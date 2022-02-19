Stunning pairs competition ends with the free skate

After competing against each other for a decade, a rivalry between China’s Sui Wenjing and Han Cong and the Russian Olympic Committee’s Yevgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov comes to a head in the pairs free skate at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

The two teams are separated by only 0.16 points after an exquisite short program session.

ROC teammates Anastasia Mishina and Aleksandr Galliamov are not far behind and the 2021 world champions are also in the mix for gold in what could be a record-breaking free skate.

Follow along with our live updates below…

Group 1 feat. Moore-Towers/Marinaro

6:16 a.m. ET: We will go in reverse order of the short program results here, in what is the last figure skating competition of these 2022 Winter Olympics. Italy’s Rebecca Ghilardi and Filippo Ambrosini start us off to cap off their Olympic debuts. They earn 109.60 points (165.43 total) skating to Il Volo’s “Grande Amore.”

6:24 a.m. ET: Israel’s Hailey Kops (first Olympics) and Yevgeny Krasnopolski (third Olympics) perform their free to Josh Groban’s version of “The Impossible Dream.” He doubles a side-by-side triple salchow; she puts her hand down on the ice on their throw triple lutz. Score is 97.83 for a 153.82 total.

6:32 a.m. ET: Ouch. Germany’s Minerva Hase and Nolan Seegert seem to just collapse here in what two-time Olympian Johnny Weir calls a “disastrous” performance. They forgo doing two lifts, he doubles a side-by-side triple salchow, she falls on a throw triple loop, etc. Remember Seegert is the athlete who tested positive for COVID-19 and he and Hase had to miss the team event as a result during his lengthy quarantine. Score of 87.32 and into third with a 149.69 total.

6:40 a.m. ET: Far from perfect but a better free skate outing for Canadians Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro than how their short program went. Handily take the lead here with 118.86 points for a 181.37 total.

Current top three: Moore-Towers/Marinaro (CAN), Ghilardi/Ambrosini (ITA), Kops/Krasnopolski (ISR)

Group 2 feat. James/Radford

6:57 a.m. ET: This group opens with Vanessa James/Eric Radford of Canada, in 12th after the short program. After spending such a long time — and building up to such a high level — with their previous partners, James/Radford are roughly 10 months into their partnership and still finding their way together and adjusting to the other’s technique. She falls on their throw triple flip; they get 117.96 points and are into second with a 180.99 total.

7:04 a.m. ET: Spain’s Linda Barquero and Marco Zandron are wearing my favorite costumes so far, and also skating (in part) to “Imagine,” so bonus points for that. Wouldn’t mind it if every team wore some form of green. Wow, Barquero really cleaned the ice with her hair on that death spiral. That 13-inch height difference works well for them. They go behind Moore-Towers/Marinaro by 0.01 with 118.02 points and a 181.36 total.

7:12 a.m.: Nicole Della Monica and Matteo Guarise‘s music makes me actually want to see “Moulin Rouge.” Della Monica has issues on several of the elements here. They go ahead of their Italian teammates, earning 116.29 points for 179.87 in all.