Summer Walker announces new EP ‘Clear 2: Soft Life’ during Dreamville performance

Summer Walker is releasing a sequel to her 2018 EP, Clear. The singer announced the news during her performance at 2023’s Dreamville Festival.

Clear 2: Soft Life will drop next month but is now available for preorder. A link to the preorder shows the project’s artwork, which features a throwback photo of a pregnant Summer in front of a large bouquet of flowers.

Summer has since given birth to twins with her ex-boyfriend, Larry. After her performance at the festival, she took to Dave & Busters with J. Cole, Wacka Flocka and more, and claimed on her Instagram Story that she “ain’t lost one game.”

Clear 2: Soft Life, dropping May 19, will serve as part two of Summer’s Clear EP. The four-track offering served as a prelude to Summer’s debut album, Over It, and included songs “Settling,” “Grave,” “Riot” and “Wasted.”