, Ward really has been that good. He’s slashing .393/.493/.746 with five home runs and has a .424/.457/.939 line and four homers since moving into the leadoff spot April 25.

“He keeps doing it,” Angels manager Joe Maddon told reporters Friday after Ward clubbed his fifth homer, off White Sox ace Lucas Giolito. “Simply high quality at-bat after high quality at-bat.”

One factor that makes Ward’s small-sample-size success so compelling is that his underlying metrics move the scent take a look at. His anticipated stats embody a .325 xAVG and .609 xSLG that rank within the 94th and 93rd percentiles.

In addition to, Ward hasn’t come out of nowhere. The 28-year-old was a first-round choose in 2015, and he teased main league stardom with a 1.011 OPS and 27 dwelling runs in Triple-A as just lately as 2019.

For now, Ward is just having a second. But when it blossoms right into a breakout, the Angels may produce their third totally different MVP in 4 years. That hasn’t happened since Johnny Bench, Pete Rose and Joe Morgan gained for the “Massive Purple Machine” Cincinnati Reds in 1972, 1973 and 1975.

120 Losses for the Cincinnati Reds

Dylan Buell/Getty Photos

Talking of the Reds, we’re unsure we will adequately summarize the state of the group higher than Joey Votto did Thursday:

And that was when the Reds were merely 3-16. They’re now 3-19, making them the first team because the 2003 Detroit Tigers to drop 19 of its first 22 video games.

If Cincinnati retains shedding at this fee, it might grow to be the primary group in main league historical past to rack up 140 losses. So, yeah. No additional punchline, your hinor.

The excellent news for the Reds is that they’ve seemingly underachieved. Their Pythagorean record, which weighs runs scored and allowed, is a not-pathetic 5-17.

Even when Cincinnati will get on that monitor, nevertheless, it might nonetheless be on tempo to lose 125 video games. Not as futile because the 1899 Cleveland Spiders, possibly, however only they and the 1962 New York Mets have misplaced 120 video games.

It ought to be stunning that the Reds’ outlook is so grim, nevertheless it’s actually not. While you wave goodbye to a free agent comparable to Nick Castellanos and commerce Sonny Grey, Jesse Winker and Eugenio Suarez, you are not precisely attempting to win.

On the fee the group goes, aces Tyler Mahle and Luis Castillo would possibly as properly pack their luggage. If that day comes, the Reds may grow to be much more powerless to divert their march towards baseball infamy.

A Pitcher with a Sub-1.50 ERA

Julio Aguilar/Getty Photos

In case you have not already heard, the 2022 season is shaping up as a good time to be a pitcher and a horrible time to be a hitter.

The leaguewide strikeout rate is all the way down to 22.9 p.c, however that is little consolation to hitters since principally each different measure of their effectiveness has taken a flip for the more severe. Most notably, their .232 batting common is the worst in MLB historical past.

As for why that is taking place, this is the quick model of a protracted story:

The ball is useless

Batters are getting extra at-bats towards aid pitchers

Pitchers are throwing extra breaking balls and off-speed pitches

Defensive shifts are plentiful and efficient

As if all this wasn’t scary sufficient for hitters, MLB in all probability cannot enhance offense with a midseason change prefer it did final 12 months. There seemingly is not one other sticky stuff ban coming to the rescue.

So, would possibly as properly start a watch occasion for a beginning pitcher with a sub-1.50 ERA.

That hasn’t happened since Bob Gibson made historical past with a 1.12 ERA in 1968. Not counting Shane Bieber’s 1.63 ERA within the COVID-19 pandemic-shortened 2020 season, solely Dwight Gooden, Greg Maddux (twice) and Zack Greinke have come close to a sub-1.50 ERA since then.

If ever there was a time for the streak to be damaged, it is now. Led by Seattle Mariners right-hander Logan Gilbert and his 0.64 ERA, there are 15 pitchers with ERAs within the 1.00s. And there’s no scarcity of pitchers who may be a part of the race as soon as their ERAs extra carefully align with their dominance.

Simply sayin’: Blue Jays righty Kevin Gausman might have a 2.27 ERA, however he is struck out 41 with neither a stroll nor dwelling run allowed by means of 31.2 innings.

A Batting Champion with a Sub-.300 Common

AP Picture/Aaron Doster

Although Gibson’s ’68 season is the stuff of legend, it may not be essentially the most telling information level that exhibits simply how laborious it was for hitters that 12 months.

As a substitute, take into account that Carl Yastrzemski gained the American League batting title with only a .301 common. That was and still is the bottom batting common ever for the highest finisher in both league.

Since this season is shaping as much as be even worse than 1968 within the batting common division, it appears logical to ask: May a batting title winner end with a good decrease common? Dare we are saying even under .300?

It seems like a protracted shot. Led by Ward and his .390 common, 25 batters are hitting within the .300s. Extra broadly, the tide appears to be rising because the climate warms. The MLB common has ticked as much as .234 over the last week.

And but, even a .234 common would nonetheless be under the .237 that the league hit again in 1968. There’s additionally a query of how most of the 25 main hitters can grasp on. Of the bunch, all however 5 are overperforming relative to their expected batting averages.

As such, we’ll file the notion of someone successful a batting title with a sub-.300 common within the “Would Not Shock Us” folder. If it got here near taking place within the worst season for hitters on document, then why could not it occur in a marketing campaign that is making a push to be the new worst season for hitters on document?

Stats courtesy of Baseball Reference, FanGraphs and Baseball Savant.