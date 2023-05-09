Sum 41 says it’s disbanding after 27 years together

After just about 3 many years of being together, the participants of the punk rock band Sum 41 introduced their resolution to disband. However, they expressed their gratitude to each previous and new fanatics who supported them right through their adventure. According to a tweet, they continue to be excited for what the longer term holds for each and every member of the band.





Deryck Whibley of Sum 41 plays all over The Does This Look All Killer No Filler Tour at Alexandra Palace on October 21, 2022 in London, England.

Burak Cingi



The band participants, consisting of frontman Deryck Whibley, lead guitarist Dave Baksh, bassist Jason McCaslin, guitarist Tom Thacker, and drummer Frank Zummo, published that they’re going to nonetheless proceed their scheduled excursion dates and free up their ultimate album titled “Heaven :x: Hell.” Additionally, they are going to release their ultimate international headlining excursion to have a good time the album’s free up.

Formed in 1996 in Ajax, Ontario, Sum 41 won industrial luck within the early 2000s with hits like “Fat Lip,” “In Too Deep,” and “Motivation.” The band used to be nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Hard Rock/Metal Performance for “Blood in My Eyes” in 2012. They additionally gained seven Juno Awards nominations, Canada’s best track honor, and gained 3.

The band ended their observation through expressing their pleasure to look their fanatics at the street and thanking them for the closing 27 years of Sum 41.

