Florida

Subaru collides with two motorcyclists on Highway 1 in Marin County, resulting in death and injury – The Mercury News

May 4, 2023
WP Premium Support

One motorcyclist killed on Highway 1, another injured in Marin County crash with Subaru  The Mercury News was reporting about a fatal accident between a motorcycle and a Subaru in Marin County, where one of the motorcyclist was killed and the other was injured.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram