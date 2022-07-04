Summertime Stories: Top storylines for OKC heading into Summer League

Another offseason means one other probability to see the Thunder in motion on the NBA Summer League.

The Summer League would be the first probability for OKC followers to see Chet Holmgren and the opposite OKC draft picks in motion on the skilled degree. It additionally gives an opportunity for youthful gamers like Josh Giddey and Aaron Wiggins to high quality tune abilities and in some circumstances earn a roster spot.

OKC has a wide selection of gamers on their 2022 Summer League roster listed here are some gamers, and storylines to observe when the workforce suggestions off.

The Undrafted Duo

Jaden Shackelford and Gabe Brown didn’t get to dwell the dream of their names being known as on draft evening, however that didn’t imply their careers have been over.

After the draft was over, the 2, Shackelford from Alabama and Brown from Michigan State, each signed with the Thunder to play Summer League ball with the workforce. While with the OKC roster bursting on the seams with contracts, the 2 nonetheless have the chance to impress and earn themselves spots within the G-League with the Blue and the prospect to in some unspecified time in the future get to the NBA.

Both Brown and Shackelford are older gamers popping out of school. Brown performed 4 seasons with the Spartans, and Shackelford performed three with the Crimson Tide.

Shackelford, a 6-foot-3 guard, was a prolific scorer at Alabama averaging 16.6 factors per recreation final season, he additionally hovered round 35% from 3-point vary every of his three seasons. Brown, a 6-foot-8 ahead, averaged 11.6 factors per recreation his senior season, however was a 37.9% 3-point shooter in his profession at MSU.

The 2nd Years

The Thunder haven’t seen Josh Giddey play in a recreation because the Rising Stars recreation through the All Star Break. Giddey, the 2021 No. 6 total decide, missed the second half of the season with a hip damage.

Despite his prolonged absence Giddey impressed in his rookie season. Giddey’s spectacular rookie marketing campaign is a trigger for happiness amongst the OKC devoted, and getting the prospect to see him again on the court docket for the primary time in a very long time shall be large for the younger Australian.

Giddey could not get essentially the most minutes, particularly with him being a serious piece within the OKC common season rotation, however getting again in form for the season is a serious level of the Summer League.

Tre Mann will even be in motion for OKC on the Summer League, however very like Giddey more than likely in a smaller function. Mann was a shock to many together with his spectacular rookie marketing campaign, which included a number of 30-point outings.

Seeing how Mann and Giddey enhance from yr one to 2 shall be a serious sight within the Summer League.

Aleksej Pokusevski

Oklahoma City followers and coaches have waited patiently for Aleksej Pokusevski to develop into a constant large time piece for OKC.

It hasn’t occurred but.

Pokusevski, a 2020 first rounder, has had his ups and his justifiable share of downs throughout his NBA profession. Last season, Pokusevski made vital strides in his improvement, however that was with a massively elevated function because of accidents on OKC.

On a wholesome Thunder workforce Pokusevski has did not discover a greater function. Now with Chet Holmgren within the combine, Pokusevski’s string appears to be getting shorter. The probability he has within the Summer League is huge. He can showcase his improvement and his skills to be a functioning member of the Thunder rotation, which grows extra aggressive by the day.

With OKC having 20 gamers on roster, Pokusevski has to show his value to the workforce in Summer League.

