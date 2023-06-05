Suing Social Media: Families say social media algorithms put their kids in danger | 60 Minutes





The use of social media has come below scrutiny in fresh instances as households allege that social media algorithms put their youngsters’s protection in danger. CBS News’ program 60 Minutes has highlighted how greater than 350 complaints towards social media giants similar to TikTok, Meta, and different main platforms are being pursued this 12 months. Journalist Sharyn Alfonsi has carried out intensive interviews with probably the most households concerned in the prison motion.

With many households involved in regards to the protection of their youngsters who use social media platforms, alleged failings in regards to the algorithms accountable for content material suggestions have come below scrutiny. The prison motion in query objectives to handle this factor head-on and hang the social media firms responsible.

