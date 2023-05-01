Sudan fighting and evacuations continue as U.S. Navy ship brings more than 100 Americans to Saudi Arabia

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia — More than 100 U.S. citizens have been evacuated from Sudan and finally reached the safety of a port in Saudi Arabia on Monday. They were fleeing the deadly fighting between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group, as they battled it out for power. The U.S. government managed to evacuate about 1,000 U.S. civilians from Sudan after more than two weeks of chaos unleashed by Sudan’s powerful leaders.

The U.S. citizens were aboard a second convoy of buses that left Sudan’s capital of Khartoum on Friday, making a 500-mile drive to reach Port Sudan on the country’s east coast. On Sunday night, along with about 200 more civilians from 16 other countries, they left the port on board the U.S. Navy fast transport ship Brunswick. Monday morning, after a 200-mile, 12-hour Red Sea crossing, they reached Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.





Civilians disembark from the U.S. Navy transport ship Brunswick at the port of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, after being evacuated from Port Sudan amid clashes in the east African nation, May 1, 2023.

CBS News



While the evacuation operation was successful, the United Nations reported that more than 500 people have died due to the ongoing conflicts. Despite a formal extension of ceasefire between the warring forces over the weekend, sounds of shelling and gunfire could still be heard on Monday morning. The violence has led to a frantic exodus of foreign nationals and Sudanese alike, with reports of crowds and confusion at Sudan’s border crossings.

American officials ensured the safety of U.S. nationals leaving Sudan by defending the bus convoy carrying the Americans from Khartoum to Port Sudan from overhead, presumably with the use of drones. However, even after they reached Port Sudan, the Americans had to wait for more than 24 hours before they could board the Brunswick to escape the country.

A Brooklyn, New York resident, Mohamed Farag, expressed relief for finally arriving in Jeddah. Despite the difficulties in communicating with outside parties due to communication outages in Sudan, he praised the efforts of the U.S. Embassy staff from Khartoum who have been orchestrating the exodus from a distance.

Another American named Melez Khaled, from Queens, New York, shared her relief alongside the fear she felt in Sudan’s capital. With dead bodies on the streets and armed factions who might take passengers off the bus, Khaled plans to fly straight back to the U.S. from Saudi Arabia.

While hundreds have been evacuated from Sudan, there are an unknown number of U.S. nationals who remain in the country. Reports of two U.S. nationals, including a doctor who lived in Iowa City who was stabbed to death, have been killed amid the chaos. More anxious people are crowding into holding areas at Port Sudan, waiting for the next ship to leave, with Sudan teetering on the edge of all-out civil war.

