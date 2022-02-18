Subway performer stabbed on ‘L’ train

NEW YORK — Police are looking for the man who stabbed a subway performer on the “L” train in Manhattan on Thursday.

Investigators say the unprovoked attack happened just before 2 p.m. onboard the train at First Avenue and 14th Street in the East Village as it was heading towards Brooklyn.

Police say the 22-year-old victim felt a bump and realized he had been stabbed while dancing.

They say he was stabbed twice, once in the right buttocks and once in the left forearm.

Police investigate a stabbing Thursday onboard an “L” train in the East Village. (NY1 photo)

Sources tell NY1 the suspect fled at First Avenue.

Police and MTA workers were able to find the knife used after the attacker dropped it onto the tracks.

According to the latest transit crime stats, there were 461 felony assaults in the subway system last year — 100 more cases than the prior year.

Riders say they are taking notice in the spike in crime.

“It’s definitely, it’s alarming. The city’s in a great place it’s coming back but it’s also struggling in a lot of ways,” said Brett Young, a subway rider.

“I would just avoid it altogether or just take an Uber. It does cost obviously more expensive but the safety I’d rather do that at night,” said Nina Toumi, a subway rider.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information on the case should contact the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-8477, or text CRIMES and then enter TIP577, or visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com.