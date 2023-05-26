Suit Asks Court to Close Plaza Inn, Stop Criminal Activity

A lawsuit has been filed by the city government, which demands that a crime-laden motel be closed or that the long-existent criminal activity there be stopped.

The lawsuit cited the deadly violence that frequently occurs at the Plaza Inn (1200 S. Prospect Ave.) and said that has made the motel an infamous place, along with the drug-dealing and prostitution that occur there, and asked a judge to declare the motel to be a public nuisance and shut it down or force its operators to take steps to make it a safer place.

Also, the lawsuit said the Plaza Inn has recently “seen “numerous instances of people on the property being killed and injured by criminal conduct.”

The city told an Oklahoma County District Court judge that it sent notice to the owners on April 12 that the motel has become a public nuisance.

In its notice to the motel owners, the city asked that certified armed guards be on the property 24 hours a day to “help stop violent acts from occurring inside the courtyard areas and outside in the parking lot.”

The motel owners were given 10 days to abate the nuisance, according to the lawsuit.

“Previous nuisance notices have been provided to the owners and managers of Plaza Inn, and all have, essentially, been ignored, making the motel one of the most dangerous places in Oklahoma County for the community and the traveling public,” the lawsuit said.

Plaza Inn has been in its location since 1971.